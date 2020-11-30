CASEY: A reader mailbag about satire, irony, education and presidential non-concession

Do you like a good laugh? I do. So does Lynn Meador, who lives in Roanoke’s Deyerle neighborhood. She got a few out of the Nov. 19 column, “The (satirical) case for physical education over science.”
It was about a female educator, Erin Barnett, who oversees the science curriculum for Roanoke County Public Schools, and a male educator, Kevin Burcham, who oversees the physical education curriculum for the school system.
Both have equivalent educational backgrounds, according to Barnett’s lawsuit, which also claims Barnett has more teaching experience. Yet Burcham is paid $26.10 per day more than Barnett. Why? She says the answer is sex discrimination.
Waggishly, the column argued that was merely evidence of subject discrimination (which is not illegal). Like it or not, society values athletics far more than science. And that explains why Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente’s $4 million salary in 2018 was five times that of the annual earnings of Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands ($775,000).
And it’s also one reason why heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson earned far more over his career than renowned physicist Albert Einstein, even after accounting for inflation. What does that say about our values, though?
“A good walking friend and I simply cannot wait to see how many letters you receive regarding the difference in pay scale between sports and science,” Meador wrote. “What a great article! Really looking forward to seeing how your readers will interpret your article. We certainly got a good chuckle out of it and ended up walking 2 miles just discussing it.”
Meador added: “We are both retired teachers so it sparked a lot of discussion!”
They weren’t the only educators who weighed in. Another was Virgil Cook of Blacksburg, a retired English professor who knows a thing or two about satire. He wrote his doctoral dissertation on Jonathan Swift, the 18th century Irish essayist and satirist.
“Most readers would have understood the irony in ‘A Modest Proposal,’” wrote Cook, who taught English at Tech for 38 years. “It’s a sad commentary on [21st-century] America when a writer must include ‘satirical’ in the [headline] of a newspaper column.”
But Cook also recounted a story he heard from Zebulon Vance Hooker II — his own English professor at Roanoke College. It indeed employed a professor with that glorious name.
“One of his early jobs was teaching at a boy’s prep school in Tennessee, I believe,” Cook wrote. “[Hooker] assigned ‘A Modest Proposal’ without telling his students that it was a classic example of irony. The students expressed horror at the proposal to sell one-year-old children of the Irish poor as food for upper-class English.”
I heard even more from readers about Reps. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and Morgan Griffith, R-Salem. Both congressmen expressed reluctance, even two weeks after the presidential election, about calling Joe Biden the “president-elect.” The Nov. 17 column said the two congressmen were dwelling “in a political la-la land.”
“You nailed it!” wrote Tom Long of Staunton. “Reps. Cline and Griffith fear the Trump voters more than they respect truth and American democracy.”
Support Local Journalism
“Thank you for illustrating the difference between a statesman and just a politician,” wrote Susan Temple of Roanoke County. “Cline and Griffith don’t seem to have a clue how ridiculous their posturing makes them look. Please keep up the good work of truth telling.”
“I would not hold my breath that either will ever admit Biden won and that the leader of the cult they belong to has lost!” wrote Harry Bosen, an attorney in Salem.
“They are not leaders, they are zombie followers who have lost their independent judgment and ability to think outside their dear leader’s bizarre ideology of lies, hate and conspiracy theories.”
Ernie Bentley of Pilot, a constituent of Griffith’s, actually sent the congressman a letter on the subject. Thoughtfully, Bentley copied me on that.
“Virtually every state, news outlet and most international leaders agree Biden will be the next president. Of course that may change in the coming days, but more and more it appears that Trump, and sycophants such as yourself, are grandstanding and putting our country at risk,” Bentley wrote.
The Nov. 15 column was about readers who most accurately guessed how many votes Biden would garner in Roanoke County. It ended with a question: Would anyone like to pick the date, hour and minute that Trump concedes?
At least four readers tackled that one.
“I’m guessing there will be multiple winners predicting when Trump will concede, never. He’s incapable — apologizing and the ability to concede are not part of the constitution of a narcissist — certainly not part of a malignant narcissist,” wrote Margaret Klapperich of Roanoke County.
“How about NEVER?” asked Shannon Abell, who also lives in Roanoke County. “He is a spoiled brat who will finally be forced out and he will take his golf clubs home to Mar-a-Lago. I wonder if he will even be at the White House to shake hands with Biden when he comes in.”
Gary Jackson of Blacksburg said Trump would concede at 4 p.m. Jan. 6 [the day Congress counts the votes from the Electoral College].
“This coincides with the results taken that afternoon for the Electoral College. I read where the results are tabulated beginning at 1 p.m. and I wouldn’t think it would take more than an hour but I can see Trump waiting another couple of hours to get his thoughts together.”
But Donald Stafford wasn’t nearly so optimistic.
“Trump will never concede but his presidency will end on 01/20/2021 at 11:59:59 a.m.,” he wrote.
If Stafford’s correct, there’s only 51 days to go!
Contact metro columnist
Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @dancaseysblog
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.