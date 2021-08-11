CASEY: A smattering of 9/11 memories

Nearly 20 years later, a lot of those memories have faded. Which might make it a good time to gather reader recollections, before they fade further.

Just for example, nobody I spoke to about this column could independently recall how many extra-edition copies we printed, or even how many pages the edition was. They also couldn’t remember what time it was ready.

Riley recalled the special edition hit the streets between noon and 1 p.m. Meade remembers it at more like 3 p.m. Zomparelli recalled the target press time as 5 p.m. — but we ran 30 minutes late, she added.

Whenever it was, cars were lined up around the block outside The Roanoke Times when the edition was ready. Meade, who said “I was probably dressed in suit, skirt and high heels that day,” was one of those handing out papers.

She described the process as more like stuffing newspapers into cars as their long queue rolled slowly by. It was near dark by the time the line of cars was gone, she remembered.

“We were just sticking them into car windows,” she recalled. “And people were thanking us over an over. People were so grateful. They were really grateful.”

So there’s some of our memories of 9/11. What about yours? Would you care to share, before they’re forgotten?

