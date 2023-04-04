On March 26, we published a column about two Dish Network subscribers from Western Virginia who were having trouble getting hold of the satellite TV provider.

Betty Turner wanted to cancel the service after she and her husband moved from Christiansburg to Glenvar. Jocelyn Kasey of Roanoke wanted to cancel her service, too.

Both had spent about a month trying to get hold of the company without success.

Pre-publication, I sent Dish two emails about Turner’s and Kasey’s unsuccessful efforts to reach the company. Dish didn’t respond to either by my deadline. But Kasey was able to get hold of the company. A Dish representative told her her service would end April 1.

And through the Better Business Bureau, I learned Dish suffered a major cyberattack near the end of February that had shut down its customer service desks, and that potentially compromised customer information.

After publication, I heard from Dish customers in 10 other states, most of whom were similarly frustrated in trying to contact Dish customer service. So Monday I informed Dish I’d be writing a follow-up based on those additional complaints.

This time, the company responded with an email. Here’s the company unsigned statement it sent me Monday:

“DISH has restored many of the systems affected by the incident that occurred late last month. The vast majority of our websites, customer care functions, self-service applications, and payment systems are now operational. Agent support is available, although wait times may be longer due to higher volumes at certain times of day and the particular type of service the customer is inquiring about.

“Self-service account capabilities are available to customers through mydish.com, sling.com and boostmobile.com. We appreciate our customers’ patience and support.

The email with [Turner’s and Kasey’s ] information was forwarded on to the appropriate department to help with support.

Thank you.”

Inquiry from four years ago

Later Monday, I received another reply from Dish, from Ryan Vogler, senior corporate case manager for executive escalations.

Curiously, he wasn’t writing about the inquiries I made about Betty Turner or Joyce Kasey, but to a previous email I sent Dish more than four years ago, on behalf of a different Dish customer, Bernadette Vance of Roanoke County.

That inquiry was dated Jan. 31, 2019. Vance was upset that her Dish channel lineup did not include Fox News. And she was able to work out her problem with Dish back then.

Vogler asked for Vance’s Dish account number, or her phone number. I replied that I no longer have that information. But because I had his attention, I asked if he could look into the more recent issues involving Betty Turner and Joyce Kasey.

He replied that Betty Turner’s Dish account was closed March 19, but “We are just waiting to receive the leased equipment from her.”

Turner told me that she and her husband, Ned, moved from Christiansburg to Glenvar at the end of February, but her efforts to cancel her Dish service at that time were unsuccessful. She couldn’t reach them because of the cyberattack on the company.

So instead, she canceled the credit card Dish had been billing her on. She did that after she spotted a fraudulent credit card charge on card linked to her Dish account.

“Since I couldn’t contact [Dish], I couldn’t tell them I had a new credit card,” Turner said. No one from Dish ever told her an address to which she could ship Dish’s equipment, Turner added.

Vogler said the Dish would mail Turner a prepaid & pre-addressed box in which she could return Dish’s equipment.

Joyce Kasey’s case was a little stickier.

In between the time Kasey first contacted me and the column’s publication, she was able to get hold of Dish customer service. A company rep told Kasey that her service would be disconnected April 1, but that she was still responsible for paying the outstanding March bill of $84.17.

Kasey sent that check off last week, but then she received another bill from Dish for two months’ worth of service, plus a $10 late fee, totaling $178.35.

Vogler reported Monday that “Ms. Kasey’s DISH account is still active and has not been disconnected.” That was news to Kasey, who thought she’d already taken care of the disconnection.

So I asked Vogler to give her a call. And he did.

“I spoke with Ms. Kasey and assisted her with disconnecting her DISH account,” he wrote. Kasey confirmed the transaction and said her Dish account was disconnected late Monday afternoon.

Kasey told me she also canceled the credit card associated with her Dish account, after that credit card was compromised. Scammers made four fraudulent transactions on it over one week beginning at the end of February.

Is it a coincidence that two Dish customers from the Roanoke area both had credit cards tied to their Dish accounts compromised by fraud around the same time Dish Network suffered a cyberattack?

The answer to that is unclear.

Tips on reaching Dish Network

Given the recent hack on Dish, Julie Wheeler, of the Better Business Bureau’s Roanoke chapter, said Dish customers should be vigilant for fraudulent charges on their various accounts.

“If you have autopay set up where they automatically bill your bank account, I would probably change my payment method,” Wheeler said. “You could change [payment] to ebill, where they email you a bill and you process the payment yourself.”

Another alternative is to have your Dish account billed to a credit card, which offers an extra layer of security “as long as you regularly check your credit card statements for fraudulent charges,” Wheeler said.

In most cases, credit card customers have 60 days to dispute unfounded charges, Wheeler added.

I’m not sure where all the above leaves the many frustrated Dish customers I’ve heard from in 10 other states. By the way, those are West Virginia, Georgia, Missouri, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Florida, Utah, Arizona, Nebraska and Washington state.

One, Keith Greene of Neah Bay, Washington, said he was able to get through on Dish’s toll-free customer service line without much hassle by calling early in the day in the middle of the week, So they might try calling then.

Several other Dish customers told me they had called that number, inputted a call-back number, and were pleasantly surprised that a customer service rep from Dish called back.

Yet another customer, who emailed me and identified himself only as “Rick” said he discovered an unpublished customer-service email address for Dish Network. It is executivecustomerservice@dish.com (with no period on the end).

Rick wrote: “After weeks of no response from anyone, I got a response in less than 24 hours from someone whose email signature identified them as ‘Sr. Corporate Case Manager — Executive Escalations.’”

That’s the same job title as Ryan Vogler.

“While their initial email didn’t resolve my issue, they were incredibly responsive over email, and my issue was resolved that very same day!” Rick added.