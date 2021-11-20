CASEY: Election contest winners reap their rewards, more on senior scams

It also sounded familiar to another area senior, Karen Vietmeier of Roanoke County. She and her husband, Rudy, live in a retirement community.

“They have a group come visit every month with Senior awareness training, The Triad. It is sponsored by the police and sheriff departments to speak to senior groups. It is a good reminder to be alert.”

Vietmeier added: “I have begun to think when these older people, living alone get taken in, they are lonely and someone, they think, is looking out for them, instead of being on the defensive and skeptical. “How sad.”

Another Roanoke County resident, Stan Butcher, wrote that he almost got ensnared by a similar scam.

“I, too, in a completely mindless moment, responded by phone to an email, allegedly from Microsoft (it wasn’t), wanting to check some detail in a Microsoft app on my computer. I was almost immediately told my computer had been seized, and I was to buy $1,000 worth of gift cards to have it unlocked.

“I stalled for about 45 minutes, then shut everything off and pulled the power plug. After about 20 minutes, I got my IT guy on the phone, and he was able to help me restore my system without any harm.”