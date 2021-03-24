CASEY: California woman finds her long-lost half-sister in Roanoke

For the first 18 years of her life, Kelly was raised in California by her mom, Ellen Johnson. Kelly said she never met her dad in person, though beginning around 2013 Tina put them in touch by phone.

They spoke “a few times, about five times,” Kelly told me. But she doesn’t have a detailed recollection, because “it was a while back. It was like, ‘How’s your life, how are you doing?’ I was just kind of shocked,” Kelly said. But she also felt kind of like she was talking to a stranger, she added.

Jamie’s death from a heart attack in 2014 precipitated a fight among his offspring, Tina told me. The four children by Jamie’s wives sought all of his assets, including his portion of the $380 million settlement. But Tina hired a lawyer to assure Jamie’s children by his girlfriends would also get a share.

It took Tina two years to win that battle — and by then, Kelly had cut off contact for a number of reasons.

“Everybody was fighting over his inheritance when he passed away,” Kelly said. “I just told them, you all just keep it. I don’t know him, I don’t know these people.”