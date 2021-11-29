CASEY: Bundle up, hop on a bicycle and join the 2021 Holiday Lights Tour

If you haven't in recent years checked out the holiday lights display along Westover Avenue in Raleigh Court, you owe yourself a visit this season.

The stretch around the 2100 block looks like the neighbors have been on a Christmas decorations buying spree, snapping up lights and more at post-holiday sales in years past.

The result blazes the retina. It's bright, gaudy and campy in all the best ways. In short, Westover looks like Las Vegas' strip, just a couple of blocks off Grandin Road.

But DON'T drive over there the evening of Dec. 8. Because that night, there'll be scores of cyclists prowling the surrounding streets for the 2021 Holiday Lights Tour, organized by RIDE Solutions, an arm of the Roanoke Valley Allegany Regional Commission.

This is a no-charge, bike- and family-friendly event that's suitable for all ages, provided participants can ride a bicycle or sit strapped into a children's cart as it's being pulled by a mom or dad. The course is billed at less than 5 miles, although looking at the map, it appears to be shorter.