CASEY: Debbie Bell's not ready to hang up her hat on public service

Nobody but yours truly remembers the very first column I wrote for this newspaper, so here’s a reminder: It appeared in March 2009, just shy of 13 years ago. The subject was smoking in restaurants, and a recently enacted ban.

The Virginia General Assembly had just passed that legislation — the effective date was Jan. 1, 2010. Former state Sen. Brandon Bell, a Republican who used to represent Roanoke County, first sponsored it in 2006.

That was at the cajoling of his wife, Debbie Bell, who’s extra sensitive to tobacco smoke. At some point prior to 2006, the Bells went on a trip to Florida, and Debbie marveled at the indoor air quality of Sunshine State restaurants.

"I could actually breathe," Debbie told me in 2009. "I said, 'Brandon, there's no cigarette smoke here.' "

A waiter informed them that Florida’s legislature banned smoking in eateries.

"Debbie said, 'Why can't we do this in Virginia?' " Brandon Bell recalled. "I said, 'Well, we could, but it's political suicide.' "

That’s especially true because Virginia’s a tobacco state. Nevertheless, Brandon Bell sponsored that legislation in 2006. To everyone’s surprise, it passed the Senate that year (but not the House of Delegates).

Alas, his prediction turned out prescient. Bell lost his next Republican primary, in 2007, to Ralph Smith. (Today he runs his own wealth management business in southwest Roanoke County.)

But guess what? Another lawmaker brought the restaurant smoking ban back in 2009 and it passed. Nowadays, it’s not even a controversy. Nobody’s kicking up a fuss and pining for the “good old days” of smoky dining rooms. No one's mounting arguments on behalf of “smokers’ rights.” Believe it or not, that was actually a term once bandied in public-policy debates.

Now everyone takes clean air in restaurants for granted.

In the past 25 years, has any other law been more impactful on the everyday lives of average Virginians? I can’t think of one.

Anyway, that 13-year-old column said we should all thank Debbie Bell, who’s now 50. And we should do it again, because that restaurant smoking ban is still working. Meanwhile, Bell could probably use a kind word or two, because the last 10 days have been not so swell.

On Jan. 13, Debbie was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Fortunately, she was fully vaccinated and boosted against the novel coronavirus. Her symptoms weren’t severe. She described them as “like a bad head cold.” Luckily, she didn’t wind up in a hospital ICU and on a ventilator, like so many other COVID sufferers have.

Because on Jan. 14, Bell got fired from the job she’s held for the past eight years. It was through that that her family had health insurance. She found out she was fired in an email.

Debbie was the Virginia attorney general’s community outreach coordinator for Western Virginia. There are five such positions covering the commonwealth. Her territory spanned 21 counties plus a bunch of cities — basically, from Harrisonburg southwest to Pulaski County and then east to Danville.

The job paid about $58,000, Debbie said. She worked out of an office in northwest Roanoke, but the work took her to community meetings all over. On average, Bell put nearly 9,000 miles on her state-assigned vehicle in each of those eight years.

She was more or less the Attorney General Mark Herring's “on the ground” eyes and ears for our region. And she was passionate about it.

“Whatever people needed in Southwest Virginia, I reported that back to the Richmond office,” Bell told me.

She worked closely with law enforcement agencies, an avocation she’s felt drawn to since an unpaid college internship years ago with the Roanoke County police.

Occasionally, she’d meet with opioid addicts and the people who treat them. Or senior citizens or crime victims. The latter truly pulled on her heartstrings. A large part of her job was merely listening, and figuring out how existing resources could address the needs she heard.

She led a steering committee that launched a regional effort by law enforcement agencies to engage with seniors, and educate them on how to avoid being victimized.

She’s particularly proud of the Roanoke Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. Bell said she created that by networking with 30 different law-enforcement and human-service agencies. And she led it until Jan. 15. Since her dismissal, some of its participants have called asking where it stands.

The job is “basically bridging the gap, and forming relationships between [government] services and law enforcement,” Bell said. “There’s so many people that were involved in getting these groups off the ground.”

All five community outreach coordinators in the Office of the Attorney General were among the 30 or so employees who got canned Jan. 14, the day before Attorney General Jason Miyares was sworn in. They were informed their jobs ended as of Jan. 15. Miyares is a Republican who defeated the incumbent Democrat, Herring, in November.

Although it stung, and left lots of uncertainty about her family’s health insurance, Bell knows it’s not personal, that elections have consequences, and that new administrations come with changes in both faces and policies.

She thinks the dismissal could have been handled better, though. Here’s how she described that email, to the Richmond Times-Dispatch: “It was cold, it was brutal, it was cruel.”

Something tells me she’ll land on her feet and will be back working again in public policy soon. She has a lot of passion, which ought to be a prerequisite for public service if it’s not already one.

And she has a track record of accomplishment — beginning with the restaurant smoking legislation she persuaded her husband to sponsor, even though it may have cost him his political career.

The latter sends a strong message of commitment to do the right thing, despite the possible consequences. Virginia could use more public servants like that.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.

