CASEY: Beware of work-at-home scams

On a number of occasions this column has focused on confidence games and people victimized by them. Remember the grandparents scam? How about the jury-duty scam? Or the IRS or the electric shut-off scams?
Those relied on the telephone, and would nick victims to the tune of hundreds of or a few thousand dollars.
Recently I heard about another even more sophisticated venture in thievery and trickery — the “work-at-home” scam. Jeff Walke, a military veteran and retired worker from Volvo, gave me the rundown on that.
In a number of ways, the work-at-home scam differs from the aforementioned swindles. One’s the scale — it’s left Walke, 60, and his wife, Tina, fearful they could lose their home in the town of Pulaski.
Another is the way the tricksters contact their victims. In Walke’s case, that happened not on the telephone but via a message on social media.
Finally, Walke told me he had to undergo “training,” to learn how to perform the procedures the con artist wanted him to do.
“The training lasted a week,” Walke said. He added that he wasn’t paid for that.
It all began this past spring, in the end-of-May, beginning-of-June time frame. Walke said he received a message on the business/social media website LinkedIn. It’s similar to Facebook but focused around jobs and careers.
The scammer claimed to be an American executive for an actual oil company that’s based in South Korea. The company needed someone in the U.S. to handle some billing for them, the “executive” said.
“My heat pump was going out,” Walke said. “I needed some extra income.”
Walke approached the offer with a certain degree of skepticism. He searched online for the name of the company and found its website. I did, too — and found pages written mostly in Hangul, South Korea’s alphabet.
It’s hard to tell if the site I found is real, or if it was created for scamming purposes. Here’s a bit of the jargon-laced gobbledygook I translated from one page using Google Translate:
“[The company] has established an investment roadmap as a concrete measure for achieving Vision 2025 in the rapidly changing energy market and realizing sustainable growth. We are striving to discover growth engines. We are maximizing the ability to generate stable profits necessary for the development of future growth engines by securing the industry’s best competitiveness by strengthening the refinery business, the company’s core business.”
Walke also found the names of the “executive” and others he dealt from the oil company listed on its LinkedIn page. One was a man whose first name is Milton. Another is a woman whose first name is Amber. Again, I could not determine if that page is legitimate or not.
The company in question has a Wikipedia page — but anybody with an internet connection can write one of those. There also are pages about the company on websites for Dun & Bradstreet, Bloomberg Markets and Forbes. Those pages appear legit.
Anyway, Walke was told the company was in the process of completing a building project in the United States, and it needed people like Walke to handle some invoicing. It would supply Walke with the information necessary to generate those bills.
To Walke, the endeavor looked legit, and the “executive” sounded sincere.
“I even have diagrams for the building they were building,” Walke told me. The “company” sent him those. And when the “executive” learned that Walke was religious, he requested Walke “pray for [the executive’s] son, he’s got COVID,” Walke said.
“I would print out bills and send invoices,” Walke said. “Everything went fine” for a couple of weeks.
Some of the companies to which Walke sent invoices actually paid them, and Walke transferred the money as directed, minus his 7% fee. He told me he did that via the accounting software QuickBooks.
But some other invoices generated complaints the bills were fraudulent. That’s when Walke called police in the town of Pulaski.
Soon Walke was talking to a Detective R.E. Riddle from the Pulaski Police Department.
“Riddle told me this thing is big. It’s in many, many states,” Walke said.
Riddle’s superior, Pulaski Police Lt. Mike Hudson, told me: “We were investigating it and realized it’s over our heads … It’s actually so big of a case that we forwarded it to the FBI” in Miami, Florida. “That’s where it appears the money Walke was forwarding was heading,” Hudson said.
Walke, “was doing what he was told to do. He did nothing wrong,” Hu dson told me. Walke said Riddle told him he might ultimately be liable for the roughly $1,800 he made processing the invoices.
All of this happened this past spring. But more recently, Walke said, he’s been getting threatened with a lawsuit if he didn’t repay roughly $29,750 he had forwarded to the scammers. Walke said he consulted an attorney in Roanoke but decided not to hire the lawyer because Walke couldn’t afford the legal fees.
“I’m worried the same people are trying to scam [Walke] again,” Hudson told me. It sounded that way to me, too. I told Walke not to pay anybody anything, especially before they filed a lawsuit.
James Marshall, a spokesman for the FBI in Miami, said he could neither confirm nor deny an investigation was underway.
“Unfortunately, work-from-home scams are prevalent,” Marshall wrote in an email.
And it sounds like they’re potentially even more costly than the grandparents scam, or jury-duty scam, the IRS scam or the electric shut-off scam.
Consider yourself forewarned.
