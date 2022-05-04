CASEY: Blue Ridge region's socks-to-Putin movement slowly gathers steam

Perhaps you recall the most peculiar strategy of all to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine. The scheme originated right here in the Blue Ridge. Basically, it consists of mailing a single sock to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, in care of Russia’s embassy in Washington, D.C.

The strange tactic is rooted in Harry Potter novels, and it was conceived by Curtis Ray Cox Sr. of Blacksburg. He got the idea from a Harry Potter movie — the one with an elf named Dobby, who’s a dead ringer for the Russian dictator.

In the plot, Dobby’s under a spell cast by some evil wizards that causes him to take deplorable actions. When Dobby happens to catch a sock thrown by another character, it breaks the spell and frees the elf from the diabolical wizards’ control.

Cox’s idea is that if Americans send socks to Putin at Russia’s U.S. embassy, it’ll cancel the apparent spell that’s propelled Putin to reestablish the Russian empire as it existed in the glory days of the czars.

And that’ll give the despot a face-saving way out of the mess he’s created in his so-far unsuccessful war. Because he’ll be able to blame the invasion on a supernatural spell.

Is this idea ridiculous? Most certainly. It’s at least as weird as any fantasy expounded by followers of the QAnon conspiracy.

But it’s also kind of fun. And can we say for certain it’s had no effect on the war? Not exactly.

The Russian invasion has been foundering ever since the first sock was mailed to “Vald the Conqueror” by Jerry Moles, from Raleigh Court post office on Grandin Road.

Meanwhile, Cox mailed another sock, as did (according to Cox) retired Virginia Tech professor Jim Wightman. And we know what happened in Ukraine shortly thereafter.

First, the Russian army withdrew from its ineffectual attempts to seize Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city. Second, the flagship of the Russian navy’s Black Sea fleet, the missile cruiser “Moscow,” suddenly exploded and sank off the coast of Odessa.

We’re now up to at least 10 socks Western Virginians have sent to Russia’s embassy in Washington. Is it a coincidence that 10 Russian generals seem to have perished so far in Russia’s unprovoked war?

Four of the recent socks — bright orange ones — were mailed by Willie R. Thomas of Blacksburg. That occurred after Thomas met a Ukrainian woman during two West Coast cruises he sailed aboard early this year. She worked on the ship, Thomas said.

The first cruise in February, from California to Mexico, occurred before the invasion. Thomas met the woman at that time.

He told her he was sailing on the same ship to Hawaii in March, and that he might see her again. She replied her employment contract was ending and she planned to return home to Ukraine after the Mexican cruise.

But when Thomas returned in March for the cruise to Hawaii, she was still on board. By then, Russia’s invasion had prompted the woman’s sister in Ukraine to flee to Poland, the cruise worker told Thomas. And she’s unable to join her sister there, because she lacks a Polish visa.

“She said, ‘I have no home to go to. [The cruise line] allowed me to stay on the ship,’” Thomas recalled. “That just touched me. It is so sad.”

He said he chose orange because it’s associated with Ukraine’s 2004-05 Orange Revolution. That’s when Ukrainians voted out pro-Russian President Victor Yanukovych after Yanukovych’s election victory was ruled rigged by Ukraine’s highest court.

Paul Manafort (the later-pardoned felon who managed Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign) worked closely with Yanukovych on the checkered 2004 election.

Thomas told me when addressing his package to Putin, he inserted an English nickname (which typically corresponds to Richard), in between Putin’s given and surnames.

“Thanks for the timely article with the address needed to send socks to that d—head,” he added.

Margaret Cusson, who lives in the Hollins area of Roanoke County, sent a package, too. She was kinder, though.

“Mailed out my sock to the Russian Embassy yesterday,” she wrote April 25. “It was clean with a small hole in it. In my note I mentioned ‘Harry Potter lore,’ in case Putin hasn’t had time to watch the movies or read the books.”

Putin probably hasn’t had a lot of time on his hands lately. As his army attempts to occupy Ukraine, he’s been busy attending funerals for dead Russian soldiers. Western sources estimate the number of Russian troops killed at about 15,000 so far.

Another spell-breaking package was posted by Florence Quinn.

“A sock for Vlad is on its way from a really old old lady in Ferrum.” she wrote. “What a swell idea.”

Quinn also included a note in her package. It said “Fie on Vlad.”

It’s important to note that this effort has been enthusiastically endorsed by the No. 1 civil servant in the Roanoke Valley, Salem Tourism Director Cary Harveycutter.

“Just think if we all sent that extra sock we find in the dryer now and then, the embassy would be flooded with socks!” Harveycutter wrote me April 24.

His encouragement spurred me to mail my own package to the nation’s capital Tuesday from the Raleigh Court post office.

I addressed it to “Vlad the War Criminal,” in light of some recent news about Russian efforts in Ukraine.

It contained a blue-and-white striped sock, and a note on which I scribbled a hoary riddle:

“Vlad, “Q: You, Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un all jump off a cliff. Who wins?”

The punch line: “The human race.”

For good measure, I added, “Get out of Ukraine!”

If you’d like to join us, you can mail socks to Putin in care of The Russian Embassy, 2650 Wisconsin Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20007.

When you do, snap a photo of the package before you post it, and email the photos to me, along with your name and locality.

I’m keeping track of all the Harry Potter patriots from Appalachia.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com .

