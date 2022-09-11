CASEY: College's bike-racing announcement fuels Roanoke's reputation as outdoors destination

Whether you realized it or not, last week was a big one for the Roanoke Valley. Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the local tourism board, took yet another step in a series that’s seriously beefing up Roanoke’s profile among outdoor recreation enthusiasts.

This one involves Roanoke College, the Lutheran-affiliated private school in neighboring Salem. Well known in Division III NCAA athletics for its lacrosse, soccer and basketball programs, Roanoke College is moving into competitive cycling.

For the first time in its history, the 180-year-old institution will field men’s and women’s bicycle racing teams, initially as a club sport. The plan is for the program to matriculate into full-fledged varsity teams competing in the Atlantic Collegiate Cycling Conference.

To direct the new program, the college has hired Shelley Olds, a 2003 alum and exercise physiologist from Arizona. Olds, 42, was a star soccer player rather than a bike racer during her college years in Salem, and she captained the Maroons women’s team for two years.

But after college, at age 26, she injured herself while training for a marathon. That’s when Olds picked up bicycle racing. Since then, she’s competed in and won some of the biggest bicycle races in the world.

Here are a few teasers from her lengthy racing resume:

1st place, 2015 Madrid Challenge (Vuelta Espana).

1st place, 2010 Pan American Road Race Championships.

1st place, 2012 China World Cup.

Also in 2012, Olds won Stage 4 of the mountainous Giro d’Italia, probably the second most-famous (and the hardest) bicycle race in the world. Winning even one stage of that is a giant moment in any bike racer’s career.

That same year, Olds placed 7th in the London Olympics, after she flatted and fell back near the end of the women’s road race.

Now she’s living near Carvins Cove, which offers 10,000 acres of premier mountain biking minutes from downtown.

The college and the tourism board held a meet-and-greet with Olds on Thursday morning at the Hotel Roanoke with area media.

“We are very excited that Shelley is coming to Roanoke,” said Tom Rambo, dean of students at the college. “She is living proof that Roanoke College is a place where students can develop and find their purpose.”

“Whatever we build, I’m bringing serious cycling, and the biggest dreams possible,” Olds told me. “We’re a team, we work together.”

Olds also serves as sports director for Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty24, a professional women’s bicycle racing team that moved its headquarters from Boise, Idaho, to Roanoke early this year. That was another step by the tourism board that highlights this region’s recreation opportunities.

Owned by Nicola Cranmer (who has also moved here), the team has won more national, world championship, and Olympic recognition and medal placements than any other sports development team in America.

The tourism board announced the team’s relocation in January. And in June and July, scores of bicycle racers traveled here from across America for the 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships. Roanoke is hosting those championships next year, too.

In 2021, the tourism board sponsored the inaugural Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the only official Ironman triathlon event in Virginia that year. More than 1,900 athletes showed up for that three-sport event, and the number was 2,500 this year. Nearly 3,000 competitors have already signed up for a planned 2023 Ironman.

Adding a college bike racing team to such a mix “is kind of a validation that we’re on the right track,” said Pete Eshelman, who’s worked with the Roanoke Regional Partnership to bring outdoor sports and entertainment events to Roanoke for more than a decade.

Eshelman founded the Blue Ridge Marathon in 2010, which has gained a reputation among long-distance runners as one of the hardest foot races in America. It was one of the earliest steps toward changing the city’s identity from a former railroad town to a place known for the outdoors.

“What it says is, a local college realizes the beauty of the area where we live, and that access to the outdoors is a strength not only to the community, but to the college,” Eshelman said. Basically, the college is leveraging outdoor opportunities in the Roanoke Valley to attract students.

The faces on those bike-racing Maroons will change every year, as some of the racers graduate and move out of the area. And as they spread across the land, they’ll talk about their college bike racing careers and the great Western Virginia cycling opportunities.

That word-of-mouth serves as a kind of organic marketing effort for the region.

Having a pro team in Roanoke raises the profile of bicycling in the Roanoke Valley, but it also accomplishes more.

The really big rewards come from how it raises the profile of the Roanoke Valley to the outside cycling world, both domestically and internationally. There’s big money there — bicycling is a $56 billion per year sport.

Those women racers travel around the world and talk about Roanoke to other international bike racers. That telegraphs a message that the Roanoke Valley is a great place to ride and train.

“It’s all part of a giant puzzle,” Eschelman said. “We’re planting seeds over time that’s changing the community’s DNA into an outdoors recreation destination. Ten years ago, the outdoors wasn’t something anyone was paying a lot of attention to.”

That gradual change in identity has benefited Roanoke residents in big and little ways, Eshelman noted. Just one of those manifestations is the increasing number of dedicated bike lanes on Roanoke roads where none used to exist.

Those are important because they help less experienced local cyclists feel more comfortable riding on city streets. (City drivers, meanwhile, feel more comfortable when cyclists are in dedicated lanes, too.)

Another is the gradual expansion of the Roanoke Valley’s greenways network, which is a huge reality today compared to the mere idea it was 25 years ago.

And yet another is the awesome trails network at Carvins Cove, which formally opened to cycling about 20 years ago and has been gradually improved ever since.

Another way to put it is, our new identity seems to be firming up quickly. And Shelley Olds is here because of that.

“It’s so exciting,” she told me Thursday morning. “I haven’t felt this passion for something in quite some time.”