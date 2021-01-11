CASEY: 'Call Me Commander' is a gripping, real-life read

Then in March 2010, Testerman and Martin published their Navy Vets expose, “Under the radar.” Oddly, it didn’t prevent then-Gov. Bob McDonnell (whose campaign received $5,000 from Thompson) from signing the bill into law. That made it far easier for “Thompson” to cheat Virginians than it had been before.

I and Michael Sluss, a former Roanoke Times colleague, broke that part of the Navy Vets saga. The embarrassed legislature repealed the law in 2011, but Virginia never went after “Thompson.”

The state of Ohio did, though. It indicted him on multiple felonies. The U.S. Marshals Service began chasing him. And in 2012, they caught him in Portland, Oregon, living in a boardinghouse and using the name of a dead police officer.

In a rented storage locker, police found two suitcases “Thompson” had stashed there. One, Testerman said, was full of fake IDs Thompson had collected over the years. The other held just under $1 million in cash.

Eventually, Thompson was identified as Cody, who’d earned a undergraduate degree at the University of Virginia then a law degree from Harvard. Until the mid-1980s, he worked as a flashy, Corvette-driving lawyer in Arizona. That’s when he suddenly absconded with nearly $100,000 in client funds and disappeared.