CASEY: Could Virginia teachers get arrested for discussing this column?

You probably heard last week that Gov. Glenn Youngkin has created a new email account, helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov. The stated goal is so parents can report the teaching of “inherently divisive concepts” in public schools — to the governor directly.

The tattle-on-teachers hotline, or whatever you want to call it, got off to a rocky start in a couple of ways. One was caused by John Legend, the R&B/soul singer and songwriter. The California father of two has almost 14 million followers on Twitter.

He urged Americans to bombard the hotline with complaints about how Youngkin skillfully fanned groundless fears of so-called “Critical Race Theory” for his own political advantage. You've got to admit Youngkin was very effective at that. It got most of Virginia in an uproar.

After his victory, Youngkin acknowledged no Virginia schools are actually teaching CRT. But he's he’s banned it in classrooms anyway, prior-restraint style, along with discussion of any other divisive topic. Executive Order No. 1 was Youngkin's very first act as governor.

Interestingly, the order doesn’t bar newspaper writers from divisive topics, at least so far.

And that suggests it’s legal for me to write about a subject in Roanoke’s daily newspaper that would be illegal for a teacher to broach in a William Fleming High classroom.

If you’re struggling to digest those implications in terms of the U.S. Constitution’s free speech and equal protection clauses, join the club.

That’s hardly the order’s only flaw, though. Another is logistics.

There are roughly 1.25 million students in Virginia public schools, and most of them have a mom and a dad. Which means Virginia has somewhere south of 2.5 million parents with children in schools.

If only 1% of them tattle on teachers for “political indoctrination,” that’s 25,000 accusatory emails to the “Help Education” account.

Who’s going to be monitoring that incoming traffic? And who will conduct the subsequent investigations? It sounds like it could take an entire new subdepartment in the executive branch, with at least 50 lawyers and a bunch of detectives.

To whom will they report? Executive Order No. 1 makes no mention of a Divisiveness Czar.

And how should teachers be punished for “politically indoctrinating” students in the classroom? Youngkin’s order doesn't address the question.

Perhaps the answers can be found in House Bill 781, sponsored by Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick. Certain elements of it appear to mirror the governor’s order. But Williams’ legislation goes even further. Some might even call it revolutionary for American public education.

It would explicitly criminalize teaching “any divisive topic.” That would be a Class 4 misdemeanor, the same level offense as public intoxication. Violators would be subject to a $250 fine and getting fired.

While Williams’ bill would permit teachers to discuss current events in class, it criminalizes a teacher’s failure to explore every side of a “controversial issue of public policy or social affairs.” Here’s how that section reads:

“No public school teacher or other instructional staff member shall be required to discuss any current event or widely debated and currently controversial issue of public policy or social affairs. Any such employee who chooses to discuss any such event or issue in the scope of his instructional duties shall, to the best of his ability, strive to explore such issues from diverse and contending perspectives, without giving deference to any one perspective.”

That might prove problematic with topics such as an American presidential election. Will teachers be allowed to tell students who won the last one? That’s currently a subject of hot controversy.

And what about classroom discussions about genocide? What’s the “contending perspective” to mass murder that deserves equal deference? You could pose the same questions about slavery.

This is all deep-in-the-weeds stuff, mind you. We haven’t even gotten to some bigger picture issues.

For example, nowhere does Youngkin’s four-page executive order call for teaching the values of democracy. Was the omission accidental? Or did someone in the Youngkin administration decide it was too controversial? That’s unclear.

By far the hotline’s biggest problem is the wedge it could easily drive between parents and teachers. Public education works best when those stakeholders work together.

That teamwork will end just as soon as the former begin snitching on the latter. Teachers aren't going to enjoy being treated like the fugitive subjects of Crime Stoppers.

In other words, the Tattle-on-Teachers tip line will be “divisive” for public education in Virginia.

Does that mean it’s banned by Youngkin’s executive order?

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.

