CASEY: Electric-utility scammers are up to their tricks again in Southwest Va. and beyond

Bill Hackworth got the robocall last week. The message said it was from his electric utility, Appalachian Power. The company had been trying to contact him, the voice on the line said.

His payment was late, and Apco was going to shut off his electricity, the robocaller added. “Press 2 to learn more,” the recorded voice said.

“It sounded very professional,” said Hackworth, the retired Roanoke city attorney. But he didn’t press 2 on his phone. Instead, he hung up.

Hackworth, was one of two Raleigh Court residents I heard from last week who didn’t fall for the scam I first wrote about in 2020. Since then it seems to have only grown, and we’re talking about not only in Virginia.

Recent news reports from California, Colorado, Kentucky, New Jersey, West Virginia and elsewhere suggest the same scam is happening in those places and in others.

“The scams are constant, but I would say there has been an uptick in activity over the past week,” said Teresa Hall, a spokeswoman for Appalachian Power. She welcomed another article warning readers to beware of any robocalls from your electric provider.

The other customer who called me was a guy who asked that his name be kept out of the paper. I agreed, but learned when talking to Hackworth that he and other man, also a retired lawyer, attended law school together at the University of Virginia. (That guy hung up on the scam caller, too.)

Weirdly, I first heard about this one in the summer of 2020, from Roanoke attorney Jeff Krasnow — he’s a UVa law grad, too. It’s doubtful the scammers have figured out a way to target UVa-minted lawyers, right? That’s likely a odd coincidence, rather than anything meaningful.

The scam was the subject of a recent region-wide warning from the Better Business Bureau of Western Virginia in January.

“Since January 1, 386 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee have contacted us to report receiving a scam call. Of those 386 reports, 250 of the scam calls were reported by Virginia customers in February (and the month isn’t over yet!),” Hall said.

And those are merely the scams calls the company received reports about. It’s impossible to say how many scam calls occurred that nobody bothered to report.

A spokesman for the State Corporation Commission, which regulates Virginia electric utilities, said the agency hasn’t yet fielded electric-utility scammer complaints this year, but is aware of a number that go back to 2021 and earlier.

Those have occurred to Dominion Power customers in urban areas such as Richmond — and also in rural areas like New Kent and Louisa counties, said the SCC’s Andy Farmer.

The most recent was one in December for which the scammers faked, or “spoofed,” Dominion Power’s toll-free number, Farmer said. If you suspect is a scam, you should hang up and call the electric utility’s yourself, at the number listed on your most recent bill.

The scams also play out in various ways to get electric customers’ money.

In a tip sheet about how to identify scams, Apco noted that sometimes the callers say they’re in your neighborhood and will stop by your house momentarily to collect.

Others try to sell you a new electric meter, or claim they want to sign you up for automatic billing and request a deposit. Or, they may direct customers to a grocery or a retail store for the purchase of gift cards, to cover purportedly overdue bills.

“We never ask customers to use prepaid debit cards for payment,” the company’s website said.

The scammers aren’t necessarily targeting customers of large utilities, either. Some customers of smaller electric co-pops in rural areas have been hit, too.

Earlier this month, at least 30 customers of Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative in Bastrop Texas got hit by the scam. In some cases the confidence tricksters were going door-to-door, according to news reports.

In West Virginia, the scammers added a new wrinkle in January, when trying to trick Appalachian Power customers out of money.

Somehow, the callers knew the exact amount of the customer’s most recently paid electric bill. And they used that information to make themselves sound like credible Apco representatives.

“While there are instances when Appalachian Power will contact customers by telephone, we do not demand immediate payment over the phone or in forms that are difficult to trace, such as Western Union, Vanilla or Green Dot cash cards,” Hall said.

“If customers receive suspicious, urgent, demanding phone calls from someone claiming to be with Appalachian Power, hang up and contact us at the toll-free number found on your electric bill. We will be able to confirm by looking at your account whether we’ve tried to contact you.”

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog .

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.