CASEY: Beware of phone solicitors selling Medicare plans

Sally Field of Fincastle sent me a question recently that’s probably relevant to many in the Roanoke Valley. It concerns signing up for Medicare.

Her husband turns 65 later this year, and lately the couple has been bombarded with phone calls from salespeople who want to assist him in that process.

“My husband will be of an age to get Medicare later this year. (Way later, many months from now.) We have recently been getting a lot (a LOT) of calls from toll free numbers purporting to be people who wish to tell him about ‘options’ and offering to help him sign up.

“He and I are deeply suspicious of these calls. They’re always from numbers that show up as ‘toll free caller’ on Caller ID, or the random names of towns and states. (Lynchburg, VA, Springfield, IL.) When we let the calls go to voicemail, they never leave a message where we could call back to avail ourselves of their services.

“Is this a scam, as we suspect? Or is there some governmental, or other, entity that actually does want to help us? Could you look into it for us?”

To answer these questions, I consulted an expert on the subject. His name is Shannon Abell. For decades he served as director of senior services for the Local Office on Aging. He retired at the end of 2020.

Even better, he’s been through the Medicare sign-up experience himself recently, and so has his wife. Though both are officially retired, they volunteer to help conduct Medicare seminars for seniors with the Virginia Senior Medicare Patrol.

I sat down with them for lunch last week, and showed them Field’s email. The very first thing Abell told me is that seniors should ignore all those phone calls.

“When you turn about 64 and a half, the letters in the mail start arriving,” Abell told me. “You can be inundated with junk mail and companies trying to sell you policies and such.”

The calls can be particularly dangerous, Abell added. That’s because signing up for Medicare requires an applicant to divulge a lot of personal information.

Although the calls may be from legitimate companies, they could also be from scammers seeking information for identity-theft purposes. And there’s no way to tell the difference between the two.

You cannot rely on your phone’s Caller ID because crooks can forge, or “spoof” that information to make it appear as if the call is originating from a legitimate entity.

“There is no way when you get an unsolicited call that you can trust it’s from a legitimate salesperson,” Abell told me, “You are gambling that they’re not a con artist and they’re not going to take your information and ruin your life.

“When you see a call like this, let it go to voicemail,” he added. “If they don’t leave a message, it’s a scam.”

If you don’t want to ignore the call, then act smartly, Abell added. Write down the name of the company that’s calling from the Caller ID information displayed on your phone. Then look up their toll-free number independently, and call that number, Abell said. That’s the best way to ensure you’re talking to someone who’s legit.

Once you’ve avoided scammers, there are many other questions to consider. The biggest one for a 64-year-old is whether to enroll in traditional Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan. That can have huge down-the-road implications.

Traditional Medicare has been around since the 1960s, and roughly 36 million seniors are enrolled in it, Abell said. Medicare Advantage came along around 2003. It has 32 million enrollees.

Medicare Advantage plans are managed-care programs operated by insurance companies. Medicare pays an insurer a flat fee per month per Medicare Advantage enrollee, and then the insurer is responsible for paying the enrollee’s bills.

In that case, a Medicare Advantage patient will get care from hospitals and doctors only in the insurer’s Medicare Advantage network. If a senior is traveling and outside the insurer’s network, they might not have coverage. (Traditional Medicare, by contrast, is accepted almost everywhere inside the United States.)

Medicare Advantage companies realize profits when the bills they pay for a senior’s care are lower than the monthly Medicare reimbursement the insurer receives. And those profits can be substantial.

Abell said insurers spend millions hiring aging “stars” such as retired quarterback Joe Namath, actor J.J. Walker and Martha Stewart to push Medicare Advantage in television ads precisely because Medicare Advantage is very profitable.

Although premiums in Medicare Advantage plans are usually lower, co-pays and deductibles are typically higher than under traditional Medicare, Abell said.

Under traditional Medicare, the federal government pays hospital bills (Medicare Part A) as a patient incurs them. Those patients typically also enroll in Medicare Part B, which covers doctors and other non-hospital costs. They pay $170 per month for that, usually as a deduction from their monthly Social Security payment.

Traditional Medicare enrollees also usually buy a private Medigap policy to cover their co-pays and deductibles and their out-of-pocket costs for medicine.

In Roanoke, there are six insurance companies that offer 26 different Medicare Advantage plans. And there are nine companies offering 23 different Medigap plans. Choosing the wrong one can cost a senior thousands out of pocket.

How do you choose the best plan? That’s often going to depend on a senior’s health, wealth and the prescription drugs they take. A good way to sort everything out is through Medicare counseling, which the Local Office on Aging offers by appointment.

Abell told me that in the long run, traditional Medicare is a better choice for most people than Medicare Advantage. But that decision needs to be made after analysis of individual factors such as health, age and medicines.

The Medicare Advantage plans typically offer coverage for vision, hearing, dental and other ancillary services that traditional Medicare doesn’t cover. But coverage for those services is often limited to a tiny fraction of the actual cost — and that “limited” nature is usually buried in fine print, Abell said.

Another reason people might want to steer clear of Medicare Advantage plans is they can be difficult to get out of for a patient that’s been in one for longer than a year, if they have common health maladies such as high blood pressure.

That’s because traditional Medigap supplemental insurers may refuse to cover or jack up premiums to an unaffordable level for an enrollee who wants to switch. That same person would have been guaranteed Medigap coverage if they had enrolled in traditional Medicare at the beginning.

“If you make a mistake, Medicare can be very unforgiving,” Abell said.

Abell will conduct a free Medicare counseling event at 1 p.m. April 7 at the Friendship Retirement Community’s chapel, 327 Hershberger Road in Roanoke. It’s open to the public, he said.

You can also call the Local Office on Aging for Medicare counseling assistance appointments. That number is (540) 345-0451.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.