CASEY: College COVID-19 plan depends on students not partying

Now for the big one, which is the one I call the No Party Rule.

“No student is to host or attend any off-campus social gathering of more than 10 people.”

And, “We believe that these types of activities pose the greatest risk to our students’ health and well-being, and we need our students to make good decisions about hosting and attending events off-campus,” the plan says.

Let’s pause so you can read that again, and let it sink in, and muster your willing suspension of disbelief.

These are college students we’re talking about, after all. Many of them are young , dumb and feel invincible. At least a quarter, probably more, will be freshmen experiencing a level of freedom they haven’t felt before.

Does anyone believe college students are not going to party? Does anyone believe they’re going to party responsibly, with 10 or fewer others?

Perhaps such a rule could be enforced on campus, between efforts by the JMU Police Department and resident advisers in dorms. But how is something like that going to enforced off campus? It sounds unrealistic, which is putting it mildly. You might as well try and control the weather.