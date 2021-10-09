CASEY: Black Baptists, White Methodists plan a bus trip for healing

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So far, 50 people have signed up for the daylong trip, which leaves at 8 a.m. Saturday from Shiloh Baptist, 201 S. Market St. in Salem. Among them will be members of a couple other congregations from Roanoke and Franklin counties

There are still 15 seats which are open to the public. The cost is $65, which includes transportation, admission to the museum and some snacks.

Friday morning in Salem, I met with Briggs, Taylor and some others going to Greensboro to discuss the trip and what they hoped to get out of it. Those include Marianne Bird, a retired pastor; her husband, Jennings, and Roanoke City Councilwoman (and former city clerk) Stephanie Moon Reynolds.

Taylor told me that one of the reasons the trip’s important is “people’s attitudes have changed big time in the past four years,” with respect to race. And he fears that direction isn’t a positive one. He thinks members of both races need to talk more to each other.

During the Sunday school class exchange, “I think everybody realized, we’re seeking the same thing, eternal life,” Taylor said. “We also realized we’re not going to get there until we get along.”

“Jesus taught us to love our neighbors,” Briggs said. “Before you love your neighbor, you have to know him.”