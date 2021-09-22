CASEY: Counting down the days on a Virginia medical marijuana license

Little of the above offers any clue as to when my friend and I can expect to receive our licenses. But at that time we'll be able to go shopping at RISE on West Main Street in Salem, the local medical-pot dispensary.

Among other things, they're currently selling (to registered license-holders only) edibles at $50 to $55 for a 10 pack, "concentrate" (which resembles hashish) for $90 per gram and four grades of medical weed: CrescendO, Gshers, Jack Frost and something called Purple Pineapple.

The list prices on the latter are $65 for 3.5 grams — that's an eighth on an ounce. All four are currently "on sale" for $55.25 per eighth-ounce. That sale price works out to $442 per ounce. (By the way, RISE accepts cash only, but there's an ATM on the premises.)

If those prices strike you as high, join the club. You can see some of the same cost angst in the reviews on the company's website.

For CrescendO, one verified purchaser wrote: "These Prices are robbery!!! You can get higher quality flower for $100 an ounce in Colorado. This is Insanity. I feel like I'm in middle school and getting ripped off by the seniors."

A purchaser of Jack Frost called it, "Best out of the nug[s] I tried from [gLeaf, which is the brand]. Outrageously priced and absolutely not worth it."