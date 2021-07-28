CASEY: ‘Dan on your side’ dreams up a solution to Rolling Stones tickets dilemma

He looked at me with eerie, far away eyes.

“Maybe that’s how you Yanks do it,” Keith shot back. “But I never eat anything raw.”

In the dream, mind you, that non sequitur didn’t seem unusual. Maybe this was some kind of ethnic dispute, I recall reasoning. After all, Keith is a Brit and the front man for the cereal is a cartoon leprechaun, and the English and the Irish have been at each others’ throats for eons. Across the pond they call it “critical island theory” or something like that.

I just shrugged and changed the subject. I told Keith about my good friend Bruce Brown, who’d been screwed out of $1,300 for three Stones tickets to the canceled 2020 show in Charlotte.

I even told Keith the deeply discomfiting story about how Cary Brown had almost seen the Stones live in the late 1970s, when they played Hampton Coliseum. She actually made it to Tidewater, but when her parents found out where she was, they ordered her home immediately.

Like a dutiful daughter, Cary complied. But it would be an understatement to say she was hot about the near-miss.

The anecdote clearly moved Keith.

“Don’t worry mate, I’ll take care of this,” he said. And that was the end of the dream.