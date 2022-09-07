CASEY: Banned from seeking office ever again, Jan. 6 trespasser vows an appeal

One of the oddities of the Jan. 6 insurrection involves an elected official from New Mexico, Couy Griffin, who used a bullhorn to exhort crowds outside the U.S. Capitol that day then showed up in Roanoke less than 24 hours later.

Griffin, a commissioner from Otero County and founder of the organization “Cowboys for Trump,” was later convicted (by a Donald Trump-appointed judge) of trespassing on the U.S. Capitol grounds. The judge found him not guilty of disorderly and disruptive conduct. Griffin ended up with probation for his conviction.

It’s what he did the next day, Jan. 7, that endeared him to the hearts of Roanokers. From the balcony of the Hampton Inn & Suites on Market Street — 200 miles from Washington, D.C. — Griffin launched a diatribe about the day before. An associate helpfully captured it on video.

“You want to say that was a mob?” Griffin says with downtown Roanoke landmarks evident in the background. “You want to say that was violence? No sir. No ma’am. No, we could have a Second Amendment rally on those same steps that we had that rally yesterday.

“You know, if we do, then it’s going to be a sad day, because then there’s going to be blood running out of that building. But at the end of the day, you mark my word, we will plant a flag on the desks of [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer and Donald J. Trump, if it boils down to it.”

Back in New Mexico, Griffin later bragged to his fellow commissioners (also on video) that he would return to Washington — with firearms — for the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Wisely, he left those guns in Pennsylvania before entering the nation’s capital, where he was arrested.

Griffin spent a while in (he says) bug-infested jails because he refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Subsequently, two fellow elected Otero County commissioners called for his resignation — but Griffin rebuffed them. A recall attempt “failed miserably” because organizers didn’t gather enough signatures to petition it to the ballot, Griffin said.

Probation by a federal judge in Washington was hardly the end of Griffin’s insurrection saga, however. Tuesday, a New Mexico state judge removed Griffin from his county commissioner’s office, following a trial on a civil lawsuit brought by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, aka CREW.

The lawsuit was based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S Constitution, which states:

“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

Similar efforts to get Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., kicked off 2022’s ballot on the same grounds failed in those respective states.

Griffin, who’s not a lawyer, represented himself and lost.

“They claimed I was pretty much one of the main instigators of Jan. 6, and I was a part of the insurrection,” Griffin told me Tuesday. That seems like a big stretch — the alleged main instigators have yet to be tried. They’re being held in jail without bond.

But with the verdict, Griffin became a footnote in American history. He’s the first American public official removed from office for rebelling against the United States since 1869. The judge’s order also prevents Griffin from seeking any elective office again, even dogcatcher.

Losing his office cost Griffin a $22,000 salary, which he told me was his only income. He also lost his health insurance, which he maintained through his elected office. Authorities also seized his work computer and changed the locks on his office door, he said.

Griffin told me the county manager phoned him Tuesday morning, as Griffin was leaving his house, and told him not to bother coming in because he no longer was an Otero County commissioner.

“Our radical progressive Democrat governor” (Michelle Lujuan Grisham) gets to choose his replacement, Griffin said.

He argued the lawsuit was a conspiracy against him by high New Mexico officials.

“The [New Mexico] attorney general was calling for my resignation; the secretary of state had been after me,” Griffin said. The trial, he added, was “a bench trial before a Democrat judge” in “a liberal county” 200 or so miles away from Otero County.

Griffin said his next step is to file an appeal.

“We’ll find another court,” he said.

He chuckled when I suggested he should go to Florida and file an appeal before Judge Aileen Cannon, where his chances might be better.

She’s the Trump-appointed federal jurist who short-circuited — at least temporarily — Department of Justice efforts to investigate Trump for failing to return government documents he took when he exited the White House almost two years ago.

Griffin told me one basis of his appeal would be that the court in Santa Fe County lacked jurisdiction to hear the lawsuit against him. He argued such a motion pre-trial but the judge disagreed.

“Why did they file it there?” he asked.

“Maybe because Santa Fe is the state capital,” I replied. “That would be the typical place to file it.”

Griffin told me another basis of his appeal would be that he was found not guilty of being disruptive or disorderly at the Capitol on Jan. 6, even if he did trespass on its grounds.

“I guess I’m the first insurrectionist in history who was acquitted of disruptive behavior,” he cracked.

“Well, you sure sounded like an insurrectionist on that hotel balcony here in Roanoke,” I shot back.

“Don’t forget the context,” Griffin replied.

He said he uttered that “blood running out of the building” line after he got all wound up watching video replays of the fatal shooting of insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt by a Washington, D.C., police officer. She was one of five people (including another police officer) who died in the Jan. 6 insurrection or shortly thereafter.

At the time, Babbitt was trying to violently kick in a window on a heavily guarded door that led to the House of Representatives chamber. House members — such as Reps. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, Morgan Griffith, R-Salem and Bob Good, R-Campbell, had been evacuated only minutes earlier.

“And I said it would be a sad day,” Griffin said. That suggests he didn’t want it to happen, he added.

“They’re so foolish thinking by getting rid of Couy Griffin, they’re accomplishing anything,” Griffin said. “I feel like they’re trying to make an example out of me that nobody wants to follow.”

That’s exactly what’s happening. And good.

It’s called “deterrence.” It’s one of the ways our justice system is supposed to work, by making examples out of people who violate the law and the constitution.

Whether Couy Griffin likes it or not.