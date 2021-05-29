CASEY: Beer, movie, artwork spell heck of a lucky streak

"Mask wearing is truly dismaying/ My hearing impairment is staying/ I’m missing folks’ quips/ I can’t read their lips-/ I need to 'see' what they’re saying."

During lunch, Mook divulged to Hunt and me that she and her late husband, Dean Mook, owned a book full of limericks that were so naughty, the couple had to hide it as they raised four children. I like to think she consulted that for a bit of contest inspiration.

Mook also drew the cover art of Hunt's next book, "Music as a weapon — fighting the virus with my guitar!" It's a collection of limericks about how the pandemic has impacted performing musicians. He said the proceeds from that will help support local music. If you have a limerick for that one, send it to Gary Hunt at bookbagsanta@verizon.net

After a delightful lunch at Avellinos, Mook presented me with one of her latest paintings, of the 1,000 or so she's produced in the past 30-some years.

She titled the artwork, "Who took the Dan Casey column?"

It depicts a wide-eyed mutt wearing a tag displaying the name "KC." He sports a mouthful of chewed-up newspaper, above tatters of this column, which litter the floor below. One of the fragments shows my image.