CASEY: A old-timey holiday shopping experience

Lots of stories have been told about Mast General Store, one of downtown Roanoke’s newest retailers. We know that’s true because the four-state, slow-growth retail chain has an employee whose official title is “storyteller.”

Her name in Sheri Moretz. And Wednesday, I told her the 100% true story about how I discovered the Jefferson Street location. That started as a quest for marijuana. Allow me to explain.

One Saturday in November, a wellness business on Church Avenue adjacent to Mast General Store was holding a single-day marijuana seed giveaway. Friend Jerry Moles and I certainly didn’t want to miss that.

Alas, we accidentally showed up two hours early for the big distribution. And there was little to do but kill some time while we waited for our free seeds. So Moles and I spent that browsing next door at Mast General Store. And it’s fair to say we nearly forgot all about the devil’s lettuce.

A bank of giant oak barrels brimming with (formerly) penny candy first caught our eyes – those sweets now go for $9.99 per pound. Then our noses picked up the aroma of freshly made popcorn ($1 per bag).

Nostalgia was the sense that overwhelmed us in the toy and novelties department. Moles, a retired anthropologist who’s 84, crowed with delight when he stumbled onto a brand-new set of Fiddlesticks.

“I haven’t played these since I was a child,” he said. Also on the shelves were new-stock old-timey toys such as Etch-a-Sketch, Lite-Brites (remember those?), mouth harps, toy science experiments and more.

After we left, Moles said, “I was overwhelmed by the richness of the experience.”

He wasn’t joking.

Mast General Store also sells cast-iron cookery; ceramic pottery; and quality men’s and women’s casual and outdoor clothes by Patagonia, Woolrich, Columbia, Carhartt and others. And knives, shoes, camping gear, prepared jams and jellies; rain ponchos and novelties for pets.

One of its bestsellers, at $22, is hand-warmer ceramic mug featuring a pocket into which most of your hand fits. That’s available for lefties and righties and will warm cold fingers while you sip hot coffee.

To sum it up, you can get a piece of candy at Mast for about a nickel, or some toy magic tricks for a few bucks. The peach cobbler mix costs under $4. Plaid adult “onesie” pajamas are $48 (and they they sell matching plaid doggie PJs for under $24). A hammock that’s big enough for two adults will set you back $299.95.

The breadth of offerings is just one quality that makes Mast General Store extraordinary. Behind the scenes, there are many others.

The company dates to the 1850s and an isolated North Carolina town called Valle Crucis (valley crew-sis). As the crow flies, it’s roughly 30 miles southwest of Galax. The original proprietor was a fellow named Henry Taylor. By 1913, he sold out to William Wellington Mast.

Then in 1979 an insurance salesman from Florida sold everything he owned, moved his family to Valle Crucis and bought Mast. The company now has 11 stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Mast grows slowly, Moretz told me. Roanoke, the only Virginia location, is the newest store in the chain. It was supposed to open in April 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. But that delayed its ribbon cutting by two months.

“We’re a funny group,” Moretz said. “We typically don’t grow another location for four to five years after we open one. That gives us time to learn about the community and build local partners.”

The latter includes outfits like food banks. Mast invites customers to “round up” their purchases to help those. This year, those donations across the company will total about $30,000, she added.

Lisa Cooper, the insurance salesman’s daughter, is now president of Mast General Store. But she’s not the owner. That’s another quality that make it not your ordinary retailer.

Employees own the enterprise, and they currently number somewhere around 400 (the Roanoke store has 45). Along with wages, they receive three-times yearly bonuses, which typically add up to about a month’s salary over the course of a year.

Each bonus is based on an employee’s earnings and the number of hours he or she worked during the previous quarter. For the Christmas bonus (which comes out today) full-timers will typically get $1,000. Is anyone aware of any other local retailer with such a bonus policy? I’m not.

Mast pays 100% of employees’ health insurance premiums, Moretz told me. And the company also refunds its employees’ health insurance deductible. Who else does that?

Mast workers are fully vested after five years. And when they leave or retire, the company buys back their stock. Moretz characterized that as more or less a “supplemental retirement plan.”

Though Cooper declined to discuss wages, she said local employees earn well above a livable wage.

“The loyalty of employees we have, across the board, is amazing,” Cooper said.

I think I understand why.

The Roanoke store occupies two levels of the old S.H. Heironimus building on Jefferson Street at Church Avenue. Unlike most Mast General Stores, it has an “open layout.” Moretz said most of the other locations are organized room-to-room.

How’s it doing? I asked Cooper.

“It is doing well,” she said. Even though it opened in the middle of a pandemic, after most of the company’s stores had been closed for nearly two months.

Across the entire business, Mast is currently looking to hire 40 more employees.

So you might want to keep such an opportunity in mind. Because benefits-wise, there are far worse places in the Roanoke Valley to earn a paycheck.

I can’t think of a better place to Christmas shop, though. If you haven’t already, you might want to give it a try.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog .

