CASEY: As 2020 drew to a close, the Blue Ridge Parkway lost a lot of 'Friends'

“Basically, [Labrie] told us that having two philanthropic partners was confusing,” Wall told me. “That’s his rationale.” Wells added that he found the rationale confusing. But what could the Friends do?

Rather than dissolve, “we’ve been looking into other opportunities on how we can help communities,” Wells said.

Just one example of that was the 2021 move of a summer concert series from the Roanoke Mountain campground to Explore Park, which is not federally owned. (The next monthly concert, by the way, is July 18. The Blue Ridge Girls will begin playing at 5 p.m.)

Another product of the split is something you may have seen an announcement about recently. It concerns specialty Blue Ridge Parkway license tags issued by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation — which already sells a license tag in North Carolina — has applied to the Virginia DMV to sell a Blue Ridge Parkway tag in Virginia. Naturally, some revenue from that would go to the foundation.

Problem is, there’s already a Virginia tag for the parkway. It was created in 2012 by the Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway — which is now Friends of the Blue Ridge.