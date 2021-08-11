CASEY: A smattering of 9/11 memories

Where were you when you learned of the crushing attacks of Sept. 11, 2001? What do you remember from that day? We’re approaching 20 years out from the catastrophe, and I can tell you from some very recent interviews that memories of that awful event are quickly fading.
That’s why we’re gathering readers recollections now, for an edition marking the 20th anniversary of that day. The deadline is Aug. 23.
My wife, Donna, recalls an exterminator visiting our house that Tuesday morning. He was slated to apply some nasty chemicals outside — and Donna wanted to pick up some toys littering our lawn before he arrived.
As the United States approaches the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, The …
She’s unsure whether she learned of the attack before he got there, or shortly after. But Donna remembers later standing in our living room with the guy, speechlessly watching televised replays of the airliners hitting the twin towers of the World Trade Center.
Remember how those seemed to play on for weeks?
Later that day, Donna went out to try and buy an American flag. They were sold out everywhere, she recalled. That afternoon, she and our kids — we had three girls in school and a boy still at home — made a flag from construction paper and taped it in our foyer window.
Although I led the newsroom’s night copy desk team back in 2001 — and worked mostly nights — that Tuesday was a dayshift for me. So I was in my car, driving to work, listening to WFIR-AM 960 when I heard about a plane that had struck the World Trade Center in New York.
It seemed from the broadcast like an dreadful accident had occurred moments earlier — surely that’s what it was, right? My mind conjured the image of a small private plane, such as a Cessna, with its tail sticking out from a skyscraper.
Then as I turned my car from Tillett Road onto Guildford Avenue, the radio newscaster blurted excitedly that a second plane — an airliner — had struck the other tower of the World Trade Center. The first strike happened at 8:46 a.m.; the second just 17 minutes later at 9:03.
Oh God, this is no accident, I remember thinking.
Minutes later in the newsroom it was hard to fathom what was happening as we crowded around the third floor TV. Especially when a third plane hit the Pentagon — at 9:37 a.m. — followed by a fourth that went down in rural Pennsylvania.
That morning, all of the newspaper’s department heads were holding a retreat at the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center. So our generals — such as then-Publisher Wendy Zomparelli and then-Editor Mike Riley were out of the office that morning.
What should we do?
Somebody in the newsroom suggested we prepare a special edition of the newspaper for that afternoon. My imperfect memory recalls the idea came from Dwayne Yancey (who’s now the editorial page editor; back then he believes he was assistant managing editor). He doesn’t recall who made the suggestion.
“What I remember is, how slowly time passed that morning. We got an incredible amount of work done,” Yancey recalled. “There was no opposition [to the special edition]. Nobody said, ‘No!’ It was just a matter of working out the details.”
There were plenty to work out.
For one, at that point The Roanoke Times lacked the daytime manpower to design, lay out, print and deliver a special edition. Nearly everyone involved in those processes worked nights and slept during the day. Others, such as many part-time carriers, had full-time day jobs to go to after the finished deliveries.
I phoned Riley over at the Hotel Roanoke, requesting authorization to call in the night copy editors on a Tuesday morning. With no hesitation he agreed, so I hit the phones and began waking them up. First, turn on your TV, I told them. Next, get in here as fast as you can.
Meanwhile, over at the Hotel Roanoke, the company leadership team quickly abandoned its retreat as soon as they got word of the second strike on. That happened right after a coffee break, recalled then circulation director (and later publisher) Debbie Meade.
“I think it was Mike (Riley) who said, ‘the towers are on fire,’” she recalled.
“At that point, we completely dropped our meeting and ran to do what we do,” Zomparelli told me. They hastily made their way back to 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., where a series of planning sessions ensued.
“I can’t remember whose idea it was to put out a special edition, but it was a damn good one,” Riley recalled.
But it presented a number of issues, because as Meade noted, “it was the first extra edition we had done since the attack on Pearl Harbor.” The press we had at the time dated to the immediate post-World War II era, too.
Some of the questions were logistical. How would we get the papers printed, considering the pressmen typically worked nights? And assuming we could print an extra edition, how could we deliver it?
Other issues were financial. At that time, the newspaper was roughly about 45% advertising, which supported our newsgathering and production. But there was no time to sell ads for the special edition, so we decided to go ad-less.
And the daily paper sold in news racks and stores for 25 cents back then. Could we charge for a special edition? If so, how would we make that work? Ultimately, the bosses decided to give it away.
“We felt like we were doing something positive on a terrible occasion,” Meade recalled.
Phone calls began going out to pressman and carriers, calling them in to work early. Someone else at the newspaper — or perhaps it was more than one person — began phoning local radio stations, alerting them that we would publish a special edition. The news and music jocks spread the word.
At that time, Chuck Flynn was a supervisor in the circulation department (now he’s a nursing home administrator). He oversaw all the coin news racks and retail stores that sold The Roanoke Times in the New River Valley. Home delivery didn’t happen on any wide scale for the special edition, Flynn recalled. But we were stocking retailers with copies.
“We were putting stacks of 200 to 300 in Kroger and other major retailers,” Flynn recalled. “We had it at all the larger stories.”
The late Joel Turner, a longtime veteran reporter, had the only local byline on the special edition’s front page (with contributions noted at the end from 20 other staffers). The other content was wire copy, going out nationally. “Most of Roanoke area comes to a standstill,” was the headline on Turner’s story.
The late Joe Kennedy, a beloved metro columnist, interviewed colleagues who were from New York (such as Jim Ellison) or had relatives working there, for a column that ran on the back page or the six-page, ad-less edition. “Crashes were elsewhere but pain hits home,” reads the headline.
Mike Allen, who now covers Franklin County and the arts, had an adjacent story about readers reaching out to friends and relations in the Big Apple. Other local stories focused on how to donate to help and how to explain the attacks to children.
Nearly 20 years later, a lot of those memories have faded. Which might make it a good time to gather reader recollections, before they fade further.
Just for example, nobody I spoke to about this column could independently recall how many extra-edition copies we printed, or even how many pages the edition was. They also couldn’t remember what time it was ready.
Riley recalled the special edition hit the streets between noon and 1 p.m. Meade remembers it at more like 3 p.m. Zomparelli recalled the target press time as 5 p.m. — but we ran 30 minutes late, she added.
Whenever it was, cars were lined up around the block outside The Roanoke Times when the edition was ready. Meade, who said “I was probably dressed in suit, skirt and high heels that day,” was one of those handing out papers.
She described the process as more like stuffing newspapers into cars as their long queue rolled slowly by. It was near dark by the time the line of cars was gone, she remembered.
“We were just sticking them into car windows,” she recalled. “And people were thanking us over an over. People were so grateful. They were really grateful.”
It was near dark by the time the line of cars was gone, she remembered.
So there’s some of our memories of 9/11. What about yours? Would you care to share, before they’re forgotten?
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:.