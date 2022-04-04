CASEY: English Gardens resident finds an apartment she can afford.

Here’s a little lesson about one of the unsexy ways that a local newspaper serves readers, merely by sharing run-of-the-mill information about a community.

The story began a little more than a week ago, when a weeping resident of English Gardens in Roanoke called yours truly.

The post-World War II apartment complex on Memorial Avenue was recently sold. The new owner wants to renovate its 100 apartments. That means tenants have to move out. The new landlords want them gone by June 30. Most of the tenants are on month-to-month leases.

Nell Fleming, 63, told me she’s lived there for a decade. She’s disabled, and lives on retirement savings and disability that totals about $1,100 a month. Her rent at English Gardens is $510. She said she had called dozens of landlords looking for an affordable place, without success.

I called around, too, but couldn’t find any, either. Some of the places had years long wait lists. Then I reached Total Action for Progress, the community action agency. Its president, Annette Lewis, said there were as many as 43 affordable vacant apartments at The Terraces in Raleigh Court. (TAP keeps an inventory.)

Friday, Fleming visited The Terraces and found they indeed have vacancies that are suitable for her.

Not only that, but “I qualify!” for an apartment there, Fleming told me excitedly on the phone Friday. “They were just delightful,” she added.

She was headed back over there Monday to iron out some details. She was grateful for the tip, which she learned about because of Thursday’s column. What follows are some more tips.

Catherine Wydner of Roanoke could empathize with Fleming’s plight.

“I lost my apartment several years ago,” she told me in an email. “I had to stay at the Rescue Mission as I tried to find a place I could afford on [Social Security Disability payments], without Section 8,” a federal rent subsidy.

“I could afford many I found, but there was one problem. They all required that my income had to be 3 times the rent. For a $500 apartment I had to receive $1,500 a month income. SSI does not pay that much,” Wydner wrote in an email.

“A friend told me about a landlord, and I tried him. He does not require the 3-times-the-rent [minimum] income. He mostly rents to people on disability. He has several areas in town he owns. He is Ken Shivley.”

Shivley owns and operates Community Properties LLC, which rents roughly 70 units in the city’s southwest quadrant and some town houses in northwest Roanoke. Typically, his rents start around $635, though the town houses are in the $800 range, he told me.

Shivley confirmed he doesn’t necessarily require tenants’ income to be three times their monthly rent. He rents via annual leases, and he said he’s got some openings that are coming up. Community Properties phone number is 540-556-8920.

Wydner told me she lives in a house converted into five apartments. It’s on Clarke Avenue Southwest, which is at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Walnut Avenue downtown.

“I’ve been here 5 years now, with no trouble,” Wydner wrote. “We have a grill in the yard and outdoor furniture on the porch. Nothing has been stolen and no break ins. No gunshots. A block from a city bus route and a convenience store.”

Shivley isn’t the only local landlord willing to overlook the income rule. Another is Point Management LLC. One of its owners, Bobby Mountcastle, reached out, too.

I’ve known Mountcastle for decades, since he attended Patrick Henry High School with my eldest daughter. Back then, he worked part time at East Coaster’s Cycling and Fitness.

Now, Mountcastle and his partners are in the real estate game. Point Management LLC owns and manages about 200 rental properties.

“We have multiple $600 apartments opening up right now,” Mountcastle said.

He sent a link to their current listings, which numbers eight, and said more vacancies were likely to open up in the near future. Three of those apartments were one-bedrooms that go for $510 to $615. (He also has a four-bedroom house in Raleigh Court for $1,950.)

“The three times [income] rule is not a hard line,” Mountcastle told me. “If they’ve been in the same place for years, and they have a good rental and work history, we make exceptions all the time.”

Point Management currently has its tenants on month-to-month leases because of current economic conditions, Mountcastle said.

The last person I spoke to was Anne-Marie Green, president of the Council of Community Services. Although it owns no rental properties, the 62-year-old agency helps coordinate community resources to solve pressing needs.

Lately, much of their work has been targeted at homelessness.

Among the resources are a number of government and nonprofit agencies that play a role in alleviating homelessness, such as the Homeless Assistance Team, Roanoke Area Ministries, and TAP.

Green said the best place to start for any Roanoke Valley resident who is homeless, or about to be homeless, is a Roanoke government office called Central Intake.

The city’s website describes that as, “a single entry point for all homeless and at-risk populations … by utilizing a comprehensive referral system in collaboration with community partners.” The phone number is (540) 853-1715. Green said they accept applications for help Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.

Caseworkers there help homeless or at-risk people identify the kinds of government rental assistance programs for which they may be eligible. For example, there are programs specifically for homeless veterans, and others depending on their individual circumstances.

Unfortunately for the residents of English Gardens, it may be too soon for Central Intake to help, because they’re not at-risk of homelessness until June 30.

By federal regulation, many of the available federal housing funds are spent on people who already are homeless, or who are about to lose their homes in a matter of days. Sometimes, they’re required to show an eviction order. But English Gardens’ move-out date is almost three months away.

In spite of that, Green urged English Gardens residents to call Central Intake sooner rather than later. She said they should call now.

“I know the city is concerned about English Gardens,” Green told me. “All the housing providers are concerned about it. If it’s too soon, Central Intake will tell them when to call back.”

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog

