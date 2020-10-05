CASEY: Amid pandemic, slow-mail plagues Roanoke retirement community

Burks said her first name is Kimberly.

"She has been extraordinary," Burks said. "But when she's not here, the other carriers just drop the mail [rather than distribute it]. She's actually working harder as a result of this."

This state of affairs has left some residents getting retirement income and medicines later than usual. And who knows? Perhaps the same is true with absentee ballots for the presidential election — although Burks stressed "this is not a political issue."

"When you're supposed to get mail six days a week, and you only get it three to four days, everyone's ticked off," Robers told me.

It's also put mail service to Brandon Oaks residents at the whim of the Cave Spring post office employee schedules.

Both Burks and Robers said they've met with local postal officials in attempts to resolve the problem.

"What's going to happen when that one employee goes on vacation or quits?" Robers asked. He said when he posed that question to postal officials, the answer was, "We have to cross that bridge when we get to it."

As Robers sees it, "they're not completing their mission. And we can't direct them to do that."