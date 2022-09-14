CASEY: A true story of love on the night copy desk

If you’re an avid fan of Roanoke Times weatherman Kevin Myatt, you may have been startled by his announcement that Wednesday’s Weather Journal was the final one.

Myatt, who’s 52, is leaving this newspaper, where he’s been a columnist, copy editor and night editor since 1999. His wife, Erica (Pandapas) Myatt, now 47, was a longtime copy editor, dayside editor and night editor, too. She was working part time until April, when her job was eliminated.

Years ago, in the previous century, I was the lucky mope who hired both to The Roanoke Times Copy Desk Team. That’s where they met and fell in love, working back-to-back in our (former) third-floor newsroom on Campbell Avenue.

Copy editors, in case you don’t know, have one of the most important and least-understood jobs in journalism. They’re the unsung heroes of most newspapers. At morning dailies, most copy editors work nights, totally anonymously and with little glory.

They take raw and unformatted staff-produced stories and photos — as well as articles and images from wire services — and organize them, page by page, into the next day’s paper.

Copy editors design those pages, adjust the length of stories to fit, write the headlines and (often) the captions, and perform the final edits on the text. Before publication, they catch errors of fact, grammar and spelling — although some goofs still make it through. (We’re human, after all.)

And they get eight hours to do all that, working anonymously every night.

Back around the turn of the century, this newspaper had nine to 12 editors working seven nights a week, 365 days per year — and that was merely to put out the front and Virginia sections. In all, there were probably 19 editors on the Copy Desk Team, not counting others who worked in sports or features.

We hired Erica first, in 1998, shortly after she’d earned a master’s degree at Hollins University. That was after she’d earned a bachelor’s in history at Hollins. She responded to a classified ad in the paper for part-time copy editors.

Erica’s dad, John Pandapas, was retired from the U.S. Coast Guard, and she grew up moving around the country. She had zero experience working at newspapers.

She captured our attention by acing a deviously difficult spelling and grammar test we gave to anyone who interviewed for a copy-editing job. Her score blew our minds. Nobody who took the test when I led the copy desk team had ever scored that high.

If I recall, her mom drove Erica to the interview, because they shared a car back then. And after we hired her, her parents drove her to work in late afternoon and picked her up around midnight, too.

Her mom, Aileen Pandapas (a truly sweet person) remains the only parent who ever personally thanked me for hiring their offspring.

Aileen honestly seemed to be more excited about Erica landing a night-desk job than Erica was. And that’s probably because Erica comes across as absolutely unflappable.

That’s a great quality for a copy editor because the copy desk is often a cauldron of pressure. There are deadlines to meet every night, while news is breaking, and as technological glitches frustrate the work process. Four-letter exclamations are not uncommon, although I doubt I’ve ever heard Erica utter one.

After she impressed us with her talent, Erica moved into a full-time copy-editing position.

Kevin came to us from a small daily in Batesville, Arkansas, where he was managing editor. By then, he had more than 10 years experience in newspapers. He was looking to get out of Arkansas, where he’d lived his entire life. What lured him here was an atypical help-wanted ad I’d posted to some journalism website.

The ad said little about The Roanoke Times. Instead, it marketed Roanoke as an outdoors paradise where hiking and bicycling were awesome, real estate was affordable, crime was low, the schools were good — and the worst traffic jams were Sundays around noon when churches let out. The ad also noted Roanoke has a mountain-park inside the city.

It attracted Kevin because — aside from weather — one of his favorite hobbies is hiking in mountains. We flew him in for a gauntlet of interviews that impressed everyone on the hiring team. (He passed our spelling and grammar test. But his score didn’t match Erica’s.)

They met on Kevin’s second night on the job. “It wasn’t a very impressive meeting,” he recalled.

But they got to know each other as colleagues. It started with good-natured teasing. Then one winter night during a snowstorm, Kevin drove Erica home because he had a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

Not much later, they were two friends who were catching post-work meals together at IHOP, one of the few restaurants open at 1 a.m. when their shift was over. They kept that budding relationship on the down-low, however. Soon they were spending most of their free time together.

“It nurtured gradually from friends to very good friends. At some point, I said, ‘Hey, I guess we’re dating,’” Erica told me.

She also hiked with Kevin — once — up Mill Mountain. “I didn’t realize how much of a hiker I was not until then,” Erica recalled. (She’s joined him on some much easier hikes since.)

Both were working on Sept. 11, 2001, and helped produce The Roanoke Times’ first special edition since World War II ended.

At that time Kevin was temporarily assigned to the metro desk, a daytime job supervising a team of reporters. His team produced a long article about local reaction to the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon that morning.

Erica wrote the big headline for that special edition: “Terror strikes U.S.” The “U.S.” in that headline also signified “us,” she recalled.

They married in October 2005, and I’m pretty sure the entire night copy desk attended the wedding at Hollins.

By then, Kevin was two years into Weather Journal, which launched after a higher-up editor grokked Kevin’s obsession with weather. In 2006, Erica became the Neighbors section editor and later community news editor.

Grayson, their first son, was born in 2010. Kevin’s mom, Theda Myatt, now 84, moved here from Arkansas that same year. (His dad, Bill, died in 2009).

Ethan came along in 2013. And in 2014, Erica resigned to be a full-time mom. She returned to the newspaper as a part-time copy editor in 2017.

Many of those nights since, she was the top ranking editor in the newsroom. When she wasn’t, Kevin was frequently the editor in charge.

When the pandemic came along in early 2020, Kevin and Erica both did their jobs from their kitchen table, as they home-schooled Grayson and Ethan (which they also did before the pandemic).

For the first time in a long time, they were all together, rather than balancing dual jobs with their sons’ education. For the Myatts, the pandemic proved to be a great family-bonding experience.

Erica’s already found another job, in public relations at Virginia Western Community College. I’m sure they’re as delighted to have her as this newspaper was.

Later this month, Kevin’s moving to the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, which I’m sure will be as impressed with his talents as his colleagues and this newspaper’s readers have been.

Yesterday, in the final Weather Journal, he told readers: “With your letters, emails, web hits, tweets, retweets, likes, shares, reposts, and many wonderful questions, you have blessed me beyond belief.”

But that works both ways, you know?

Kevin and Erica have blessed their co-workers and this newspaper’s readers, too. They’re two of the smartest, most talented, devout, decent and 100% reliable colleagues with whom I’ve ever worked.

Join me in wishing them happy trails — and in shedding a tear they’ve moved on.