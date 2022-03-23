CASEY: An exciting — and tiny — new face in the far-flung Casey brood

Certain recent events make this a perfect time for a Casey family update. That’s because we’ve had an exciting addition to our far-flung brood. Her name is Aria Rose Trinh.

Welcome to the world little girl!

She weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces at birth on March 1 because she was six weeks early. Initially our teeny-tiny new grandbaby looked like a mess of feeding tubes and breathing tubes and ultraviolet lamps and various other electronic monitoring gizmos.

Despite some early-arrival hiccups, everything has gone mostly swell. The neonatal intensive care unit at Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital released Aria on Sunday, which is when Donna and I skedaddled to Richmond to meet her.

Aria’s the firstborn to our second-eldest daughter, Erin, 31, and her husband, Eric Trinh. They met here in Roanoke when both worked at Carilion Clinic. In September 2020, they had a COVID wedding and reception in our back yard.

Only 12 people were present, but we broadcast the whole shebang on Zoom, so many more tuned in that way.

Erin worked in Carilion’s Community Health and Outreach Department, while Eric completed a fellowship in child psychiatry. That’s what he practices now in Virginia’s capital city. They moved in June after Eric got a job there.

Aria’s still sleeping about 21 hours a day — probably because she’s still supposed to be in Erin’s womb. Her original due date was mid-April.

She’s getting mother’s milk plus supplements about every three hours, and they weigh her every day, by the gram (28.3 grams = 1 ounce). When Donna and I left Richmond Tuesday afternoon, she was just about 4 pounds, 15 ounces. By the time you read this, she’ll probably top 5 pounds.

Erin and Eric’s feisty dog — a Pug named Zeus — seems completely fascinated by the diminutive addition to their family. He doesn’t leave Aria’s side much, which is kind of a relief because Zeus is quite an attention-seeker himself.

We feared he might be jealous of our grandbaby — but there are no signs of that, yet. Erin and Eric’s cat, an orange tabby named Megan, seems far more nonchalant about the new face in the apartment.

Aria’s our second grandchild. The first was Sadie Strayer, who turned 5 in January and is a firecdracker. She lives in a suburb of Austin, Texas. Her mom is our eldest daughter, Caitlin, 34.

Sadie owns dolls that are bigger than Aria, and because of the distance, she hasn’t yet met her only cousin in person. That’ll have to wait for this summer, when we get together in Ocean City, Maryland.

Sadie’s tried to chat on Facetime, using her mother’s smartphone. But Aria is still rather taciturn.

At one point, a frustrated Sadie asked, “Auntie Erin, can you make her open her eyes more? I want to see them!”

Our third daughter, the lovely Anna, 28, lives in Northern Virginia with her boyfriend, Bill. Sharing a town house with them is Anna’s longtime friend from Patrick Henry High, Ginna Ellis. Remember the old sitcom, “Three’s Company?”

Anna had been working for a marketing company in Reston for a few years. But she quit in December and began working remotely for Caitlin’s employer. The sister-assisted job change almost doubled Anna’s income.

Now she deals with hospitals who need to fill staffing gaps with traveling health professionals. She and Bill are planning a move to Richmond after their lease in Reston expires.

The youngest Casey kid is our son Zach, 23, who you’ve probably read the most about in this column. That’s because I shamelessly pimped his exploits as a newbie driver (back when he was 15 to 19) in these pages. Some of those adventures were quite funny.

More recently, in 2019, I told you about Zach’s harrowing backpacking experience in Iceland, where a mentally disturbed fellow backpacker threatened his life out in the middle of nowhere.

At the time, Zach was sending us messages through a satellite gizmo he (fortuitously) took with him to Iceland. It turned into a minor international incident when I frantically phoned the Icelandic National Police in the middle of the night after the other guy threatened Zach with a knife.

The Icelandic cops are amazing, really. They dispatched a SWAT team to rescue Zach, who was at a remote campsite hours away from Reykjavik.

The best thing about that adventure was, Iceland is where Zach met his girlfriend Jessica, who’s from Minnesota. (Their introduction occurred at a Reykjavik youth hostel after the SWAT team arrested the other guy.) They’re still together, and she’s now a junior at the University of California, Berkeley.

The two of them spent her sophomore year (and Zach’s senior year, at James Madison University) studying from an upstairs bedroom in our house in Grandin Court.

In May, Zach graduated with a degree in biotechnology from James Madison University, and he’s now in Berkeley with Jessica.

In January, he landed an entry-level job at a Bay Area biotechnology startup. It’s only a few years old, and it’s growing fast.

The company does cutting-edge pharmaceutical research. Zach got 1,000 stock options for signing on, with potentially more to come.

He prepares human cells for experiments the company conducts, and also performs something called high-throughput chemistry, with whiz-bang technology I’ll never be able to fully comprehend.

They live above a coffee shop in downtown Berkeley, in a shoebox-sized apartment that costs a fortune. You could easily buy a whole house in Roanoke for a smaller monthly mortgage payment than their rent, even at today’s sky-high prices.

Fortunately, Zach can afford it, because his pay is pretty good. On top of that, just two weeks ago, he got more good news — his employer gave him a $5,000 raise after only eight weeks on the job.

At first, Zach told me, he assumed the raise was a reward for great performance. But he soon discovered everyone at the company at his pay grade received the same bump. Turns out the company was concerned about the rising cost of living, and they didn’t want their employees falling behind.

So that pretty much covers the family update. Everyone is gainfully employed — yay! — and the Casey Clan is slowly expanding. Aria Rose is the latest example.

On the rare occasions they’re open, her eyes appear huge in that itty-bitty noggin.

Donna and I feel so grateful and proud.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog .

