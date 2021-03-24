CASEY: California woman finds her long-lost half-sister in Roanoke

If you recall Sunday’s column, you know that a woman from Riverside County, California, Tina Fallin, was trying to find her long-lost half-sister here in the Star City.
Kelly Sue Fallin, Tina told me, is due an inheritance stemming from the 2014 death of their dad, Jamie Fallin. The two women had different mothers and have never met in person, but were in contact by phone and Facebook for three years until around 2017.
Kelly cut off contact with other Fallin family members that year. And she’s been incommunicado ever since, Tina said. Tina’s sent letters and has made lots of phone calls with zilch result, and was at wit’s end for ways to contact her half-sister. Tina didn’t even know if Kelly was still alive.
So last week, Tina called the newsroom and asked for The Roanoke Times’ help. Her search for her sister was the subject of Sunday’s column. And it scored.
I’m pleased to report I spoke with Kelly both Monday and Tuesday. She sounded pleased, too — which is understandable because Kelly stands to inherent potentially thousands of dollars. Tina estimated the amount at around $10,000 or so.
On the other hand, “my phone’s blowing up,” Kelly told me. “All these people I don’t even know — it was off the charts. All these friend requests on Facebook.”
The back story to all the above isn’t quite so happy. You could call it long, convoluted and heartbreaking in many respects.
Jamie Fallin was a Native American who belonged to the Osage Nation. The tribe initially roamed the Midwest, then resided on a 50-by-100 mile reservation in Kansas. But as white settlers moved into Kansas after the Civil War, the federal government put pressure on the Osage to head further west.
During the administration of President Ulysses S. Grant, the tribe sold its Kansas reservation to the federal government for $1.25 per acre. The Osage used the money to purchase more than 1.5 million acres in Oklahoma, which at the time was known as “Indian Territory.”
After the Osage set up in Oklahoma, oil was discovered on their reservation. Those wells have been been producing for more than a century, and the tribe earned royalties off those oil sales. Those were administered by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
During peak production in 1920s, the royalties made members of the tribe fabulously wealthy. In subsequent decades the income dropped. But in 2000, the Osage sued the federal government, alleging the federal agency had mismanaged the assets and hadn’t paid the tribe what it was owed.
That lawsuit was settled for $380 million in 2011, and the proceeds were divvied up among Osage nation members such as Jamie.
For the first 18 years of her life, Kelly was raised in California by her mom, Ellen Johnson. Kelly said she never met her dad in person, though beginning around 2013 Tina put them in touch by phone.
They spoke “a few times, about five times,” Kelly told me. But she doesn’t have a detailed recollection, because “it was a while back. It was like, ‘How’s your life, how are you doing?’ I was just kind of shocked,” Kelly said. But she also felt kind of like she was talking to a stranger, she added.
Jamie’s death from a heart attack in 2014 precipitated a fight among his offspring, Tina told me. The four children by Jamie’s wives sought all of his assets, including his portion of the $380 million settlement. But Tina hired a lawyer to assure Jamie’s children by his girlfriends would also get a share.
It took Tina two years to win that battle — and by then, Kelly had cut off contact for a number of reasons.
“Everybody was fighting over his inheritance when he passed away,” Kelly said. “I just told them, you all just keep it. I don’t know him, I don’t know these people.”
After Tina won the fight, an account containing Kelly’s inheritance was established in the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of the Special Trustee. Tina said Kelly has to contact the agency to claim the money.
Kelly’s life has been anything but easy. At one point around the time of her father’s death, she suffered a traumatic brain injury when she fell on some concrete stairs. She ended up in the hospital in a coma for three weeks, she told me, and had to relearn to walk and talk. She now lives on a monthly Social Security disability check.
Kelly also had a daughter, Cheyenne, who died unexpectedly of a heart infection in 2017 at age 20. Kelly said that sent her into a deep depression. She still chokes up talking about Cheyenne. It was yet another reason she didn’t want to deal with drama by her half-siblings.
When we spoke Monday, Kelly asked me to get the information from Tina necessary to claim her money at the Bureau of Indian Affairs. She still prefers not to speak to Tina. Tina said she understood.
Tina gave me the phone number of the Office of the Special Trustee, which is where Kelly has to begin the process.
“I can’t go to bed at night being hateful,” Tina said. “I just want to make sure she’s happy.”
As of Wednesday, Kelly hadn’t called the Office of the Special Trustee. But she said she intends to, soon.
