CASEY: Finally, Radford septuagenarian gets some 'Satisfaction'

Cary Brown had one nagging concern Wednesday, as she and hubby Bruce, 70, flexed their creaky joints and climbed in a car headed from Radford to Charlotte, North Carolina. They’d booked a hotel for that night and Thursday, too.

On the latter, they planned to attend the Rolling Stones’ sold-out (and COVID-postponed) concert at Bank of America Stadium with longtime friend Jutta Green. Cary was a bit apprehensive they’d be the oldest old-fogies at that soiree.

Understandably, she didn’t want to stick out like a sore, out-of-place thumb. As it turned out, such fears proved groundless.

After the show, “Coming up in the [hotel] elevator, I saw a much older woman — she must have been 80,” Cary told me. “She said, ‘I love your T-shirt.’ I said, ‘I just got back from the show.’ She said, ‘So did I. Look at all the merch I got!’”

Although the Stones have been around for something like 60 years, and Cary came heartbreakingly close to catching their act in Tidewater in the 1970s, Thursday’s concert marked the trio’s first time catching Mick, Keith and the boys live. Bruce said the show exceeded all their expectations.

That’s a good thing, too, considering those three tickets cost about $1,300 total.