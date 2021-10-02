CASEY: Finally, Radford septuagenarian gets some 'Satisfaction'

Cary Brown had one nagging concern Wednesday, as she and hubby Bruce, 70, flexed their creaky joints and climbed in a car headed from Radford to Charlotte, North Carolina. They’d booked a hotel for that night and Thursday, too.
On the latter, they planned to attend the Rolling Stones’ sold-out (and COVID-postponed) concert at Bank of America Stadium with longtime friend Jutta Green. Cary was a bit apprehensive they’d be the oldest old-fogies at that soiree.
Understandably, she didn’t want to stick out like a sore, out-of-place thumb. As it turned out, such fears proved groundless.
After the show, “Coming up in the [hotel] elevator, I saw a much older woman — she must have been 80,” Cary told me. “She said, ‘I love your T-shirt.’ I said, ‘I just got back from the show.’ She said, ‘So did I. Look at all the merch I got!’”
Although the Stones have been around for something like 60 years, and Cary came heartbreakingly close to catching their act in Tidewater in the 1970s, Thursday’s concert marked the trio’s first time catching Mick, Keith and the boys live. Bruce said the show exceeded all their expectations.
That’s a good thing, too, considering those three tickets cost about $1,300 total.
If you recall, the business professor and ex-Radford mayor reached out to yours truly in July, just before I went on vacation. He’d bought the Stones tickets early in 2020, for a show that fall. By early this past July, COVID had delayed the concert indefinitely and there had been no word about a redo.
So Bruce Brown wrote “Dan on Your Side” seeking help getting his money back.
By the time I got back in town, the band had rescheduled the concert dates. The issue resolved itself, and Brown’s 2020 tickets were once again good. (Tongue-in-cheek, I claimed credit for the tour’s resumption, and chalked it up otherworldly spiritual powers.)
And then, founding Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at age 80, which made seeing the Stones this year seem even more imperative. After all, lead singer Mick Jagger is a great-grandfather.
“I would really have kicked my own a— if you had gotten me that refund,” Bruce said when I caught up with him on the phone Friday. Clearly, he was still basking in the concert’s glow.
The highlight for him came late in the show. According to a set list compiled by The Charlotte Observer, that was tune No. 15, “Paint It Black.”
“That’s one I learned to play on the guitar as a kid in Front Royal, dreaming of being a rock ‘n’ roll star,” he said.
Alas, that career got waylaid. After high school, he enrolled at Virginia Tech to study medicine, assuming that course of study would keep him safely out of the Vietnam draft longer than anything else. But he ended up with different kind of doctorate.
The crowd itself served as another highlight.
“The audience — you didn’t meet a stranger down there,” Bruce said. “They made you feel like you’re part of a family.” At one point, he compared it to “a Grateful Dead concert without the acid.”
Speaking of drugs, Brown is a certified wild man, and he confessed he took some Thursday night. But nothing stronger than a pill that lowers cholesterol. He swears!
The show opened with “Street Fightin’ Man,” a tune from the 1968 album, “Beggars Banquet.” Probably one-third of Thursday night’s audience hadn’t yet been born when it debuted.
In the audience, “there were like three different generations,” said Green, who teaches business management at New River Community College in Dublin. A son of one of her friends was also there for the concert. The two exchanged texts during it.
The Stones followed with 1967’s “Let’s Spend the Night Together.” In its day, that hit’s title was considered so lewd that legendary impresario Ed Sullivan forced the band to change the lyrics before he allowed it on his top-rated TV-variety show.
Next came “Tumblin’ Dice” (1972), a blues-and-soul-infused rocker and the biggest hit from the Stones’ best album, “Exile on Main Street.” (That celebrated its golden anniversary nine years ago.)
Although those tunes are getting long-in-the-tooth, don’t think for a minute that the Stones lack cultural relevance to today. Consider the code name the FBI chose in 2016, when it quietly opened its first investigation into ex-president Donald Trump and Russia.
That was “Crossfire Hurricane,” a term ripped from the lyrics of Jumpin’ Jack Flash” (1968). In Charlotte Thursday night, it was the 17th song by the Stones, and the last tune of their regular set.
The band wrapped up the show with a pyrotechnically supported two-song encore: “Gimme Shelter” (1969) followed by the band’s anthem, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (1965).
And what about the lowlights? Were there any?
The stadium gates opened 30 minutes late, Bruce said. Normally that’s no big deal because concerts typically attract a younger set. But standing around can be harder on older folks who have weak lower backs. Not many people were complaining, though.
Green, who was 9 when “Satisfaction” was released, told me she wished the Stones had played “Angie” (1973), her favorite Stones tune. Its lyrics were among the first English she learned growing up as a young girl in Germany, she said.
But she knows — you can’t always get what you want.
By the way, that 1969 tune was song No. 7 on the playlist Thursday night.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:.