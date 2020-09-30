CASEY: Beware of work-at-home scams

“[The company] has established an investment roadmap as a concrete measure for achieving Vision 2025 in the rapidly changing energy market and realizing sustainable growth. We are striving to discover growth engines. We are maximizing the ability to generate stable profits necessary for the development of future growth engines by securing the industry’s best competitiveness by strengthening the refinery business, the company’s core business.”

Walke also found the names of the “executive” and others he dealt from the oil company listed on its LinkedIn page. One was a man whose first name is Milton. Another is a woman whose first name is Amber. Again, I could not determine if that page is legitimate or not.

The company in question has a Wikipedia page — but anybody with an internet connection can write one of those. There also are pages about the company on websites for Dun & Bradstreet, Bloomberg Markets and Forbes. Those pages appear legit.

Anyway, Walke was told the company was in the process of completing a building project in the United States, and it needed people like Walke to handle some invoicing. It would supply Walke with the information necessary to generate those bills.

To Walke, the endeavor looked legit, and the “executive” sounded sincere.