There’s some good news and bad news on the downtown Roanoke parking-irritation front.

The good news comes from Corrine Casella, who thought she had paid $7 for parking at a lot off Church Avenue downtown, while attending a matinee performance of “Jersey Boys” at Mill Mountain Theatre back in April, with her daughter and grandson.

Casella’s daughter parked in the “Nickel Lot,” off Church Avenue near Williamson Road, and Casella offered to pay the $7 fee. The lot’s operated by Metropolis.io, an artificial-intelligence company. Last year Metropolis merged with Nashville-based Premier Parking, which operates more than two dozen parking lots in or near downtown Roanoke.

To register a parking visit at one of those, a visitor needs to use his or her smartphone. Casella thought she had done that properly. But for whatever reason, the transaction didn’t go through. And Casella got no warning about the glitch.

Instead, the company’s system merely told her that her parking visit would end when her daughter’s car left the lot. By the time they returned to the car, about two hours later, they found a $70 private “ticket” on her daughter’s vehicle.

Casella paid the “fine” because she believed if she left it unpaid, Metropolis would escalate the charge, and that could negatively impact her daughter, who owns the car the fine was imposed upon.

Then Casella posted an account of what had happened on NextDoor.com, a social media website. A bunch of people there encouraged her to contact me, which she did.

I contacted a manager for Metropolis, Elijah Urias. He looked up the records of Casella’s visit and determined she wasn’t at fault. He said Metropolis would issue her a refund. But that hadn’t happened by the time by April 18, when I wrote about about Casella’s parking beef.

Metropolis subsequently came through, however, and credited Casella’s account for $70. That’s the “good news.”

The bad news comes from others who’ve tangled with Metropolis. The column about Casella’s complaint brought out other unhappy parking patrons who dished tales of outrage.

$70 fine for parking at Beamer’s

One was Bill Cleveland of Roanoke County (not to be confused with Botetourt General District Court Judge Bill Cleaveland, whose surname is spelled differently.) Cleveland’s complaint is about a $70 fine he received on Salem Avenue.

“I met a group from church for lunch at Beamer’s,” he wrote in an email. “I parked in the lot next door. There were no cars there so I parked in the center of the lot. I saw the sign about scanning [the QR code] against the wall at Beamer’s. Didn’t quite understand what it was about so I asked when I got inside.

“They said they were having problems with the parking situation. One of our group said they couldn’t get it to work. Therefore I decided I’d not waste time and if they fined me I’d just pay the fine, suspecting it would be around $25.”

When he returned to his car, Cleveland found a $70 private ticket on his ride, which he termed “outrageous.” (Typically, on overtime street parking, the usual city of Roanoke parking fine is $20.)

“I’ve disputed the fine. However, [Metropolis is] asking for all kinds of stuff such as screen shots etc.” Metropolis ultimately lowered the charge to $30, Cleveland noted. He decided to pay rather than keep disputing it.

“Doubt I’ll be going to Beamer’s again unless something is offered in the way of [logical] parking,” Cleveland wrote.

That lot, at 351 W. Salem Ave. is known as the “Salem Ave SW Lot.”

Fines, fees near Amtrak platform

The other two complaints concerned a different Metropolis location, at 19 Salem Ave., known as the “Knapsack Lot.” It’s the parking lot closest to Roanoke’s Amtrak platform. I’ve both dropped off and picked up Amtrak riders there without incident, although not since the Metropolis-Premier Parking merger.

Virginia Savage of Salem got dinged there April 15, when she parked and took a day trip on the train to Washington, D.C., to have lunch with some friends in the nation’s capital. She returned to Roanoke that night.

Savage’s car was on the Knapsack lot for just under 14 hours. The parking fee on her credit card was $50.40.

That surprised her because in September, Savage left her car on the Knapsack Lot when she took five-day train trip to New York City. Her total parking fee back then was $44, which Savage considered reasonable.

Based on the fee indicated by signage at the lot, Savage had expected to pay $16 on April 15. By email, she complained about the charge to Metropolis. An employee named Savannah Wood replied.

“I’ve reviewed your account details and it appears there was event pricing in effect,” Wood wrote.

When Savage asked what event was responsible for the surcharge, and wondered how much 24 hours parking there would cost, she got a reply from another Metropolis employee that ignored the first question.

“The signage at our locations does state that the posted rates are subject to change,” Marienette L replied. “All our current rates — including event rates — are available for viewing either via the link in the ‘Welcome back’ text or by scanning the QR code.

“Knapsack Lot is also a camera-enabled location so your entry and exit are captured when you drive in or out. Because you were an existing Metropolis member when you entered the garage, you received a welcome text with the current rates. Staying 24 hours could cause [sic] you $80 on the same day. However … rates can change often based on day, hour, and special rate.

“We apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment this may have caused.”

Savage disputed that she ever got any “welcome text” upon driving onto the lot. It took three attempts to enter her information into the company’s website via her phone, she added.

To make a long story short, Savage later learned the $16 charge was good for five hours, and that once that was up, Metropolis’ artificial-intelligence parking attendant billed her an additional $16 for a second five-hour stretch, then for a third $16 when the car was still there after 10 hours.

“Since your parking lasted for 13 hours and 58 minutes, you were charged $48 plus a [$4.40] service fee,” Marientte L. wrote.

(At downtown parking garages operated by a different company, Park Roanoke, the daily maximum fee is $8.)

“I am not happy, but I am resolved to let the $50.40 charge go,” Savage told me. “However, I do want people to be warned NOT to park at that lot for an Amtrak trip, or at least be very wary when parking there to take the train. Their parking may well cost more than the train ticket!”

After hearing a different story related by Rich Ellis Jr. of Roanoke, motorists may think twice about pulling into the Knapsack Lot altogether.

His mother, Elinor Ellis, 80, who lives in High Point, North Carolina, was dinged for $70.25 merely for dropping off her grandson at the Amtrak station downtown on March 12. He was heading back to college after spring break.

Elinor Ellis pulled into “what they thought was the public parking lot for the station. They were in the spot for 15-20 minutes and there was someone in the car at all times,” Rich Ellis wrote me in an email. (This is exactly what I’ve done when picking up or dropping off visitors at the Amtrak platform.)

Later, Elinor Ellis “received a ticket via mail from Metropolis for $70! Granted, she probably parked in the wrong lot, but who can really tell given the cluster-f that is the current parking and road closure and signage situation near the Amtrak lot,” Rich Ellis wrote.

He added: “She’s from out of town, and Roanoke is really doing itself a disservice to its reputation by allowing this private company to target locals and visitors alike.”

I called Elijah Urias, manager of Metropolis’s parking operations in Roanoke, on Monday regarding those three complaints. The called was returned by a spokesman for Metropolis, Corey Owens.

He told me any motorist who feels aggrieved by fees or fines after parking in a Metropolis lot can appeal online at help.metropolis.io, on the company’s website.

“If they enter their ticket number, our team will always get back to folks within 48 hours,” Owens said. He added that Metropolis hasn’t seen an unusual influx of complaints from Roanoke recently.

I can think of another option, for anyone who feels tempted to pull into the Knapsack Lot when picking up or dropping off Amtrak riders.

Do that instead at curbside along Salem Avenue. That way you’re not risking a $70 fine.