CASEY: Bedford man helps lead thousands in battle against California wildfires

This time around, Cunningham is lodging in a hotel. More typically, his digs are a tent or a trailer.

Among other items, he’s in charge of overseeing the firefighters’ sustenance with food, water, ice, Gatorade, medicine and more. That requires many tractor-trailer loads of deliveries daily. The personnel are served via mobile kitchen staffed by California prison inmates.

Each kitchen is composed of about 10 full-sized truck trailers that unfold and fit together to create one massive food-serving behemoth. The firefighters are served hot breakfasts and dinners and take their lunches to go.

Cunningham said he wouldn’t be surprised if he’s in California for the rest of the year. That’s because, for the last 10 years or so, California’s fire season hasn’t usually settled down until November or December, he said.

“For the past six years, I’ve been out here until Thanksgiving or Christmas,” Cunningham said.

The best most wildfire-fighting efforts can accomplish is to contain rather than extinguish the blazes, he explained. They’ll burn on until rain and snow in the fall and winter douse the last embers.