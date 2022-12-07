CASEY: Big Lick’s largest-ever holiday lights display?

Roanoke’s big holiday parade formally kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Friday, as part of a long downtown tradition known as Dickens of a Christmas.

This year, just a short hop across the railroad tracks to the north, there’s a pre-parade holiday party at 5 p.m. that Haley Toyota, local marketer of the world’s most reliable cars, is hosting. And the public’s invited.

The dealership’s bringing in Santa, and catered refreshments such as cookies, cocoa and hot cider. They’ll have some gifts on hand to give young children, said Haley salesman Rob Arrington. The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will be there, too, giving away hockey tickets.

More than anything else, the party’s a perfect opportunity for Roanokers to get an up-close glimpse of Big Lick’s latest and greatest holiday-light display.

That’s the dealership’s huge landscaped ROANOKE sign, installed on a north-facing hillside along Interstate 581 seven years ago, when Haley moved to northeast Roanoke from its former location on Franklin Road.

For winter 2022, the car dealer’s added a giant dose of dazzle to those formerly unilluminated letters. It now boasts thousands of red, green and white holiday lights, strung together with electric wires that, laid end to end, would be as long as five football fields.

“It’s something we’ve been thinking about for a few years,” said Chuck Baker, the dealership’s general manager.

“Coming off COVID, and inflation, and a couple years of negativity, Christmas lights always make you smile, wherever you see them,” Baker told me, “We just felt like, that we needed it, as a community, as a state, as a nation.

“Why not do something to make people smile, and forget about all that nonsense for a while?”

Haley debuted the unlighted ROANOKE in 2015. That stemmed in part from Baker’s childhood memories of spotting a large stones-in-a-hillside sign from the rear seat of a car during family vacations to Florida.

More or less, Baker was free to put anything he wanted on that hill, because at the time, Roanoke’s municipal sign regulations exempted landscaping. He ended up deciding on ROANOKE, which seemed like the classiest option.

It was designed on graph paper by a veteran landscaper and built in under five days by a crew that used two pieces of heavy equipment. The price (not counting the lights) was about $10,000.

This year, Baker hired Christmas Decor Roanoke for the temporary lighting job. Its workers also outlined the Haley Toyota building in lights, too.

Purely in terms of wattage, Haley’s effort may be eclipsed by another blazing commercial display a few miles east along U.S. 460. That’s the Chick-fil-A in Bonsack, a pupil-constricting white-light spectacle that looks like it belongs on Las Vegas’s strip.

But in terms of size, is there a bigger single holiday light display in the Roanoke Valley than Haley Toyota’s? It’s possible, but I can’t come up with one. Let’s consider some elements of the ROANOKE sign.

First, it spans 130 feet, which means ROANOKE is 41.5 feet wider than the Mill Mountain Star is tall. (That launched as a Christmas decoration, too, in 1949.)

Weight-wise, Haley’s sign checks in at 40 to 50 tons. That’s because each of its 24-by-16-foot letters was fashioned from truckloads of riprap rock by skilled landscapers. (According to Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the local tourism board, the star weighs 285 tons, counting its 250-ton concrete base).

In all, the Haley display sports 2,000 lights, compared to 2,000 feet of neon tubing for the Mill Mountain Star. And the two edifices are only a handful of miles apart. Considering that the star contains no words, and the ROANOKE sign has no symbols, they complement each other nicely.

It’s easily viewable at night from southbound Interstate 81, just before a driver has downtown in his or her sights.

According to rumor, astronauts aboard NASA’s International Space Station can now read “ROANOKE” with their naked eyes (although binoculars are recommended from Mars or Neptune).

You’ll be able to get an even better glimpse from the Haley Toyota parking lot, at 5 p.m. Friday.