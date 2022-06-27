CASEY: Blacksburg woman receives $5,600 in mystery checks

Someone is sending Genevieve Gwynne $1,800 mystery checks in the U.S. mail.

The Blacksburg woman has received three in the past two weeks, purportedly from two different companies.

Two appeared to be from a consumer lender in Maryland, HFS Financial. It’s a legitimate outfit that specializes in home-improvement loans and has a “A” rating by the Better Bureau. Those checks were drawn on M&T Bank in New York, and the memo line notes “Approved.”

They arrived at Gwynne’s home in a priority mail envelope, with a purported tracking number, supposedly from the Southern Co., an electric utility based in Atlanta.

The third check purports to be from a real personal injury law firm, Herman & Wells PA, in Pinellas Park, Florida. It arrived in a separate priority mail envelope, ostensibly sent by a company called Veco Shopper Inc in Dallas, Texas.

That check was drawn on OZKBank, a real financial institution in Arkansas. The memo line noted, “Full final payment for Genevieve M. Gwynne.”

Gwynne’s husband, retired Virginia Tech professor Stefan Jaronski, told me the couple was not expecting $5,600 worth of checks from anyone.

Moreover, neither he nor Gwynne has ever heard of the two banks or the four companies listed as writing the checks or mailing them. The tracking on one package indicated it originated in Puerto Rico, Jaronski said.

He called the law firm in Florida, and ended up talking to Clifford Wells, one of its partners.

“He was astonished. They did not issue the check, nor do they bank with the BankOZK that presumably issued the check,” Jaronski told me.

Wells later contacted Jaronski and said he’d been notified of four other fake checks issued to people besides Gwynne, supposedly from the law firm.

Monday, I called HFS Financial in Reisterstown, Maryland, and spoke with Vice President Adam Heath. While we were on the phone I emailed him a copy of Gwynne’s check, purportedly from his company.

“We don’t bank with M&T Bank,” Heath told me. “That definitely is not one of our checks, I can tell you that.”

Heath noted that the street address listed on two checks purportedly from his company is incorrect. That says 1000 Owings Ct., but the actual actress is 100 Owings Ct. Moreover, the third zero in 1000 appears to be a typed O rather than a zero, which would normally appear narrower.

“I haven’t seen anything like this before,” Heath added. “But nothing in this world would surprise me.”

Who’s sending the checks, and why? That’s what Gwynne and Jaronski would like to know. He contacted me about the apparent scam last week, after the couple reported it to Blacksburg police. They haven’t deposited the checks and they don’t intend to, Jaronski told me.

But Jaronski knows, based on his conversation with the lawyer in Florida, that his wife isn’t the only phony check recipient.

“We’ve got to publicize this,” Jaronski told me, to warn others not to fall for it.

I contacted the Better Business Bureau of Western Virginia. Its president, Julie Wheeler, told me those checks are almost certainly a scam.

Con artists have been using different iterations of fake check scams for years. Often they begin with an unexpected check, sometimes from a sweepstakes the victim doesn’t remember entering.

There are different ways scammers use those to take unsuspecting victims’ money, such as the “refund” scam.

One attempted victim of that ploy was John Long, a Roanoke Times columnist, when he sold a used car back in 2016.

A buyer who said he was in New Jersey agreed to pay $200 over the asking price for Long’s then 20-year-old used car, and sent him a check for nearly double that price.

The scammer told Long part of the excess funds would cover shipping the car from Virginia to New Jersey. The shipper would inform Long of the transportation costs; Long would then wire the excess back to the buyer. The scammer informed Long he could keep $100 of the money for his trouble.

Although the purported buyer was in New Jersey, the check was drawn on a Roswell, New Mexico, bank. The account was purportedly owned by a Roswell insurance agency.

Long didn’t fall for the scheme — otherwise, he could have been out both his money, and potentially, the car. Long instead sold the car to someone local.

Wheeler said fake tenants also use the refund scam on legitimate landlords, by overpaying a rental deposit and then requesting excess funds be wired back. Overpayment by check, followed by a refund request, is a classic hallmark of check scams, Wheeler said.

Under normal circumstances, federal banking regulations require banks to credit customer accounts with funds from deposited checks within a day or two of a deposit. Thus, it appears a phony check may be legitimate before it actually clears the banking system.

If the check shows up later as phony, the recipients’ bank will take the funds back out of their account. And the account owner might be on the hook if they’ve spent any of that money in the meantime.

Jaronski said the scam on his wife might be related to items she sells on a website called Poshmark.

Before any of the checks arrived at their home, a recent Poshmark customer told Gwynne she would pay for items she was purchasing by sending Gwynne her weekly paycheck, drawn on her employer’s account.

Gwynne warily declined to accept that type of compensation and canceled the transaction before any of the three checks turned up in the mail. But after they did, the “customer” contacted Gwynne and asked if she’d gotten a check, Jaronski said.

Wheeler said it sounded like a not uncommon version of the fake check/refund scam.

Another type of scheme is known as the “secret shopper” scam. In that one, victims receive a real-looking check from a known retailer. The victim is supposed to deposit the check and buy items with the money, at the retailer, supposedly so the retailer can measure customer-service at its stores.

Wheeler said it’s unclear to her how the scammers expected to profit off Gwynne. But it’s possible that merely depositing the check in the Gwynne’s account could create access for later electronic withdrawals from that account.

“Fake check schemes are huge. They’re done in a variety of ways, from different angles,” Wheeler said. “The victim may not know they’ve been victimized until the checks clear.”

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog .

