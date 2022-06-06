CASEY: Can a Floyd woman's simple parlor game help heal division and discontent?

The last time I talked with Edna Whitter was 2011. Back then she lived in the Roanoke Valley and was trying to start a soccer league for not-exactly young women.

Her target audience was mothers and grandmothers, and the nurse/tutor was seeking to get out the word. That league, Whittier told me Monday, actually got off the ground. It might still be going, she added. She’s not sure.

Whitter, who grew up in Michigan, has since moved to Floyd because, “I missed the woods.”

Today, she has a less-organized endeavor on her mind. It's a parlor game suitable for almost everyone. It’s multigenerational, educational and fun. It might be a perfect game to play sitting around with friends and family during a summer vacation, or in a car ride on the way to one.

No equipment is necessary, aside from a mouth, some ears and a sense of humor.

Whitter outlined the idea to me in an email last week, and we explored it more in a telephone call Monday. The chief goal is to bring folks together over chuckles while steering clear of politics or other controversies that tend to deepen divisions, she said.

“The word ‘parlor’ is related to the French word ‘parley,’ which is a conversation designed to end an argument or hostilities,” Whittier began in the email.

Amid “all this political, climate, and cultural division, I would like to offer a parlor game that hopefully will create some laughter between generations and across divisions.”

The game kicks off with a simple phrase: “I’m so old I remember …” One plays by completing the sentence with a fact, ideally one that provokes mirth or surprise among the audience. Here’s an example Whittier cited:

“I’m so old I remember when stamps for envelopes had to be licked.”

I’m 63, which is younger than Whittier, but I can identify with the line.

The brainstorm for the game hit Whittier one day when she saw a joke that went, “I'm so old I remember when I could go a whole day without taking a picture.”

That’s a gentle jibe at selfie-obsessed culture, which has been largely driven by smartphone cameras that everyone carries in their pockets — and which nobody used to. Because technology changes so quickly, it’s a ripe area for exploitation.

I’m so old I remember when hardly anyone used the term “landline” — because wireless phones didn’t exist.

I’m also so old I remember what the initials in C&P Telephone Co. signified. Do you? (Hint: The answers correspond with the names of two prominent bodies of water.)

Early in 2020, during the COVID-19 shutdown, Whittier broached the game to a “pod” of friends with whom she felt safe socializing.

“It worked very well and every brand new statement brought laughter and applause when it was something that reminded us of ‘Oh, yes. I remember too!’” Whittier said.

“And if someone didn't know what the person [who culled the memory] was talking about, the person had to provide an explanation — a little history,” Whittier said.

That’s where the educational aspect comes in.

For example, I’d wager few people under 20 know the initials in C&P Telephone signified “Chesapeake & Potomac.”

For decades, that company provided wired telephone service to almost all the homes and businesses in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C., and maybe some other spots in the Mid-Atlantic.

It was a division of Bell Telephone, which had interlocking subsidiaries that stretched across the nation, which created the biggest business monopoly in America, if not the world.

And if that sparks curiosity in a 20-something, they’ll find a ton of history when they seek to learn more.

It goes all the way back to the the development of railroads, which paved the way for development of the telegraph, which later fostered wired telephones.

It also led to a series of antitrust lawsuits by the federal government that began in 1949 and didn’t conclude until 1983. There’s at least a few doctoral dissertations worth of information on the subject.

Here are some of the funnier witticisms Whittier has elicited playing “I’m so old, I remember …”

… When computers had floppy discs and then hard discs.

… When cars didn’t have power brakes or steering.

… When there was a word processor that printed a hard copy as you typed — it was called a typewriter.

Whittier’s favorite so far is, “I'm so old I remember when McDonald's TV commercials [promised] change back from your dollar." Nowadays, you’re lucky if you escape from a fast-food joint with change from $10.

Just like grandparents will know things that surprise their grandchildren, older siblings will know facts and concepts that will be foreign to younger brothers and sisters.

“It’s generations learning from each other,” Whittier told me.

The game is no fun with people who are sensitive about their age. Whittier tried it out on a male friend with whom she was taking a long car ride. His reaction was, “I don’t want to be reminded how old I am.”

But he’s the only sourpuss Whittier’s encountered so far.

The game can also be played in newspaper columns, which is how I’m concluding this one.

Before July 1, email me your best “I’m so old, I remember …” witticisms, along with your name and locality. Entries will be judged on for brevity, rhythm, meter and humor. But your entry will get kicked to the curb if it’s about politics or religion or is demeaning.

I’ll reprint the funniest in a future column. From that, Whittier will choose a winner, who gets lunch with me and her.

I’m so old I remember the maxim, “There’s no such thing as a free lunch.”

At least this time around, there is. So sharpen your pencils and let’s have some fun.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.

