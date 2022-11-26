CASEY: From Roanoke Times intern … to National Book Award finalist

When Robert Samuels pulled a summer internship here at The Roanoke Times, the Bronx, New York, native had just wrapped up a Spring sophomore semester at Northwestern University, outside Chicago.

The year was 2004. The previous summer, he’d interned at Fox News, ingloriously updating advance obituaries of ex-U.S. presidents who hadn’t yet died.

Roanoke marked Samuels’ entry into daily newspaper journalism, and more. When he arrived here, Samuels barely knew how to drive — he’d obtained his first driver’s license only two weeks earlier. It was also his first experience living in the South.

In his second outing in a company SUV, Samuels crashed it into his editor’s wife’s car in The Roanoke Times parking lot. Yikes! From that point on, Samuels walked to his assignments if he couldn’t bum a ride, catch a bus or hire a taxi.

Over the phone Tuesday, I recited a headline from one article he wrote for the July 7, 2004 edition. It sounds like the perfect summer-internship assignment.

“Craig County’s 1st library ready for its official opening Saturday,” the headline read.

“I remember that story!” Samuels exclaimed “I had the best time.”

Even 18 years later, he can recall strong doubts, voiced at the article’s end by a Craig County resident, that the new library would see much use.

“How many 13-year-olds do you know who like to read?” the man asked.

Rooting through The Roanoke Times’ archives, I counted 30 bylined stories by Samuels that summer. One was headlined, “Business owners examine garbage plan.” Another: “Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates 100 years.”

“I think about that internship so much, because I had so much fun, and I learned,” Samuels told me.

Samuels wrote a few stories that summer on lead poisoning in rental housing and a city lead-paint abatement program. Veteran photographer Stephanie Klein-Davis, who now teaches photography to high-schoolers, worked alongside him.

“He’s so, so smart,” she recalled. “I loved working with him. He made me laugh.”

She also went with Samuels on an assignment about a then novel traffic-calming initiative along Bullitt and Jamison Avenues in southeast Roanoke. Basically, the city tried to slow down vehicles by installing ugly concrete and asphalt obstacles curbside.

Online, the article’s headline was, “Some say it’s ‘dumbest thing city has ever done.’”

The story caused a furor among readers thanks to Klein-Davis’ accompanying photograph. That depicted an obviously pregnant woman smoking a cigarette as she mulled the dangers posed to her developing fetus by incessant jackhammering in the neighborhood.

Jay Leno later poked fun at the photo and caption on “The Tonight Show,” and the fact-checking website Snopes published an article about it. Samuels jokes it was his first viral-journalism moment.

To say he’s gone far since is no overstatement.

After graduating from Northwestern, Samuels landed a reporting job at The Miami Herald, where he wrote some sizzling reads that involved nature. One was about a manatee mating frenzy on a public beach. A second recounted how a freshly caught 6-foot-long shark wound up discarded along a Miami street, like litter, in a violent neighborhood far from any water.

Another career moment Samuels won’t forget occurred in 2016. By then, he had five years under his belt with The Washington Post, and he was a national political reporter. Police threw Samuels out of a big Trump rally in Kentucky after some attendees fingered him as a protester.

“I showed police my [press] badge but they didn’t believe me,” Samuels recalled. Immediately prior to his ejection, someone in the crowd sneered at him, “Look at the monkey write.”

Samuels said he scrawled that utterance into his notebook just before he was booted.

Today, Samuels is 38. He lives in Washington, D.C., with his wife, and still travels the country for the Post. And recently, he was named a National Book Award finalist, for a nonfiction volume he co-authored with fellow reporter Toluse Olorunnipa, the Post’s White House bureau chief.

“His Name is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice,” was published in May by Viking Books/Penguin Random House.

Amazon.com has rated it among its “Best Books of 2022.” Time magazine listed it on “the 100 must-read books of 2022.” Publishers Weekly put it on its “Best Books” tip sheet.

And Kirkus Reviews called the book “a brilliant biography, history book, and searing indictment of this country’s ongoing failure to eradicate systemic racism.”

At a recent National Book Foundation event where finalists read from their works, Olorunnipa described it as “a story about a man who wanted to breathe in America, but ended up touching the world.”

“His Name is George Floyd” did not win the big prize. This year’s National Book Award for nonfiction went to professor and scholar Imani Perry, for “South to America: A Journey below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation.”

But merely being a finalist is a huge honor, Samuels told me — there were only four in the nonfiction category. The committee that bestowed the awards reviewed 607 volumes.

At 432 pages, “His Name Is George Floyd” grew out of an October 2020 series by Samuels, Toluse and five other Post reporters, “George Floyd’s America.”

Soon after that appeared, Samuels got an unprompted call from a literary agent. Steven Ginsberg, who’s now the Post’s managing editor for national, sports and local news, also encouraged them, Samuels said.

The Post agreed to give Samuels and Toluse paid leave to work on the book. Samuels estimated that 85% to 90% of it is material he and Toluse developed after the newspaper series.

They began with a detailed outline, which Samuels said “we mostly followed,” and many, many questions that took months to answer. Samuels and Toluse returned to Minneapolis and also traveled to other places Floyd and his ancestors had lived, such as Houston, Texas, and beyond.

They interviewed more than 400 people in a deep dive into Floyd and the forces that shaped him, in the style of celebrated biographer Robert Caro. And gradually, they unpeeled the layers of Floyd’s complicated life, and the historical contexts in which it occurred. Among other events in their reporting, Samuels got haircuts from Floyd’s barber.

The result is a far richer and more complex picture of George Floyd, the human being, as opposed to the label that emerged in the wake of Floyd’s murder, by an indifferent white policeman who knelt on his neck.

In his research, Samuels discovered George Floyd the elementary pupil. For a second-grade assignment, the little boy wrote a paragraph about wanting to be a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. That occurred after Floyd learned in class about Thurgood Marshall, the first Black man appointed to the nation’s highest court.

“His grammar was correct,” Samuels told me of the unearthed schoolwork. “All the words were spelled correctly. George Floyd was reading and writing at grade-level in the second grade.” In later years, Floyd’s grades slipped. But he was a power on his high school basketball and football teams in Houston.

After he graduated high school, Floyd won a basketball scholarship to a community college in Florida. Later, Texas A&M-Kingsville recruited him to play football. But Floyd’s desultory academics there kept him off the gridiron. In 1997 he dropped out of college.

As an adult in Texas, Floyd struggled with substance abuse in a state where rehab wasn’t covered by Medicaid. He served jail and prison time on drug, theft and robbery convictions. Texas law made the state a hard place for felons to land a job, or even public assistance such as food stamps.

In 2017, Floyd moved to Minneapolis at the encouragement of a recovering friend — in Minnesota public assistance was available for substance abuse treatment, and it was easier for ex-convicts to land jobs.

It worked, for a while. Floyd got clean in a treatment program. And not long before his death, Floyd was living in a nice town house in a stable neighborhood with a roommate he’d met in rehab, Samuels said. He worked two security jobs, and had a girlfriend and a 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, back in Texas.

But one day, Floyd discovered his roommate dead from an overdose. Floyd himself later relapsed — as every addict knows, staying sober is far harder than getting clean. The COVID-19 pandemic cost Floyd at least one of his jobs. And he spiraled downward.

Many public misconceptions about Floyd remain, Samuels told me. A chief one is that he was “a no good SOB.” That’s untrue, Samuels said. Many people adored Floyd, and the book’s first three words — “I love you” — reflect that, Samuels added.

“George Floyd always said that to people,” the author said. “He knew that people who grew up like he did, didn’t hear that a lot.”

Although Floyd was raised in a poor neighborhood in Houston, his ancestors hailed from rural North Carolina, which was also Floyd’s birthplace. His maternal great great-grandfather, Hillery Thomas Stewart, was born a slave in 1857 and was the first in Floyd’s lineage known to be emancipated.

For a time, the family was prosperous. Stewart fathered 22 children, and he farmed successfully, eventually amassing 500 acres of land in Harnett County. That level of wealth was almost unimaginable for a black man at the time.

“He was one of the wealthiest people in his community,” Samuels said. But early in the 20th century Stewart was tricked out of his land by unscrupulous white businessmen and local officials.

They realized Stewart couldn’t read, because he’d never learned to, because few slaves in 19th century America got any formal education whatsoever. In some states (including Virginia) teaching reading and writing to slaves was a crime.

“All the land was seized from [Stewart] through false tax receipts,” Samuels said. Many other black American farmers had similar experiences. And thus began a descent into poverty — for Floyd’s family and others.

The book’s overarching lesson, Samuels told me, is that “every human being, no matter who they are and where they came from, has a history and a past that shapes them. And how they view and see the world is really shaped by how the world treated them.”

Another lesson: “Structural racism exists,” Samuels said. “It has reverberations and consequences.” America experienced those in the summer of 2020, in the wake of Floyd’s murder.

“His name is George Floyd” is available at area retailers such as Barnes and Noble. On Amazon.com, the hardcover version costs under $20.

Don’t forget, one of the journalist-authors cut his teeth right here in the ‘Noke.

The book could make a nifty Roanoke-connected holiday gift — or a perfect donation to Craig County’s library.