CASEY: 'Dan on your side' seeks solution for fridge on the fritz

By many yardsticks, Nat and Rose Kerman have had an out-of-the-ordinary life.

Now in their 70s, they were born and raised in Lithuania, when that Baltic nation was part of the Soviet Union. There, Nat’s education led him into a career in electrical engineering. Rose told me she was a journalist.

Thanks to Soviet perestroika in the 1980s, emigration opportunities opened up in Lithuania. The Kermans took full advantage. They and their son, Ilan, then 11 or 12, moved to New York City.

At that time, all the Kermans could afford was an apartment in Brooklyn’s not-best neighborhood, Rose said.

Nat worked in New York as an electrical engineer for a large contractor that serves New York and New Jersey. Rose became a social worker.

In the years that followed, Ilan graduated from New York City public schools, then New York University, then medical school in Pennsylvania. Now, he’s a psychiatrist here in the Roanoke Valley.

And four decades later, the couple are retired. They speak English pretty well, though with a thick accent that sometimes poses a communications challenge on the phone. They’re clearly glad to be in the United States and in Roanoke. It might be hard to find emigres who love their adopted homeland more.

“Nothing is better than the United States,” Rose told me emphatically during an interview Tuesday. “Still, with all its problems, the United States is the best country in the world.”

The couple moved yo the Roanoke Valley in August 2017 to be closer to their son and his family. They purchased a third-floor condominium high on a hill in Pheasant Ridge, just off U.S. 220 south of Roanoke. And they wanted new appliances, which they bought at Home Depot on Aug. 29, 2017.

Those included a range ($597), a microwave ($258), a dishwasher ($547) and an LG refrigerator ($1,797). Clad in stainless steel, the latter looks like a top-of-the-line number with a slide-out freezer on the bottom and side-by-side double doors up top for the refrigerator. One side sports a water-ice dispenser in the door and some other gizmos.

They also purchased service contracts on each appliance, the couple said.

The only problem is the LG refrigerator. It went on the fritz about two weeks ago, the Kermans told me. I inspected it Tuesday when I visited them. The freezer no longer works at all, and the upper refrigerator section is barely able to cool even the handful of items the couple had stored there.

There are some related challenges, too. The Kermans are no longer spry young adults like they were when they moved to America. Nat has experienced and recovered from two strokes — physically he looks strong and able. But he can get frustrated easily, Rose told me.

She’s another story. Rose has to use a walker to get around the apartment, and she moves slowly. It’s painful to watch her get up out of a chair. Their conditions make it a challenge for them to get out of the condo every day so they can eat.

Their supermarket shopping forays used to be far less frequent, Rose said.

“I am a disabled person,” she said. “We cannot be running to the store to buy stuff every day. Usually we buy in bulk.”

But without a working fridge, they almost have to leave home daily, either for a grocery or a restaurant.

An aide shops for them occasionally, but “I cannot send her every day to buy milk,” for Nat’s morning cereal, Rose told me.

When the refrigerator first broke, they called Home Depot’s customer-service line seeking a solution, but nobody answered, Nat said. So Nat personally visited the Home Depot location near their home where they’d purchased the appliances. There, he said, he spoke to assistant manager Kevin Cunningham, who was solicitous and seemed helpful.

“Kevin said, ‘On Monday, somebody will call you, somebody will come. Nobody’s ever called us, nobody ever came. And two weeks went by. They have to come,” Rose added. “They have to see the fridge is not working, they have to send a technician.”

Tuesday from the couple’s condo, I called Cunningham and left a message, trying to get the retailer’s perspective of the warranty matter. The person who quickly called back was Terrance Roper, a spokesman for Home Depot corporate in Georgia.

I also informed Roper about health issues that make it a challenge for the Kermans to get out and buy food.

He told me the company’s extended service contracts typically last for five years, which would suggest the Kerman’s fridge failed just before that time was up.

Roper said Home Depot’s customer service team had tried to reach the couple Wednesday morning. It’s likely they missed the calls because the Kermans were out getting food — because their refrigerator is broken.

In any event, Roper connected with Nat on Wednesday afternoon. When I spoke with Roper a few minutes later, he was dashing off emails to the retailer’s customer service team and seeking approvals from higher ups for a plan of action. He got back to me again about 90 minutes later.

“We are working on getting them a new refrigerator,” Roper said. “We’re trying to get that to them next week.”

Nat Kerman called me a few minutes later. He sounded overjoyed.

“Dan, guess what? Home Depot is going to give us a new refrigerator!” he said. “Thank you very much! Rose thanks you, too!”

They’re sweet people.