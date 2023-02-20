Mills Kelly did not set out to write a book about the Appalachian Trail’s former path through the Roanoke Valley.

Instead, the George Mason University history professor meant to write a volume about AT hikers’ experiences, based largely on historical logbook entries they’d left at shelters along its roughly 2,200 miles.

Toward that end, Kelly scanned more than 5,000 pages of trailside memories, letters from hikers to trail clubs along the AT and other documents. His volume about early hikers’ impressions remains a work in progress.

Along the way, Kelly became distracted by some of the material he unearthed. One document was a letter dated 1929 that Kelly found in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. It located the AT close to the border of Floyd and Franklin counties, dozens of miles south of the existing route.

That surprised Kelly, 63, who was born in Roanoke and spent his early years in Franklin County, when his dad was a professor at Ferrum College. You could even say, the discovery led Kelly on a yearslong detour.

The result is a different book, “Virginia’s Lost Appalachian Trail.” It was published Monday by The History Press.

“I saw this letter in the archives,” the author told me in a recent phone interview. “I thought, the AT doesn’t go through Franklin County; McAfee Knob is the closest it gets. That doesn’t make sense.”

What he discovered was that from the early 1930s until the early 1950s, the Appalachian Trail used to pass through the valley, on Roanoke County’s western side. It went through other places Kelly never suspected, too.

“If I hadn’t spent the first five years of my life in Franklin County, I would’ve moved on,” Kelly told me. Instead, he wrote a different book than he’d intended.

The $23.99 paperback checks in at 168 pages. It sports 52 photographs of landmarks along the earlier route. Some are from historical archives; others Kelly took himself. One of the former is of the Pinnacles of Dan — which is misnamed, because the peak is singular.

Among the latter is a photo Kelly shot of a bridge in Fries, at the site of an old New River ferry crossing known as Dixon’s Ferry.

To cross the waterway, northbound hikers used to stand on one side of the New River and shout to get the attention of the ferry operator on the other side, Kelly said. That wasn’t always easy because the river’s wide. (The bridge replaced the ferry in the 1950s.)

This is the third book authored by Kelly. The first, about Czech radical politics in the late 19th century, was the subject of his doctoral dissertation. He published the second, “Teaching History in the Digital Age,” in 2013.

“Virginia’s Lost Appalachian Trail” also features eight maps of the existing AT and its older, pre-1952 route through western Roanoke County, and another east-of-Roanoke planned route that never happened. Those are tremendous aids in helping readers understand the subject.

As of Monday, “Virginia’s Lost Appalachian Trail” had zero reviews on Amazon.com (which means yours could be the first). It debuted as the 717th best-selling volume in the online retailer’s Sports History category — not so bad for its very first day online.

In essence, the book chronicles a decadeslong historical debate about where the trail should go, between the Peaks of Otter, roughly 35 miles north of Roanoke, and Damascus, about 135 miles west and south of the Star City.

Early plans for the AT took it due south from Blackhorse Gap and east of Roanoke County, barely grazing the county’s eastern border near Vinton. But members of the then-fledging Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club objected strenuously when they learned of that route and lobbied for a re-do.

They knew if the AT went that way it would miss the majestic McAfee Knob on Catawba Mountain. Today, that inspiring overlook is reputed to be the most photographed spot on the entire trail.

“Why would you head south past Vinton when you could go [west] over McAfee Knob?” Kelly said locals asked the trail planners. After personally checking out the latter, the planners agreed.

At that point, the question became, where should the trail go from Catawba Mountain? The existing route continues west through Craig, Giles and Bland counties before cutting through Smyth County and passing through Damascus in Washington County.

Kelly’s book sums up the answer: The trail used to follow Virginia 311 south and east toward Roanoke, to the Masons Cove area. Then it climbed over Fort Lewis Mountain and wound its way through Glenvar and up Poor Mountain, which is the backside of Bent Mountain.

After it crossed U.S. 221 near Copper Hill, the AT more or less followed the border between Franklin and Floyd counties. Then it dipped into Patrick County and headed west, traversing Carroll and Grayson counties before it got to Damascus in Washington County.

“At Tuggles Gap, it dropped down into the Dan River gorge near Primland Resort,” Kelly told me.

Then the trail climbed 1,800 feet up and over Pinnacles of Dan, a stretch Kelly said was formerly considered “the second-most difficult part of the trail.” (The hardest spot, he said, is Mahoosuc Notch in Maine.)

That’s a huge deviation from the Appalachian Trail route today. Why was it moved? There were at least a few reasons.

One is that local AT enthusiasts hated the scenery through Roanoke, Franklin and Floyd counties, said Diana Christopulos a former president of the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club and its current archivist.

Via email, she sent me a 1949 annual report from then RATC President Jimmy Denton. In that, he wrote:

“It is safe to say that the section southwest from Roanoke to Iron Mountain near Damascus is the worst to be found in the whole length of the trail . . . I defy anyone to find anything of interest to the hiker except short stretches such as in Rocky Knob Park and The Pinnacles of Dan … These spots stand on their own merits, but they are connected by roads, mostly dirt but some graveled and paved.

“All wilderness aspect is lost,” Denton wrote in that report. “The very nature of this section detracts from the use of the trail.”

Another reason, Christopulos said, was little if any of the route through Roanoke, Franklin, Floyd or Patrick counties was legally protected for eternity.

Instead, there were a bunch of different handshake agreements establishing the trail’s right of way, any or all of which could be undone in the future. There were also hard feelings left over from the development of the Blue Ridge Parkway, which came later, she said.

In fact, as far back as 1940, there had been earnest rumblings about moving the AT north and west into the Jefferson National Forest, which was protected from development. People forgot about those plans during World War II, she said, then picked them up again after 1950.

“At the end of the hiking season in 1952, they pulled down all the old trail markers,” Kelly told me. According to a legend Kelly has never been able to verify, the metal tags were all melted in a bonfire.

In retracing the old route, Kelly said he’s found a few still hanging from trees on the old route.

He’s keeping their location a secret today.

Maybe he’ll reveal their location in his next book, about hikers’ experiences, on which Kelly’s still working.