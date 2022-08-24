CASEY: Consumer attorney warns about 'zombie second mortgages'

One Virginia attorney I try to keep tabs on is Kristi Cahoon Kelly, a consumer protection lawyer whose office is in Northern Virginia. Back in 2014, I wrote a story about how she had helped a Pittsylvania County homeowner, Carrie Arthur, fight a foreclosure on a $130,000 mortgage.

After her mortgage lender unlawfully trashed Arthur’s credit score, Kelly sued the bank on Arthur’s behalf. That resulted in an undisclosed settlement. And as a result, Arthur ended up owing zero on her home loan. Instead, the bank wiped it off the real estate records as “satisfied” in a document it filed in Pittsylvania’s courthouse.

Last week, Kelly was in the news again. She was among a team of attorneys who successfully concluded a series of consumer-fraud lawsuits against some payday lenders who illegally overcharged interest to consumers. Across all the cases, the total settlements exceeded $1 billion.

I emailed Kelly a brief note of congratulations. In a response, she inquired as to whether I’d heard of “zombie second mortgages.” I hadn’t. Wednesday during a phone call she filled me in.

Apparently this is a burgeoning new area of consumer law. It stems from the housing bubble that preceded the 2008 financial crisis. And in the most egregious cases, it can lead to homeowners getting kicked out of their home and losing all equity in it.

Back in the early 2000s, if you recall, home prices were soaring, and loan regulations were loosey-goosey. Some lenders issued subprime loans without verifying borrowers’ incomes. Some people managed to borrow money in the names of their pets. Other mortgages featured interest-only payments.

And certain borrowers took out two mortgages on a home’s purchase, rather than one.

The first was a traditional mortgage, typically for 80% of the home’s value. With the second mortgage, the buyers were also borrowing their down payment — usually 20% of the sale price.

When housing prices crashed in 2008, many of those two-mortgage borrowers found themselves owing far more than their homes were worth — and out of jobs in the Great Recession. Because of that, many stopped payments on their second mortgages.

Meanwhile, many lenders, realizing there was no equity to grab via foreclosure, ceased collection efforts because it wasn’t worth their time or money. They wrote off those bad loans and in some cases sold the second-mortgage debts for pennies on the dollar to debt collectors.

Now that housing prices are up again, there’s sudden equity in some of those homes with old, unpaid second mortgages. And debt-collection firms are resurrecting those loans and trying to collect on them.

That’s the nature of a “zombie second mortgage,” Kelly told me. It’s a home-loan debt, often more than a decade old, for which collection efforts had long lapsed, that’s suddenly brought back to life. And to which tens of thousands of dollars in late fees and back interest have been added.

“They look for people who are current on their first mortgage, but who defaulted on their second [mortgage],” Kelly said. In cases where debt collectors can identify substantial home equity, “they’re going back and adding interest and late fees retroactively.”

A decade’s worth of compounding interest plus late fees can add up a rude financial shock.

In one case, a Henrico client of Kelly’s was told she owed $70,000 to a debt collector who had purchased a $33,000 second mortgage the woman had allowed to lapse in 2011. She had forgotten about it years earlier, after her lender had suspended efforts to collect the debt.

In a second case, a debt collection firm foreclosed on the second mortgage of a disabled veteran in Prince William County — years after he had discharged that debt through Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

After the foreclosure of that second mortgage was completed, the debt collector paid off the first mortgage (on which the client was current). At that point, the collectors owned the house. They kicked Kelly’s client out and sold it to a third party. The debt collectors walked away with $200,000 in equity that had built up in the intervening years, Kelly said.

“They bought a debt for pennies on the dollar,” Kelly told me. “Ten years later, they tried to collect on the debt.”

On behalf of those clients, Kelly is currently suing one debt collector from California in federal court in the Eastern District of Virginia. It appears that might be broadened into a class-action lawsuit.

She said that under federal law, it’s illegal for collectors to retroactively add interest and fees from years prior, if the original lender had not been regularly notifying the debtor that those charges were mounting. But many borrowers don’t understand that.

This same practice has happened in at least 25 states other than Virginia, according to a database of complaints I reviewed at the federal Consumer Protection Financial Bureau.

How big a problem is this in Western and Southwest Virginia? That’s hard to say. But if it’s happening in more populous parts of the commonwealth, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before it crops up locally.

One of the local sources I checked with was Julie Wheeler, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Western Virginia. She had not heard of “zombie second mortgages.”

“We do get a lot of calls and help folks file complaints on regular zombie debt,” Wheeler told me. “Zombie credit card debt has been a major issue for a long time.”

Another local source was Roanoke County Circuit Court Clerk Steve McGraw. He was unfamiliar with the term, too. After looking into it, McGraw called me back. He had a suggestion for consumers who have second mortgages from years ago that they allowed to lapse.

McGraw emphasized he can offer no legal advice, but he can offer “procedural information,” about deeds and mortgages filed in a local courthouse.

For people in this situation, McGraw’s suggestion is simple: Contact the lending institution that last held the servicing on a lapsed second mortgage — before debt collectors get involved.

“Ask, ‘will you or have you released that debt?’” McGraw said. “If they do [file a lien release or certificate of satisfaction], you’re protected.”

He added that no homeowner should be surprised if debt collectors suddenly contact them years later seeking payments on an old debt, even after a lender has previously ceased collection efforts.

“If [the borrower] doesn’t have a certificate of satisfaction … that obligation is still sitting there,” McGraw said. “I wouldn’t just let it float.”