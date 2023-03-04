A bunch of readers took notice of the recent column about Rep. Morgan Griffith, the nature of evidence and the congressman’s apparently evolving views. He’s a lawyer, recall, and a graduate of Washington and Lee University’s School of Law.

The Feb. 23 column riffed on Griffith’s quotes in a Feb. 8 New York Times article by Sheryl Gay Stolberg. She covered a congressional subcommittee hearing on the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Griffith, the subcommittee’s chairman, convened it.

There, Dr. Lawrence Tabak, acting director of the National Institutes of Health, insisted to the subcommittee it was impossible for bat coronavirus research, funded by NIH at a lab in Wuhan, China, to have produced the COVID-19 virus that first erupted in that city.

The DNA sequences of the coronaviruses studied with the NIH funds differed vastly from the pandemic virus, Tabak testified. He likened the dissimilarity to that of between a human and a cow.

But the Salem Republican seemed to disagree.

“What he has is a lack of evidence,” The Times quoted Griffith saying about Dr. Tabak. “He does not have evidence that [a lab in Wuhan, China] didn’t study the coronavirus that became Covid-19.” Another passage quoted Griffith saying he was convinced “beyond a reasonable doubt” the pandemic started with a Chinese lab leak.

For the full context, you should read the original column. To date, Griffith’s communications director, Mollie Timmons, hasn’t responded to questions I emailed her Feb. 14 and again Feb. 17 about those comments.

However, Griffith addressed the issue in his most recent constituent newsletter, sent out Friday. He wrote, “in late 2020 or early 2021 I came to the conclusion there is substantial circumstantial evidence favoring a lab source.”

He ended the newsletter promising: “Over the next two years, I will do everything I can to get to the truth on COVID-19.”

(In some related news that broke last week, the U.S. Department of Energy said it believed with “low confidence” that a biolab leak in Wuhan was most likely responsible for COVID-19. The FBI has concluded much the same, although that’s a minority view among U.S. intel agencies that have expressed an opinion.)

At this point, it’s worth noting that among Tabak and Griffith, only the NIH director was speaking under oath. (Griffith personally swore Tabak in.) Thus, the NIH director’s statements are evidence.

The column also pointed out there’s a lack of evidence Morgan Griffith has never set foot on the moon — but that hardly constitutes proof he has.

The line prompted a riposte from reader Rich Alvis of Christiansburg.

“As a citizen living in the 9th District, I can testify under oath that Mr. Griffith has spent a significant amount of time either on the moon or possibly another planet,” Alvis wrote. “So many of his actions as our congressman have been so absurd it’s hard to believe he is of this Earth.”

The column drew more terrestrial responses from two local academics. The first was an email from Christopher J. Richter, professor emeritus of communications studies at Hollins University.

“In Griffith’s own words, he is drawing his conclusion based on a ‘lack of evidence.’ [English philosopher/physician] John Locke probably coined the term that logicians use for this type of reasoning, ‘argument from ignorance,’ sometimes also referred to as ‘appeal to ignorance.’ Readers can learn more from Wikipedia,” Richter wrote.

“You suggest that our 9th District Congressman may have lied. But one thing is certain, by his admission: He has a warm relationship with ignorance!”

The next was from Katherine Grimes, an assistant professor in Ferrum College’s English department. She expanded on the same point in an online comment she posted to the story.

“In logic, the fallacy ‘appeal to ignorance’ or ‘shifting the burden of proof’ is saying that one is right because one cannot be proven wrong; for example, ‘You can’t prove that there aren’t 50 ghosts in this room, so there must be 50 ghosts in this room.’ Such an example shows the absurdity of such a comment.

“Or try this one,” Grimes added. “‘You can’t prove that Joe Biden (or Donald Trump; take your pick) isn’t the second coming of Jesus, so he must be the second coming of Jesus.’ A person doesn’t have to be a logician or a lawyer to see how ridiculous such statements are.”

Rodney Byrd of Roanoke sent the following email, which makes a salient point.

“I read your article on Morgan Griffith and the ‘lack of evidence is evidence.’ If you recall, this was the basis of their [lawsuits] over the election and every other complaint of theirs. So I’m not surprised.”

(By the way, Griffith signed onto one of those silly 2020 election lawsuits, brought by the state of Texas. It was so frivolous the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear arguments.)

Then there was this, in an online comment posted to the story from Sandi Saunders in Hardy:

“This perfect example of warped thinking is part and parcel of The Right in this nation. It is why the divide is so wide and a bridge will never be built.

“You cannot argue with fools because a fool only needs to believe they are correct. He can say governments lie, scientists lie, Democrats lie, yet he is telling the truth; because he is a lawyer, not in spite of it.”

Steve Hatchett of Roanoke emailed this question:

“Why is it that these MAGAts, conspiracists, repubs/right-wingers and congressmen like [Morgan] Griffith and his ilk never seem to have ‘proof’ of their allegations/conspiracy theories?

“A bit of a head scratcher, especially when they spout their allegations/conspiracy theories as gospel,” Hatchett added.

Reader Harold Dill described himself as “one of three Democrats in Vinton,” and sent me a blessing.

“You are such an excellent pain in Morgan Griffith’s ample [posterior],” Dill texted my email account. “God bless you.”

Thank you, Harold. Same to you.

Lastly, I received an email from Dick Hammerstrom of Fairfax. He was an editor at The Roanoke Times many moons ago, but left for another newspaper before my hiring in 1994.

“Enjoyed your story about Morgan Griffith, “ he wrote. “Just a side observation: [Sheryl Gay] Stolberg did a summer internship at The Roanoke World-News while she was a student at UVa. I think it was about 1980. I was working there too.”

Hammerstrom’s now retired, and added that he reads The Roanoke Times online daily.

Thank you for the information, Dick. The world just got a little bit smaller.