Back in January, the world learned of ChatGPT, a new whiz-bang website that produces written reports based upon user queries. Niftily, one can even specify a report’s length, such as “Give me 900 words on Roanoke Virginia.”

Deep in ChatGPT’s innards lies an artificial-intelligence engine that composes answers to such questions. It’s unclear where it finds its facts, though. Lately, I’ve been taking it for a test spin, with some fascinating results.

Here’s the first sentence ChatGPT produced in response to the command above:

“Roanoke, Virginia is a city located in the western part of the state, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.”

From perspectives of grammar and syntax, that’s not bad. And it’s mostly accurate – until you get to the term “foothills.” Geographers would probably quibble with the notion Fort Lewis and Poor mountains are mere foothills of the Blue Ridge, rather than real mountains comprising it.

Accuracy is among the ChatGPT’s disclosed limitations. “May occasionally generate incorrect information,” the website says. Actually, it committed factual flubs on most of the questions I posed.

For example, I asked “Who is Nancy Howell Agee?” As most folks around here know, she’s CEO of Carilion Clinic. ChatGPT got that part right. It delivered four sentences on Agee. Here are the first two:

“Nancy Howell Agee is the current President and CEO of Carilion Clinic, a not-for-profit healthcare organization based in Roanoke, Virginia. Agee has been with Carilion Clinic since 1995, when she joined as Vice President of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.”

I texted Agee and asked when she started working there. In 1973, she replied. ChatGPT missed the mark by 22 years.

For kicks, I commanded ChatGPT to “write 1,000 words about The Roanoke Times.” In a few seconds, the program delivered eight paragraphs.

The result seems to suffer from word inflation, like the way a 10th-grader might pad an 1,000-word term paper about any subject. For example, consider the third paragraph:

“One of the things that sets The Roanoke Times apart from other newspapers is its commitment to providing readers with comprehensive coverage of local news and events. The newspaper has a team of dedicated reporters who cover a wide range of topics, from politics and crime to education and business. This commitment to local news has earned The Roanoke Times a reputation as a trusted source of information for residents of the Roanoke Valley and beyond.”

Except for the name and location, one could get away with writing the same about most any daily newspaper in America. And then I got to the third sentence in the seventh paragraph:

“This dedication to quality has earned The Roanoke Times numerous awards and accolades over the years, including several Pulitzer Prizes for journalism.”

Wrong. The Roanoke Times has not earned several Pulitzer Prizes. It hasn’t even earned one. Correction!

Next, I asked ChatGPT about a notable friend here in the valley. “Who is Dave ‘Mudcat’ Saunders?” I queried.

The right answer: He’s a former Roanoke Times sportswriter, real estate developer and political strategist. With Steve Jarding, Saunders co-authored “Foxes in the Henhouse: How the Republicans Stole the South and the Heartland and What the Democrats Must Do to Run ‘em Out.” Simon & Schuster published that in 2006.

ChatGPT failed to identify Mudcat as the best-known reformed alcoholic in the Roanoke region, and perhaps in all of Virginia. Instead, here’s what the website delivered on its first effort:

“Dave “Mudcat” Saunders is an American political strategist and consultant. He has worked on numerous political campaigns, including those of former President Jimmy Carter, former Georgia Governor Zell Miller, and former Vice President Al Gore.”

So I called Mudcat and asked when he’d worked on Jimmy Carter’s presidential campaign. That information was news to him.

“F—, never!!” Saunders replied. “If I had, Carter would’ve lost, because I was drunk as a skunk in 1976.” (He also denied ever working on Zell Miller’s and Al Gore’s political campaigns.)

ChatGPT correctly credited Saunders with “Foxes in the Henhouse,” but it also said he wrote “The Mudcat Way: The Secrets of Successful Campaigning.” The latter book doesn’t exist.

For giggles, I asked Chat GPT “Who is Dave Mudcat Saunders?” again.

On the second go-around, it told me Mudcat worked for Carter, Gore and “former President Bill Clinton.” And then it added a new plank to Mudcat’s resume, calling him “a talented musician who plays the harmonica and has recorded several albums.”

He’s talented all right, but not at music. And he’s never worked for Bill Clinton (or Hillary) either.

Finally, I asked ChatGPT for “500 words on the Texas Tavern.” For space reasons we’re not reprinting the entire result, but that began accurately:

“The Texas Tavern is a beloved diner located in Roanoke, Virginia. Established in 1930, it is one of the oldest and most iconic restaurants in the area, known for its small size, unique atmosphere, and delicious food.”

With respect to the “delicious” judgment, keep in mind that ChatGPT warns it “may occasionally produce … biased content.” I guess even artificial intelligence isn’t immune to that.

A sizable percentage of other “facts” ChatGPT asserts about the Texas Tavern are head-scratchers, too.

It identifies the TT’s founder as “Nicholas Bullington … “who named the diner after his home state of Texas. The original location was on Salem Avenue, but in 1935, the diner was moved to its current location on Church Avenue, where it has remained ever since.”

Actually, the founder’s name was Isaac Newton Bullington (whose adopted nickname was “Nick”). It opened in 1930 on Church Avenue. Current owner Matt Bullington said the TT was never located on Salem Avenue, and Nick Bullington’s home state wasn’t Texas.

Nick Bullington first opened the TT in New Castle, Indiana, in 1926, then shut it down in 1929 and relocated to Church Avenue in 1930. None of that was in ChatGPT’s essay about the tavern.

Also, the diner isn’t known for its “grilled cheese sandwiches,” as ChatGPT contends. Those aren’t even listed on its menu.

Perhaps the strangest thing ChatGPT wrote about Texas Tavern was this:

“The Texas Tavern has become a fixture in Roanoke’s downtown area, known for its neon sign, horseshoe-shaped counter, and classic diner fare.”

Does “horseshoe-shaped counter” sound right to you? Has anyone ever seen that in the TT?

They must have put that in storage years ago — along with The Roanoke Times’ Pulitzer Prizes.