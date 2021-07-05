CASEY: A reader mailbag full of pot-seed requests

Feb. 13, 2010, is a red-letter day for this humble column. That was the Texas Tavern’s 80th birthday. And in a column promoting that, I disparaged the diner’s food. The reader reaction was astonishing.
Half praised me to telling an uncomfortable truth they felt reluctant to utter. The other half lobbed accusations like “scurrilous liar,” and acted as if I’d hand-butchered a live cow in the middle of Church Avenue.
I never thought that column would get a run for its money in terms of reader feedback. But one recent column about QAnon and militia nuttiness in Bedford County, and a second about procuring marijuana seeds, are getting close.
As of Monday afternoon, emails about seeds are still pouring in from all over the country. Most of them read like desperate pleas. Note: I can’t send you seeds. I have none. Down below, you might find a few seed-searching tips from denizens of the dank bud.
But first let’s tackle Bedford. The June 24 column wondered whether someone spiked its water with a chemical that induced an alternate reality.
In May, Apple Valley Community Church held a screening of a QAnon indoctrination video. Then in June, the Bedford County Militia announced a “muster” at a county park.
Ed Leonard of Roanoke said such bizarre occurrences are an old story.
“It fits in with the ’60s when the Klan was on the rise in Bedford and they were trying to export it to Botetourt County and other surrounding areas,” Leonard wrote. “My wife and I lived in Buchanan and witnessed small rallies and cross burnings. Thankfully the people of Botetourt County did not respond and it died down. Same water I suspect.”
Beck Stanley, a former Bedford town councilman, wrote it’s a shame that a relative handful of kooks have sullied his homeplace’s reputation.
“I drove by [Apple Valley Community Church] the day of this [QAnon] event, and was surprised to see mostly North Carolina license plates and only a handful of cars attending,” Stanley wrote.
“Despite the actions of a few bad apples, Bedford County is filled with good and decent people — and I can assure you the water here is just fine! It’s a shame that a small ray of darkness has clouded out the bright light that is Bedford.”
He added: “Just a couple weeks after that gathering of North Carolina QAnons, actual Bedford County residents turned out in the hundreds to celebrate Juneteenth at the Sedalia Center, a rural arts center in the beautiful Wheats Valley area of our county.”
Stanley and I had lunch in Bedford on Thursday, and afterward he gave me a tour that lasted most of the afternoon. The town and county offer much in the way of charm. It’s easy to see why he loves the place.
Georgia Chapman, who also lives there, wrote: “It is mind numbing what’s going on here in Bedford. I understand that the sheriff, who is also a Baptist minister and Rep. [Bob] Good are scheduled to speak [at the militia muster].”
She added: “I have a brother who is a QAnon acolyte. That in itself terrifies me. It amazes me that we could have come from the same gene pool.”
“We’ve always had this minority, but now they are energized,” wrote Dan Crawford of Roanoke. “People need to know on some levels, things are growing more threatening, weirder.”
Lisa Barker of Louisa County chimed in about QAnon: “The theories are so crazy I usually can’t stand to focus long enough to read anything about it.” She’s not wrong about that.
The other thing readers seem suddenly besotted by is legal weed and where to procure seeds to grow the plant. Home cultivation of up to four plants is now legal in Virginia.
A July 1 column about that brought in scores of emails from all over Virginia, plus from Washington state; Albany, New York; Tahlequah, Oklahoma; Waynesville, Missouri; Flint, Michigan, and Lake Norman, North Carolina.
The majority of correspondents begged for seeds or tips on where to procure them.
“Us ol’ timers, aka the baby boomers, never thought we would live long enough to see the day when the once very conservative Commonwealth of Virginia would legalize marijuana,” wrote Brenda Tekin of Stuarts Draft. “And yet, that day has arrived.”
At least 15 readers asked me for contact information for Jonathan Zinski, who farms hemp south of Lynchburg. He gave away thousands of seeds at a Forest microbrewery Thursday evening. Anyone can reach Zinski through his website, RezinBotaniocals.com
This upcoming weekend, Zinski will be doling out free seeds at the Virginia Cannabis Expo. That happens Saturday and Sunday in Stony Creek, south of Petersburg. One-day admission cost $20 per person. Admission for both days is $35. Limited camping is available. For more info, check vacannabis.com
Among the seed seekers who wrote was Susan Baker, a green-thumber from Blacksburg.
“I have never smoked pot (I’ll bet you’re laughing, but it’s true),” she wrote. “Years ago my husband and I were house parents at a girls’ boarding school and the girls probably loved it when we were on call. We had no idea what pot smelled like so the girls had a free ride.”
Why is she on the lookout for seeds?
“I would like to grow marijuana for my son’s sake,” Baker added. “I’m a gardener so growing pot will be a new experience for me — sounds like fun!”
I nominate her for Marijuana Mother of the Year.
An ex-colleague (who asked to remain nameless) wrote there are many online seed sellers who will ship discreetly to other states. Prices range widely, the colleague said, but typically sell in the neighborhood of $10 for one seed. You can use Google to find those.
I also heard from a seller in Flint, Michigan, named Andy Simons, and we had a phone conversation Monday.
As “Humble Jungle Seeds,” Simons sells through a website called Strainly.io, which appears to be a thriving home-gardener’s peer-to-peer marketplace. Simons added he won’t sell seeds to anyone he believes is a dealer.
“I’m registered with my state and the federal government to possess seeds and transfer them,” to other licensed hemp growers and medical marijuana licensees, Simons added.
“Hemp is defined under federal law and seeds are legal 100% as they contain no THC [the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana],” Simons told me. “The plant doesn’t make THC until it matures and a seed certainly isn’t a mature plant. If the seed contains 0.0% THC and it comes from a cannabis plant then it is legal industrial hemp which is defined by law and regulated by the USDA.”
Simons will be a vendor at another marijuana event, Gene Traders, which is July 25 in Richmond. It’s noon to 4 p.m., at 1704 Arlington Road. General admission is $25; a VIP ticket costs $140. Tickets are available at https://gene-traders.com/events/
I won’t make that this year. But if you go, drop me a line and tell me about that shindig. The reader interest in weed seems like a bottomless well.
In the meantime, keep those letters, emails and phone calls coming!
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
