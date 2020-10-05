CASEY: Amid pandemic, slow-mail plagues Roanoke retirement community

What's going on with mail delivery at Brandon Oaks? That's what residents of one of Roanoke's premier independent- and assisted-living centers want to know.
Although they live in a first-class retirement community, lately they feel like they've been getting second-class mail service.
Roughly 240 people live in Brandon Oaks' independent living section, and about 127 more reside either in assisted living or in its skilled nursing center across Brandon Avenue. They receive their mail through the Cave Spring post office on Electric Road in Roanoke County.
Used to be, the Postal Service delivered and distributed mail to residents' individual mailboxes six days a week, pretty much like everybody else receives mail. But for months now, Brandon Oaks residents have been lucky to get mail three or four days per week.
What gives?
"We've gotten multiple answers from the post office," said Al Robers, a retired colonel who lives at Brandon Oaks.
The best that Robers and Brandon Oaks Executive Director Ben Burks have been able to figure out, it has to do with health screening mandated for visitors to the retirement community. Some postal workers are refusing to participate. And that has gummed up mail distribution at the retirement community.
As you might imagine, Brandon Oaks takes virus control quite seriously. Most if not all of its residents because of their age are more vulnerable to COVID-19 — which has killed 210,000 Americans.
In the early days of the pandemic, "we didn't allow anyone in the buildings," Burks told me. Back then, mail was dropped off and allowed to sit untouched for 24 hours as a means of infection control, Burks said.
Then things eased a bit as scientists learned more about how the virus spreads and health officials began issuing guidelines.
For example, at just about every doctor's or dentist's office I've visited during the pandemic, patients are asked a handful of screening questions. Such as, do you feel ill or feverish? Have you been out of the country recently? And then they're subjected to a temperature check with a no-touch thermometer.
That's pretty much the status now for visitors at Brandon Oaks, including postal workers.
"We're all trying to follow [Virginia] Department of Health guidelines," Burks said.
But two of the three postal workers who deliver mail to the facility have declined to answer screening questions or allow temperature checks, Robers told me. As a result, those workers are allowed only to drop the bulk mail, which doesn't get distributed to residents' individual mail boxes.
Instead, it sits at Brandon Oaks until the one postal worker who's agreed to screening happens to be the delivery person that day. She distributes the mail she brings on any given day, plus any mail the other two workers have left there on previous days.
Burks said her first name is Kimberly.
"She has been extraordinary," Burks said. "But when she's not here, the other carriers just drop the mail [rather than distribute it]. She's actually working harder as a result of this."
This state of affairs has left some residents getting retirement income and medicines later than usual. And who knows? Perhaps the same is true with absentee ballots for the presidential election — although Burks stressed "this is not a political issue."
"When you're supposed to get mail six days a week, and you only get it three to four days, everyone's ticked off," Robers told me.
It's also put mail service to Brandon Oaks residents at the whim of the Cave Spring post office employee schedules.
Both Burks and Robers said they've met with local postal officials in attempts to resolve the problem.
"What's going to happen when that one employee goes on vacation or quits?" Robers asked. He said when he posed that question to postal officials, the answer was, "We have to cross that bridge when we get to it."
As Robers sees it, "they're not completing their mission. And we can't direct them to do that."
What does the U.S. Postal Service say?
Monday morning I called the Cave Spring post office twice but nobody picked up the phone. Next I reached out to Tad Kelley, the Pittsburgh-based spokesman for the Postal Service's Appalachian region.
"While we are sensitive to the needs of our customers, our employees are not permitted to submit to temperature readings or medical questionnaires as a condition of effecting delivery, because temperature readings and medical questionnaires are currently considered confidential medical information," Kelley told me in an email.
"Under the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, specific employee medical information must be kept confidential and may only be shared in very limited circumstances."
As a result, Burks said, the retirement community is planning renovations to its mail-receiving building that would allow postal workers to avoid contact with anyone at Brandon Oaks.
That means postal workers won't have to answer any screening questions or submit to temperature checks.
Unfortunately, it will also involve erecting a ramp and removing a wall, which will cost Brandon Oaks "tens of thousands of dollars," Burk said. Those are currently in the permitting process.
"What would've helped is, if [the Postal Service] were doing the testing themselves," Burks told me. "Other vendors have done that."
