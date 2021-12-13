CASEY: Did Virginia's GOP congressmen get briefed on the Trump White House's election-canceling scheme?

Did you catch the big news that broke over the weekend, about a plan circulating the Trump administration late in 2020? It reportedly outlined a series of steps to cancel the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Those involved U.S. Marshals and the National Guard seizing ballots from certain states – a move unprecedented in U.S. history.
No kidding, somebody wrote it all down in a 38-page PowerPoint presentation, which is now being characterized as the “blueprints for a coup.” Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows turned over a copy of it to the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6.
And as you might imagine, it’s prompting lots of political chatter.
According to the reports, certain unnamed Republican senators and House members got an advance briefing on those election-canceling plans in the days preceding the Jan. 6 insurrection. At that time, not one of the briefees raised a pipsqueak of unease.
And it leaves one wondering whether any of Virginia’s congressmen were included in that pre-insurrection briefing. I’ve been trying to get the answer to that question since Sunday.
That night I texted it to Rep. Ben Cline, R-Fincastle. Monday morning I also texted it to Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem. And just in case their phones were out of juice, I also sent their press secretaries inquiring emails. And I sent also sent those emails to press aides for Reps. Bob Good, R-Campbell, and Rob Wittman, R-Westmoreland, too.
Those four constitute the entirety of Virginia’s Republican congressional delegation. Were they privy to the pre-insurrection briefing?
For the record, I sincerely doubt any of them were. Unfortunately, my efforts to confirm their non-involvement have been completely unsuccessful. Neither Cline nor Griffith replied to my texts. I received no replies from their press secretaries either, even though my emails informed them of my deadline.
I even called a couple of the spokesmen directly. But they were unavailable to take my calls. I left messages.
What conclusions can we draw from this? In the absence of answers, the tableau is pretty broad.
First, it’s elementary logic that either none Virginia’s GOP congressmen participated in the 38-page PowerPoint briefing, or all of them did, or some of them did and others did not. One of those three has to be true.
And without any explicit denials, it remains at least possible that all of them attended the briefing.
In that case, it’s quite possible they might feel understandably shy about acknowledging it. Because that could land them a subpoena full of uncomfortable questions from the bipartisan House Select Committee.
Such as, “Can you name other members of Congress in attendance?” And “Were events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 also discussed in advance?” And “Why didn’t you raise any alarm about the White House coup plan?”
And if they got subpoenaed, the congressmen would likely have to hire a lawyer to represent them, right? You know how expensive attorneys can be. Griffith and Cline, who are both lawyers, certainly understand that. Even Wittman and Good – who aren’t attorneys – know how fast billable hours can mount.
So maybe they’re reluctant to admit their attendance because that would earn them a subpoena that would ultimately cost them a boatload of money for a lawyer. That’s perfectly reasonable.
It’s also possible that none of them attended that coup-blueprints briefing. And that they first learned about it like everyone else, by listening to the news over the weekend. And that they are outraged, too.
Unfortunately for the congressmen, admitting they had nothing to do with any such briefing carries with it another kind of downside.
It encourages questions about how much they support Trump, who won the 5th, 6th and 9th congressional districts quite handily. (Trump won Wittman’s district, too, but only by about 4 percentage points.)
If they didn’t participate, how strong is their support for Trump? Why weren’t they included in the Insurrection Club? Are they actually Trump dilettantes who would rather not admit they’re not 100% on board with the ex-president?
The final possibility is that one or more Virginia GOP congressmen were at the meeting, but not all of them were.
If that’s the case, then even one of them answering the question in the negative could lead to the stickiest political wicket of all. Because it heightens scrutiny of colleagues who’ve chosen to avoid that question.
And under such circumstances, the best move may be to ignore the issue entirely. Because that way, the question might never wind up in a newspaper.
Like this one, today.
In politics, it’s known as the “When in doubt, stonewall” strategy. You may have heard of that before. It served Richard Nixon well.
Just kidding.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:.