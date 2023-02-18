Once, Cecil McBride flew in the co-pilot’s seat of an Air Force helicopter that made an emergency landing in a Japanese schoolyard — during a blizzard. The unplanned stop so unnerved some pupils, they bailed out of the schoolhouse windows, he recalled.

On another occasion (while on vacation) McBride surveyed the Exxon-Valdez oil spill from high above Prudhoe Bay, while flying winter provisions to a remote Eskimo village in Alaska. More or less, he hitched a ride on the float plane after meeting its pilot. That was the most fun flight of his life, he said.

After his retirement as a Virginia Tech agriculture professor, McBride remained with the university as a pilot for its “Hokie Bird” airplane. Ex-football coach Frank Beamer was just one of his regular passengers.

Earlier, for a decade, McBride co-owned a Blacksburg-based charter service that had two small aircraft. Blacksburg Aviation used to fly Virginia Tech dignitaries to Washington or Richmond and automotive bearings from the New River Valley to Detroit.

Did I mention McBride taught his teenage granddaughter, Maria, how to fly? She soloed in Blacksburg at 16 and obtained her pilot’s license at 17. Maria’s no longer a teenager, though. Now she’s a retired U.S. Air Force officer.

Friday, McBride turned 90. He had planned to celebrate his first nine decades on Earth by flying high above it that morning. But Mother Nature had other plans. Rain scotched the adventure. But bad weather wasn’t going to keep McBride out of the sky.

He went up Saturday morning instead, under sunny skies in a four-seat Cessna Skyhawk. At the controls was Bo Honeycutt, a retired school principal and close friend from the Blacksburg Flying Club. They flew to Dublin’s airport, where Honeycutt practiced some cross-wind landings and touch-and-goes.

McBride, a Federal Aviation Administration Designated Pilot Examiner, performed a flight review on Honeycutt as he maneuvered the small plane.

“Then we flew back to Virginia Tech [Montgomery Executive Airport] and I practiced a short-field landing there. I thought it went real well,” McBride said. “I’ve been instructing for 60 years.”

McBride was raised in Independence, a town in Grayson County. His father, Claude McBride, was a World War I Navy veteran who earned a living as a carpenter and lived until 90 or 91. His mom, Esther, made it to 84 or 85, McBride said.

Both his parents came from farming families and had eight siblings, but McBride was an only child.

He was born Feb. 17, 1933. That was barely two weeks after Adolf Hitler won appointment as Germany’s chancellor, and two weeks before the first inauguration of U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

McBride still has some recollections of his first time in an airplane. That happened in Roanoke in 1939 or 1940, he said, courtesy of a cousin who was at least 25 years old.

“We were visiting my daddy’s sister,” McBride told me. “Her son, my first cousin, took me and daddy to see the airport.” Back then it was relatively new.

“How old were you? I asked.

“I’m going to say 6 or 7,” McBride replied.

There, they ran into a friend of the cousin’s. The friend was about to take off in a two-seater open-cockpit airplane — the kind used in World War I. Its back seat was unoccupied. The next thing Cecil knew, he was sitting in it, on his cousin’s lap, and the plane was taking off.

“I don’t remember hardly anything about it, other than, the trains on the ground looked like toy trains,” he told me. “I thought, ‘Hmm, this is fascinating.” He’s been fascinated by flying ever since.

McBride graduated high school in Independence after he finished 11th grade, at the same school where he’d started first grade. At the time, 11th was the highest level offered, he recalled.

He reckons his next flight occurred in 1951 or 1952. By then McBride was an Air Force ROTC student majoring in agriculture at Virginia Tech. One of his classmates, Lee Hartman Jr., had an airplane in Roanoke.

Hartman flew the 65-horsepower twin-seat Aeronca Chief to Blacksburg. For McBride’s second flight, they took a sightseeing spin of the New River Valley.

At graduation in 1954, McBride was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Air Force. It sent him to military flight school in Texas, then radar school elsewhere, then to a remote island in the Sea of Japan, where he worked as a radar operator.

“It was halfway between Japan and Korea,” McBride told me.

He and another airman were returning to Japan’s main island in a helicopter when the snowstorm forced them down near the school. McBride was quick to say he wasn’t piloting that mission.

After a three year stint in the Air Force, he entered Cornell University in 1957, where McBride earned a master’s degree in agriculture. And that launched a three-decade career as an agricultural extension agent in various localities around Virginia, beginning in Pulaski County.

That’s where he met his future wife Carrie, then a secretary for the Pulaski Chamber of Commerce. They had “a storybook marriage for 53 wonderful years,” he said. (Carrie passed in 2013.)

They raised one daughter, Sherry, who later mothered Maria, the granddaughter Cecil taught to fly. (Maria’s first passenger as a licensed pilot was Carrie’s mother, then 80, who had never flown.)

McBride worked with the Virginia Tech Cooperative Extension Service for 31 years, first as an agent that took him to different parts of Virginia. Later, he returned to Blacksburg and served as a Tech professor overseeing the university’s 4H program, retiring in 1988.

That’s when he started flying the Hokie Bird airplane. He did that until 2005. (McBride quit flying solo three years ago, at age 87.)

After Saturday’s outing, he was preparing for a big open-house style party Saturday afternoon at his home. Organized by his daughter Sherry, it was supposed to be a surprise. But by Thursday afternoon, McBride had sussed it out.

Aside from good genes, what’s the secret to a long life? I asked.

“I eat fairly healthy,” McBride said. “I exercise and keep active. Not to sound too religious or anything, but I’m a great believer in church work, in church participation.” (He never smoked tobacco or drank much alcohol, he added.)

“What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned?” I asked.

“Patience,” McBride said. “The longer you live, I’ve noticed you don’t have to be in as big of a hurry as you used to be.”

Also, “sometimes things you thought were important, that you thought you had to do, didn’t need to be done at all.

“I guess you can sum it up as, don’t sweat the little things,” McBride added.

“I feel really blessed.”

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.