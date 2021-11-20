CASEY: Election contest winners reap their rewards, more on senior scams

It’s not often that a reader invites me to lunch, so we’ll lead off this mailbag with one who did.
His name is George Fischer Jr. The Roanoke resident was one of many entrants who participated in a recent contest I held to predict how many votes Republican Glenn Youngkin would receive in Roanoke.
Fischer guessed 25,350, which was of the actual mark by a few. According to the state Department of Elections, Youngkin pulled 12,024 votes from the Roanoke voters. That earned Fischer one of the contest’s booby prizes.
I awarded another booby prize to Naomi Delzell of Roanoke, who had guessed 2,500 votes for Youngkin. And I waggishly added, that either or both was free to buy me lunch. So Fischer offered.
“Boy O boy, my ‘roll of the dice’ entry in your contest gives me the opportunity to meet the GREAT Dan Casey. Looking forward to exchanging thoughts with you on the responsibilities of the individual and the federal, state and local government in the lives of the American citizens,” he wrote.
Indeed, George, I’m looking forward to that, too. My wife says you might want to lower your expectations about my greatness, however.
On Nov. 11, I paid off the contest winner, Jamie Reygle of Floyd. He doesn’t eat meat, so we went to a relatively new place on Melrose Avenue. The Screaming Vegan specializes in “comfort food” with zero flesh or other animal products.
And although I wouldn’t call the Screaming Vegan inexpensive, those meals were quite good. I ordered a crab-less crab cake with sautéed Brussels sprouts and all of it was delicious. Raygle got a beef-less and cheese-less cheese-steak sub with fries. He pronounced his meal good, too.
Afterward, I spoke to the restaurant’s owner, Larry Jones.
Turns out the body of the crab cake was made with an exotic pea protein, which is also a key ingredient in many meatless burgers that you can find in restaurants and in grocery store coolers.
Jones said the seafood flavor comes from kelp — a brown seaweed that grows in saltwater coastal areas. I’ve had crab cakes made with the real McCoy that weren’t nearly as tasty.
Last Sunday’s column about a widow who lost $16,000 to some gift-card scammers drew comments from a number of readers. One was Tom Strong, a retired physician who lives at Smith Mountain Lake. He said the column’s publication was “perfect timing.”
“Today I got an email supposedly from my pastor telling me that he was in a meeting and couldn’t take calls but wanted to discuss something that required discretion. It addressed me as ‘Thomas’ which my pastor wouldn’t do,” Strong wrote in an email.
“I wrote back and said to call me on my cellphone. Later I got another email from this same address saying that he wanted me to buy gift cards for the staff’s Christmas presents and he would reimburse me. Sound familiar?”
It also sounded familiar to another area senior, Karen Vietmeier of Roanoke County. She and her husband, Rudy, live in a retirement community.
“They have a group come visit every month with Senior awareness training, The Triad. It is sponsored by the police and sheriff departments to speak to senior groups. It is a good reminder to be alert.”
Vietmeier added: “I have begun to think when these older people, living alone get taken in, they are lonely and someone, they think, is looking out for them, instead of being on the defensive and skeptical. “How sad.”
Another Roanoke County resident, Stan Butcher, wrote that he almost got ensnared by a similar scam.
“I, too, in a completely mindless moment, responded by phone to an email, allegedly from Microsoft (it wasn’t), wanting to check some detail in a Microsoft app on my computer. I was almost immediately told my computer had been seized, and I was to buy $1,000 worth of gift cards to have it unlocked.
“I stalled for about 45 minutes, then shut everything off and pulled the power plug. After about 20 minutes, I got my IT guy on the phone, and he was able to help me restore my system without any harm.”
This doesn’t happen only to seniors. Almost the exact same thing happened to my son back when he was in high school. After scammers locked up his new Sony laptop, Zach shut it down and called Sony’s warranty department. One of the company’s technical wizards helped him restore the machine without paying ransom.
John VanLuik of Roanoke wrote regarding Tuesday’s column, about how some residents of Roanoke’s Old Southwest neighborhood saved a gorgeous, 30-foot-tall (or higher) Norway spruce in Highland Park from tree-cutters’ axes.
Until residents raised an alarm, the spruce was destined to be the city of Roanoke’s Christmas tree in Wells Fargo Plaza. After the hullabaloo, the city found another suitable tree on private property in Vinton.
VanLuik offered a long-term low-cost solution: “Maybe the city should plant a tree in the spot where the x-mas tree is usually displayed, that way they could save a lot of money in the long run.”
It’s a good idea, but it might take a couple of decades for that tree to grow big enough to be appropriate for the lighting ceremony. Another alternative is to move the ceremony to Highland Park, where the live Norway spruce now stands. (Not sure what downtown merchants would say about that, however.)
Last but not least, I got an email from Adrian Maver, one of two neighbors suing the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke County.
He was unamused by the Nov. 11 column that suggested naming two owls at the center “Stan” and “Seymour” — after the other neighbor that’s suing the nonprofit (which is suing them back).
“You are a fool and a useless reporter,” Maver wrote. “You can not even provide the truth and details that are true and court documented.
“You have misstated time and time again the truth of this matter, but by all means keep writing your garbage. The center’s counter defamation case has been 95% thrown out to this point yet ours is going forward. At least you should attempt to get our side on record.”
Perhaps an opportunity will come soon. Maver has an upcoming court date Dec. 8 in Roanoke County Circuit Court. With that, the wildlife center is seeking an injunction so its driveway — which follows a legal easement that crosses Maver’s and Seymour’s property — remains unblocked in the future.
Stay tuned.
