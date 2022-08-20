CASEY: Fighting for gun control — and arts education in Southwest Virginia communities

You could say Andy Parker has had a bumpy spring and summer.

Earlier this year, the Collinsville resident entered the Democratic primary for the 5th Congressional District, eager to take on freshman Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell, in November’s general election. But before the primary, Parker got kicked off the ballot because his campaign staff neglected to gather enough registered-voter signatures.

In July, Parker and his wife, Barbara, were invited to the White House to celebrate the enactment of the first national gun-control legislation in 30 years. Parker planned to announce a new political action committee immediately afterward to take advantage of all the media on hand.

But he came down with COVID-19 the night before and had to skip it. He instead announced “Andy’s Fight” (AndysFight.com) at the end of July. Last week he issued its first email blast.

The PAC has a dual purpose, Parker told me. First is the support of political candidates “committed to getting the job finished with common-sense gun legislation.”

Parker defined that as a ban on sales of military-style “assault rifles” and high-capacity magazines; universal background checks on gun purchasers, and “red-flag” laws that allow authorities to seize guns from individuals who’ve made threats.

He said the new PAC will also aim at something he termed “the confluence of guns and Google.” He said he’s seeking to break “the inextricable link between gun violence and social media.”

That’s a horror with which the Parkers are all-too familiar. It arose with the live, on-air fatal shootings of their daughter, Alison Parker, and her colleague, Adam Ward, while they conducted a morning interview for WDBJ (Channel 7) at Smith Mountain Lake in August 2015.

A disgruntled former colleague at the television station stalked them, gunned them down and seriously wounded their interview subject, Vicki Gardner, then-executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce. The gunman later killed himself during a police chase.

Ever since then, people have been putting up videos of Alison’s fatal shooting on YouTube and Facebook. Parker’s been unable to persuade online platforms such as Google (which owns YouTube) to prevent those uploads.

What’s in the way of that is Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act. Basically, it grants online platforms near total immunity from liability for material users post on the platforms. Parker wants that immunity repealed.

Facebook and Google “monetize this stuff,” he said. That’s why they don’t want to block the uploads, he added.

“If that immunity from liability is removed, they’ll fix it. They’re not going to do anything until they’re compelled to,” Parker told me Friday.

Incidentally, Friday would have been Alison Parker’s 31st birthday.

Andy’s Fight isn’t the first high-profile political effort the Parkers have mustered since the tragedy. But they’ve also been involved in lower-profile non-political endeavors to spread lasting good in communities.

The principal means has been through the For Alison Foundation, which Barbara Parker founded in February 2016, six months after her daughter’s murder. It supports the arts, Alison’s keenest interest for the entirety of her too-short life.

It funds scholarships and educational opportunities for students studying dance, theater, film production and other arts-related pursuits.

One example occurred this past March. The For Alison Foundation sent 70 students and staff from Bassett’s Campbell Court Elementary on a day trip to Greensboro to watch a touring production of the Broadway show, “The Lion King.”

The school couldn’t have afforded those tickets otherwise, Barbara Parker told me.

The foundation underwrote tickets for 57 high-school art students to attend an exhibit, “Afrofuturism,” at the Taubman Museum of Art and supported 100 student members of Dance Espanol in Martinsville.

In all, the nonprofit has supported more than 1,100 students, including 263 who’ve attended shows at Mill Mountain Theatre or the Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, with tickets purchased by the foundation.

It launched with a $22,000 donation from the National Association of Broadcasters and the Virginia Association of Broadcasters, Barbara Parker told me. Its purpose is to spread youth interest in the arts.

Barbara Parker estimated the nonprofit has raised and spent another $76,000, funding tickets, band camps and other arts endeavors. The all-volunteer foundation has no employees, so all the money it raises goes towards exposing students to the arts.

For Alison is also the longest-running patron of the Grandin Theatre Film Lab, which teaches high school students hands-on film and video production. It launched the same year as the For Alison Foundation.

“They’re one of our most loyal funders,” said Ian Fortier, executive director of the Grandin Theatre Foundation. Donations from For Alison have supported the film lab’s operations, equipment purchases and scholarships, he said.

The film lab is typically a yearlong program that requires about 12 hours per week of its participants. Counting students presently enrolled, it’s served roughly 60 since 2016, Fortier said.

Some have used skills they developed to land jobs in television and film right out of high school. Others have matriculated to universities known for their arts programs, such as University of Southern California’s film school, the Savannah College of Arts and Design and Virginia Commonwealth University.

Another film lab student — a girl who recently graduated from Patrick Henry High — used what she’d learned at the film lab to win a $20,000 scholarship to attend the University of Virginia, where she’ll study environmental science and media studies, Fortier added.

Films produced by the lab have won eight student Emmys in the past six years, he added. “Their work has been screened in over 40 film festivals around the world, in countries such as Austria, Australia and Canada,” Fortier said.

“We wanted to give young people the opportunity to see professional theater — or to play in an orchestra, or take dancing lessons,” Barbara Parker said. “Alison had those opportunities. A lot of people don’t.

“That’s how I wanted her to be remembered,” she added.