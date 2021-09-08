CASEY: Bedford man helps lead thousands in battle against California wildfires

Talking by phone Tuesday evening, roughly 2,700 miles west of his home in Bedford County, Zeph Cunningham sounded optimistic as he described the army of firefighters battling one of California’s biggest blazes.
That’s the Caldor fire, the second largest of at least 16 now raging in the Golden State. As of Wednesday, it had burned roughly 217,000 acres, including some mountainous ski resorts, south of Lake Tahoe on the California-Nevada border. Wednesday it was 50% under control.
For context, 217,000 acres equals about 340 square miles. That’s an area larger than the entirety of Roanoke plus Roanoke County plus Salem (together, they comprise about 310 square miles). Imagine this region, awash in flames from Bent Mountain to Bonsack. That’s still smaller than the area burned by the Caldor fire.
Cunningham, 50, was speaking from Placerville, an historic gold-mining city of 11,000 people in the Sierra Nevada foothills. It’s roughly halfway between the state capital, Sacramento, and Lake Tahoe, which lies on the California-Nevada border.
The staging base he helps command has overtaken Placerville’s fairgrounds, and lies a bit more than a mile from the nearest flames, Cunningham told me.
He’s a logistics chief for the National Incident Management Organization, an arm of the U.S. Forest Service (which is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture). Cunningham’s duties including managing the feeding, housing, transportation, supplies and medical care of firefighters working against the flames.
On Tuesday, they numbered 5,070, he said.
The Caldor fire is a mere fraction of the size of California’s largest current wildfire. That’s the Dixie fire, which has burned 922,000 acres about 100 miles north of Lake Tahoe, and may soon become the largest in California history. It’s in a less densely populated region, Cunningham said.
By contrast, the Lake Tahoe area is a year-round vacation playground. The fire threatens more than 24,000 weekend cabins, ski chalets and other private residences, according to an incident update for the blaze Tuesday morning.
By then, flames had claimed 778 homes, plus 18 commercial buildings and 200 minor structures. The fire damaged 77 other buildings, including parts of the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort. The cause remains under investigation.
“This is a very political fire, because of the number of lives and homes it affects,” Cunningham told me. “One story that needs to be told is, if we lost 1,000 structures, we know we saved 55,000.”
Another story of the blaze: “When folks have taken preventative measures to protect their property, we have a much better chance of saving it.” That requires landowners to remove vegetation within 300 feet of their homes. “We have a high degree of success in saving those assets,” he said.
Already, the blaze has forced the evacuation of thousands from at least 16 communities in El Dorado County. Among those are Grizzly Flats (near where the fire started Aug. 14), Desolation, Hell Hole, Heavenly and Christmas Valley.
As of Tuesday, the fire had caused nine injuries, seven of which were to firefighters, and no fatalities.
Aside from three days that brought him back to Bedford for a brief visit with his wife, Kelly, and teenage daughter, Lillian, Cunningham has been in California since June 28. That’s roughly when 2021’s fire season began, kicked off by a series of California lightning storms, he told me.
“This is my 28th fire season,” he said.
The William Byrd graduate got involved in federal firefighting efforts during his days as an undergrad at Virginia Tech. Before graduating from the university, Cunningham did an internship with the National Park Service.
That led to a career with the agency. He spent 22 years mostly working on the Blue Ridge Parkway, but during that time he was deployed to fight fires, too. He left the NPS seven years ago. Since then he’s worked full time with NIMO.
Firefighting, Cunningham told me, “is one of those things you either love or hate, and if you don’t hate it, you get addicted quickly.” Helping others in some of the most desperate circumstances they’ll ever encounter is what’s so addicting, he added.
His typical workday starts at 5 a.m., begins with a series of meetings, and concludes at 10 p.m. Ideally, Cunningham said, fire personnel get one hour rest for every two hours they work. But conditions in the field often aren’t ideal.
This time around, Cunningham is lodging in a hotel. More typically, his digs are a tent or a trailer.
Among other items, he’s in charge of overseeing the firefighters’ sustenance with food, water, ice, Gatorade, medicine and more. That requires many tractor-trailer loads of deliveries daily. The personnel are served via mobile kitchen staffed by California prison inmates.
Each kitchen is composed of about 10 full-sized truck trailers that unfold and fit together to create one massive food-serving behemoth. The firefighters are served hot breakfasts and dinners and take their lunches to go.
Cunningham said he wouldn’t be surprised if he’s in California for the rest of the year. That’s because, for the last 10 years or so, California’s fire season hasn’t usually settled down until November or December, he said.
“For the past six years, I’ve been out here until Thanksgiving or Christmas,” Cunningham said.
The best most wildfire-fighting efforts can accomplish is to contain rather than extinguish the blazes, he explained. They’ll burn on until rain and snow in the fall and winter douse the last embers.
“This fire was moving in four directions when I got here, and now it’s moving in one,” Cunningham said. For that reason, he expects to be deployed to some other burgeoning fire area soon, but he has no idea where. That’s because Mother Nature provides no shortage of uncertainty.
Tuesday afternoon in Placerville, the temperature was 101 degrees “with about 9% humidity,” Cunningham said.
Add a bit of wind, and you’ve got perfect conditions for spreading flames.
