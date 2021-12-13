CASEY: Did Virginia's GOP congressmen get briefed on the Trump White House's election-canceling scheme?

Such as, “Can you name other members of Congress in attendance?” And “Were events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 also discussed in advance?” And “Why didn’t you raise any alarm about the White House coup plan?”

And if they got subpoenaed, the congressmen would likely have to hire a lawyer to represent them, right? You know how expensive attorneys can be. Griffith and Cline, who are both lawyers, certainly understand that. Even Wittman and Good – who aren’t attorneys – know how fast billable hours can mount.

So maybe they’re reluctant to admit their attendance because that would earn them a subpoena that would ultimately cost them a boatload of money for a lawyer. That’s perfectly reasonable.

It’s also possible that none of them attended that coup-blueprints briefing. And that they first learned about it like everyone else, by listening to the news over the weekend. And that they are outraged, too.

Unfortunately for the congressmen, admitting they had nothing to do with any such briefing carries with it another kind of downside.