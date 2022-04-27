CASEY: 'Give Roanoke' fundraiser pulls in $307,000 for area nonprofits

We’re now a bit more than a week past Give Roanoke, a one-day giving campaign to help some of the neediest citizens in our valley, and the organizations serving them. That occurred April 20.

The event pulled in $307,337 from 2,006 donors for 105 different nonprofits. So let’s give it a big round of applause.

Everyone involved should feel proud, because $300,000 in one day is nothing to sneeze at. On the other hand, this year’s take was a fraction of the haul from similar efforts in recent years.

Last year’s Roanoke Valley Day of Giving pulled in more than $1 million for human service and cultural organizations, and in 2020 the amount raised was more than $700,000.

Those efforts were spearheaded by the Community Foundation Serving Southwest Virginia. It organized day-of-giving efforts for years, which built upon themselves year over year.

But the foundation is no longer organizing the effort. When area nonprofits last fall learned there might not be a Day of Giving in 2022, they asked the nonprofit Council of Community Services to step into the breach, said council President Anne Marie Green.

“For whatever reason, [the foundation] decided they didn’t want to continue the Day of Giving for the Roanoke Valley. It was a business decision,” Green said. The council changed the event name to Give Roanoke, and set up a website, GiveRoanoke.org.

They worked with GiveGab, a national fundraising company that charged no fee for its services this year, because 2022 was the council’s first mass “fundraising day” effort.

“They were amazing,” Green said. “I’ve never seen a for-profit company work that hard for free.”

Also helping get the word out were local sponsors, such as Freedom First Credit Union, Roanoke Valley Orthodontics, Lamar Outdoor Advertising and Access Advertising and Public Relations.

The result was 105 participating nonprofits were able to use a single online platform to solicit donations that could be earmarked for their particular do-gooding outfits. Below are some of the fundraising leaders from that effort:

The Orchard Hills Achievement Center in Botetourt County, which runs day care, summer enrichment and homework help programs for children, raised $25,000 from 90 donors.

Angels of Assisi in Roanoke, which provides health care for stray animals and helps them get adopted, pulled in $15,328.

The Local Office on Aging in Roanoke, which provides nutrition and other services for low-income adults, brought in just under $14,000 from 77 donors.

I learned about Give Roanoke in an email a couple of weeks ago from a friend, Tom Kennedy, who used to run a local radio station.

Now he’s one of the people answering phones for 211 Virginia, a statewide information and referral service that helps coordinate people in need with government agencies and nonprofits that can help.

211 Virginia (operated by the Council of Community Services) was one of fundraiser’s beneficiary agencies.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Kennedy had fielded 533 calls this month alone from people who were desperate for one reason or another. A common theme is lack of money, he said.

“The ones that really bother me are families with young children,” he said, terming the kids “collateral victims of society’s injustices.

“It’s children who don’t have an adequate place to live, even if only temporarily. Or children in need of adequate nutrition. Or kids who come home from school and find their electricity’s been turned off, and they don’t understand why,” Kennedy said.

“The outfit I work for is now handling over 12,000 calls a month,” Kennedy wrote in his fundraising plea. “I do know the goodness in your hearts and souls. Please help,” he wrote.

Kennedy’s letter brought in $1,375 for the council, which altogether raised $7,653 from 101 donors through the fundraising platform. The money will help people make their rent (and avoid evictions), or obtain health care or counseling or other services.

“The need out there is tremendous,” Kennedy said. 211 Virginia has just under 20 operators like Kennedy fielding calls from around the commonwealth. “All of us are averaging 30 to 45 calls per day.”

Another top fundraiser from Give Roanoke was the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. It’s in southwest Roanoke County at the end of Coleman Road, which intersects with U.S. 221 in the Cave Spring area.

Sabrina Garvin, executive director of the wildlife center, said it scored $15,000 through the online platform, counting donors who wrote old-fashioned checks on the side, rather than give online.

“It means a lot,” she said. “Right now as you know, we’re still in the midst of a long-running court case.”

The wildlife center and Roanoke County are being sued by a couple of its neighbors who believe the county illegally approved an expansion at the wildlife center.

The legal battle involves multiple lawsuits that have taken different turns in various courts. The Supreme Court of Virginia recently heard one of those cases but hasn’t yet issued a decision.

Although legal fees have been a principal need in recent years as the cases have dragged on, the wildlife center has plenty of needs that go beyond lawyers, Garvin added.

One is repairing cages that, as they’ve been used, have become compromised. Another is to establish an isolation building for birds, to assess whether they’ve been infected with avian influenza. A third and recent need is a new roof.

No doubt, there’ll be other needs that arise between now and next year, both for the wildlife center and other agencies that benefited from Give Roanoke 2022.

“I’m sure we’ll be doing it next year, and raising even more,” Green said.

