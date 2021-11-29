CASEY: Bundle up, hop on a bicycle and join the 2021 Holiday Lights Tour

If you haven't in recent years checked out the holiday lights display along Westover Avenue in Raleigh Court, you owe yourself a visit this season.
The stretch around the 2100 block looks like the neighbors have been on a Christmas decorations buying spree, snapping up lights and more at post-holiday sales in years past.
The result blazes the retina. It's bright, gaudy and campy in all the best ways. In short, Westover looks like Las Vegas' strip, just a couple of blocks off Grandin Road.
But DON'T drive over there the evening of Dec. 8. Because that night, there'll be scores of cyclists prowling the surrounding streets for the 2021 Holiday Lights Tour, organized by RIDE Solutions, an arm of the Roanoke Valley Allegany Regional Commission.
This is a no-charge, bike- and family-friendly event that's suitable for all ages, provided participants can ride a bicycle or sit strapped into a children's cart as it's being pulled by a mom or dad. The course is billed at less than 5 miles, although looking at the map, it appears to be shorter.
Two of the sponsors are the Roanoke Natural Foods Co+op, which is where the ride begins, and Cardinal Bicycle, which this fall opened a state-of-the-art bike shop in the old Mick or Mack grocery on Winborne Street. That's where the event ends, with hot chocolate, a bonfire and s’mores.
"We encourage everyone to dress up in festive holiday gear and decorate their bikes with lights," said Andrea Garland, director of RIDE Solutions. "Some people will have battery-operated twinkle lights. Some will have bluetooth speakers."
So there will be music, too. Garland said that in past years, the cyclists haven't taken to caroling, but "it's a good idea."
RIDE Solutions is the alternative transportation wing of the regional commission. Over the years, it's mapped popular and safe cycling routes around town; helped connect workers with each other for car-pooling arrangements; advocated for expanded public transportation (and bike racks on buses); and fostered telework opportunities.
All that translates into fewer cars on Roanoke streets. And to that end, the commission has issued some impressive numbers.
In the calendar year that ended June 30, RIDE Solutions estimates its efforts resulted in 20,045 fewer vehicular trips, which translates into 338,421 undriven miles, 17,071 gallons of unburned gasoline, and 334,000 pounds of carbon dioxide that didn't enter the atmosphere.
The Holiday Lights Tour/ride started in 2017, although it was held virtually last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic,
It's open to the public, although free registration is required and donations to Ride Solutions are appreciated, Garland said. Registration can been done online prior to the ride or in person shortly before it begins.
Events kick off at The Co+op on Grandin Road at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8, where riders can register. The wheels start turning at 6 p.m. and there'll be a ride leader, another cyclist deliberately riding "sweep" (or last) to ensure everyone finishes, and riders along the way who can provide help to anyone who needs it.
Garland said they plan to wrap up the ride at 7 p.m. at Cardinal Bicycle, which is directly behind the Stop In Food Store/Exxon station on Memorial Avenue.
That's where there'll be hot chocolate (provided by the Co+op) and a fire pit and s’mores. Cardinal Bicycle also sells prepared-to-order food, as well as beer and wine.
Event organizers will award gift-card prizes for the best holiday attire and the most awesomely decorated bike. The gift cards were donated by The Co+op and Farmburguesa, a restaurant in Grandin Village.
"Afterward, we encourage people to linger in the Grandin Business District and support local business," Garland said.
More sponsorships are open if other business want to participate, she added. Those folks should contact Garland at agarland@rvarc.org to inquire further.
The last in-person Holiday Lights Tour/ride happened in 2019, and it mustered about 100 two-wheeled enthusiasts, Garland said. I'm betting we can at least double that number for 2021.
Will I see you there? If so, make sure to say hello. I'll be the guy riding the bike that has a portable speaker blaring my favorite holiday tunes.
One of them is the "Merry Christmas, Baby," by Southern Culture on the Skids, two of whose members emerged from Roanoke's Patrick Henry High School. Their hipster-blues version puts Elvis Presley's cover to shame.
Another is "2000 Miles" by the Pretenders. The title's a good — and quite accomplishable — target for the distance in miles that a newbie cyclist can easily ride in 2022. It's fewer than 6 miles per day.
Yet a third is "Christmas at Kmart," by Root Boy Slim & the Sex Change Band with the Rootettes. My long-suffering kids were raised under the misguided notion it's a holiday standard. (It's not, yet, except in the Casey household, but I'm still working on that.)
I'll be sure to have that playing loudly while rolling down Westover Avenue near the conclusion of the 2021 Holiday Lights Tour.
Because judging by their whimsical decorations and fascinating color schemes, the good denizens of that fair street will get the joke.
The only thing that could make the event better is flurries falling during the ride.
