CASEY: Bedford County church's QAnon event and upcoming militia 'muster' stoke questions

“But in the flyer you’re asking people to bring unloaded AR15s,” I noted.

“That’s also a function of the militia,” Falls replied. “We’re a multifaceted organization.”

I asked him which civilian authority the militia answered to. That’s a relevant question, considering Article I, Section 13 of Virginia’s constitution. Here is that in its entirety:

“A well regulated militia, composed of the body of the people, trained to arms, is the proper, natural, and safe defense of a free state, therefore, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed; that standing armies, in time of peace, should be avoided as dangerous to liberty; and that in all cases the military should be under strict subordination to, and governed by, the civil power.”

Fall replied: “We don’t really answer to a civilian authority … We’re rebuilding an institution [the militia] that should never have fallen out of existence in the United States.”

I’m not sure Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring looks at it that way, however. When I asked his spokeswoman, Charlotte Gomer, about the legality of the Bedford Militia, she replied: