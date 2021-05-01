CASEY: Get your lawn mowed with a few flicks of your fingers

Friday, I solicited bids through GreenPal for my place in Grandin Court, which has a total lot size of one-fifth of an acre. Saturday, I received two bids, for $72 and $77. Both lawn-care companies that responded noted they were accepting only weekly recurring appointments.

Caballero agreed with me that those prices seem high. But vendors, not GreenPal, set the pricing, he noted.

“I can assure you that when more vendors join the platform, more quotes will be available and the pricing will normalize,” he said.

One of the partners in this region is East Coast Lawns. Loar, its owner, is a former sheriff’s deputy and EMT. He currently has a pair of two-man crews that handle 60 regular lawn customers. Additionally, East Coast Lawns also has 600 customers for whom it provides non-yard maintenance and repairs.

Loar, 32, launched his business in 2017, because he was tired of being a wage slave. That had been the fate of his mom, a longtime registered nurse who had always worked for others. As she got older and her health declined, it forced her to give up her income. That future looked bleak, he said.

“I saw myself as going down the same rabbit hole my mom did,” he said. “I wanted to do something I could call my own.”