Sammy Oakey isn’t quite sure how his identity got stolen, or how a forger from Connecticut came to possess legitimate-appearing checks and identification bearing Oakey’s name and the forger’s photo. But it happened to the tune of $30,000 or so last summer.

In July, a man posing as Oakey hit five Roanoke Valley bank branches in three different jurisdictions and successfully cashed phony checks against Oakey’s account.

Oakey said he learned about the check-passing spree when a veteran teller at HomeTrust Bank on Brambleton Avenue — who knows him — called and asked if he’d just walked out of the branch with $5,000. Minutes earlier, a relatively new teller who didn’t know Oakey had cashed a phony check for that amount, Oakey told me.

The guy wrote checks to “cash” using phony checks bearing Oakey’s name, the bank’s correct routing number and Oakey’s correct account number, Oakey said.

To pass himself off as Oakey, the suspect furnished HomeTrust Bank branch tellers with a U.S. passport identification card bearing Oakey’s name, address, birthdate and the suspect’s photo, Oakey said.

That’s a fairly high level of phony ID that could be a serious federal felony all by itself. But the cases Oakey’s talking about are state charges in circuit courts in Botetourt County, Roanoke County and Roanoke.

The suspect, Kenneth John Balfore of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has been convicted in the Botetourt County and Roanoke County bad-check cases and currently faces trial in Roanoke. He has pleaded not guilty to felony identity theft in the Roanoke case.

Balfore’s Roanoke trial was supposed to happen last week, but it was continued until May 23 because a prosecution witness was unavailable.

I learned about the case from an April 21 Tweet by Oakey. Here it is:

“Whoever said ‘the wheels of justice grind slowly’ knew what he or she was talking about. Today’s sentencing of the guy who stole my identity last year has been postponed. Just gives me more time to practice looking like a badass for when we ARE in the same courtroom together.”

According to online court records from all three jurisdictions, the offense date for the bad-check charges related to Oakey was July 7.

Oakey said the checks were passed at HomeTrust Bank branches, totaled $20,000 to $30,000, and that the bank refunded the money “in a few weeks.”

Balfore was arrested July 19 in Harrisonburg on felony drug possession charges. The Rockingham County jail is his current residence. It’s unclear how authorities connected Balfore to bad checks in the Roanoke Valley.

Assistant Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp said at some point after that arrest, Roanoke County police realized the Rockingham drug suspect might be the same guy in the bad-check cases here.

“We were investigating immediately [after July 7] but ultimately it was Roanoke County who identified him,” Hupp said. “The Roanoke County police detective who investigated did an incredible job.”

Online court records from Rockingham County Circuit Court suggest Balfore has pleaded guilty in the drug case. His sentencing there is scheduled for May 22.

Court records from Botetourt County note Balfore pleaded guilty to felony forgery Jan. 10, and that his next hearing — for a presentence investigation report — is May 9. The maximum sentence on the forgery charge is 10 years.

Botetourt County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Alexander said Balfore passed a bad check for $1,975 in Oakey’s name at HomeTrust Bank’s Daleville branch.

On March 27 in Roanoke County Circuit Court, Balfore pleaded guilty to obtaining money under false pretenses (over $1,000), a felony. Circuit Judge Charlie Dorsey sentenced Balfore to three years in prison on that charge, suspending two years. The effective one-year prison term is to be served “consecutively with another,” according to online court records.

Camille Harvey, the assistant commonwealth’s attorney who prosecuted Balfore in Roanoke County, declined to comment about the Roanoke County charges because Balfore has until today to withdraw his plea.

Oakey said from conversations he’s had with authorities, bank personnel at HomeTrust’s branch at Crossroads Mall observed Balfore leaving that bank and climb into the rear passenger seat of a vehicle “that someone else was driving.”

“They’re trying to get him to snitch on higher-up people,” Oakey added. “This guy’s been in the Harrisonburg jail for months.”

It’s unclear how the suspect got hold of the information about Oakey that was used to prepare the fraudulent checks and the phony ID. But it became a pain in the patootie for Oakey and his wife.

“The bank had to put a special password on my account,” he said. “For several months, my wife and I couldn’t do anything at the bank without using that password.” So far, Oakey hasn’t uncovered any other ways his identity has been compromised, such as with credit cards.

Oakey added: “At one of the banks, [a teller] actually asked him, ‘What is your address?’” The suspect, who was wearing an electronic earpiece at the teller’s counter, repeated the question before answering it. Oakey suspects the guy was seeking that information from associates outside the bank who were listening to the conversation over a mobile phone connection.

“He was actually pretty cool about it,” Oakey told me.

Hupp, the prosecutor in Roanoke, was unwilling to share the phony Sammy Oakey ID because the case is ongoing.

“He’s about my age, 62, but the guy looks nothing like me,” Oakey said.

“Is he better looking than you, Sammie?” I asked.

“It’d be hard to be much uglier than me, so I guess he’s handsomer,” Oakey joked. “But I don’t want it to sound like I’m in love with him or anything.”