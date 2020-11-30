CASEY: A reader mailbag about satire, irony, education and presidential non-concession

Do you like a good laugh? I do. So does Lynn Meador, who lives in Roanoke’s Deyerle neighborhood. She got a few out of the Nov. 19 column, “The (satirical) case for physical education over science.”

It was about a female educator, Erin Barnett, who oversees the science curriculum for Roanoke County Public Schools, and a male educator, Kevin Burcham, who oversees the physical education curriculum for the school system.

Both have equivalent educational backgrounds, according to Barnett’s lawsuit, which also claims Barnett has more teaching experience. Yet Burcham is paid $26.10 per day more than Barnett. Why? She says the answer is sex discrimination.

Waggishly, the column argued that was merely evidence of subject discrimination (which is not illegal). Like it or not, society values athletics far more than science. And that explains why Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente’s $4 million salary in 2018 was five times that of the annual earnings of Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands ($775,000).

And it’s also one reason why heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson earned far more over his career than renowned physicist Albert Einstein, even after accounting for inflation. What does that say about our values, though?