CASEY: College COVID-19 plan depends on students not partying

Our son Zach, who’s 21, is preparing to return to James Madison University for his final year of college. Unlike a number of universities, in-person classes at JMU will resume Aug. 26, but plenty will be different compared to last fall.
The university has developed a 32-page pandemic mitigation plan called “Stop the Spread.” It’s detailed. And much of it sounds like a state-of-the-art “wish list” from a public health expert.
Let’s look at some of the highlights:
- Each student should isolate themselves “to the greatest extent possible” for eight days before returning to campus, whether they’re living in dorms or in off-campus housing.
- All students must complete an online pandemic mitigation course and promise to adhere to the university’s “Stop the Spread” plan. Registration will be suspended for students who don’t agree with the plan.
- Via an app called “LiveSafe” on their phones, each student must answer a five-question self-screening survey daily before entering campus or leaving their dorms for classes. On request from faculty, a student must demonstrate he or she has completed and passed the screening on their phones. Otherwise, they can be removed from campus.
- Students who self-report symptoms will be referred to university health resources, presumably for testing, and depending on the results, for quarantine and contact tracing.
- All students will be required to wear masks when around others on campus, indoors or out. This includes inside residence halls, except when a student is in his or her dorm room. (There are a limited number of other exceptions, such as when swimming laps or running on a treadmill at the university recreation center.)
- Physical distancing should be observed to “the greatest extent possible” indoors and outdoors. “Students are expected to eliminate physical contact with others, such as handshakes and embraces,” the plan says.
- Students should carry a thermometer, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes and use them around campus. They should avoid touching hard surfaces as much as possible.
- Student organizations must offer no-contact options for any meetings.
The plan sounds pretty good, right? If all those protocols had been followed across America since mid-February, the United States probably wouldn’t own the dubious distinction of more than 5 million COVID-19 cases. By the way, that translates into about 1 in 60 people, a large chunk of whom are asymptomatic.
There’s more though.
Large classes will be moved to places such as campus ballrooms, to increase physical distancing between students. Faculty will lecture from behind clear plastic barriers (and they won’t have to wear masks when standing behind one).
The university has also set aside two one-hour cleaning sessions each day, during which crews will sanitize indoor meeting spaces such as classrooms and labs.
University buses that move students to, from and around campus will operate with no more than 18 passengers at a time. That’s roughly half the capacity.
Seats in dining halls have been reduced by 30%, and catering services will offer boxed-meal options for takeout.
And many fewer people will be admitted to places such as the university’s rec center, where exercise equipment has been spread out, for physical distancing, and where no more than one person at a time can swim in a pool lane — unless they’re roommates, in which case the restriction is two.
Now for the big one, which is the one I call the No Party Rule.
“No student is to host or attend any off-campus social gathering of more than 10 people.”
And, “We believe that these types of activities pose the greatest risk to our students’ health and well-being, and we need our students to make good decisions about hosting and attending events off-campus,” the plan says.
Let’s pause so you can read that again, and let it sink in, and muster your willing suspension of disbelief.
These are college students we’re talking about, after all. Many of them are young , dumb and feel invincible. At least a quarter, probably more, will be freshmen experiencing a level of freedom they haven’t felt before.
Does anyone believe college students are not going to party? Does anyone believe they’re going to party responsibly, with 10 or fewer others?
Perhaps such a rule could be enforced on campus, between efforts by the JMU Police Department and resident advisers in dorms. But how is something like that going to enforced off campus? It sounds unrealistic, which is putting it mildly. You might as well try and control the weather.
Notably, none of the five health-screening questions on the LiveSafe app asks about recent attendance at social gatherings of any size.
I wish the university luck in maintaining a coronavirus-free campus. But I wouldn’t bet a nickel they’ll be able to pull that off.
The sun shines. Cows moo. The tides go in and out. And college students party.
