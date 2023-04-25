Carolyn Horn was holiday shopping in December when she stopped at Walmart on U.S. 460 in Bonsack. There, using a Visa credit card issued by Wells Fargo Bank, the grandmother from Hardy purchased three Walmart-branded Visa gift cards and loaded $100 on each.

Because of service fees on each card, the total transaction was $316.32. Later, for Christmas, Horn gave one card to her son, another to her daughter, and the third to her stepdaughter.

The cards, which bore Walmart’s logo on the front, went unused until Feb. 4, when Horn’s son tried to use his gift card to pay for a meal at a local restaurant. Visa declined the transaction because the balance on the card was 5 cents, rather than $100.

After learning that card was no good, Horn called her daughter and stepdaughter and warned them something may be up with their unused gift cards, too. Those concerns proved valid. When each woman checked the balance, they discovered it was zero.

Further investigation by Horn and Visa revealed a $99.95 transaction on Horn’s son’s card, dated Jan. 23 at a Harris Teeter store in Charlotte, North Carolina. On the same date, the other two cards had been drained of their $100 balances at a Food Lion in North Carolina.

Now Horn is trying to get her money back, but that hasn’t

been easy. She’s been getting an old-fashioned runaround.

Horn has called Visa Gift Cards, which advised her to seek a refund from Walmart. A manager at Horn’s Wells Fargo Bank branch — which issued her Visa credit card — gave her the same advice.

Horn, 72, said she’s made “seven or eight” visits to the Bonsack Walmart in an attempt to straighten this out. A manager there gave her three different Walmart corporate phone numbers to call. Horn said Walmart personnel at one of the numbers directed her to a different number, which nobody answered.

And nobody answered the other Walmart corporate numbers the Bonsack manager gave her, either. Horn identified the manager who gave her those phone numbers as Kevin Dixton. (She also reported the fraud to the police.)

Nobody so far has been able to reunite Horn with the $316.32 she’s out. So last week, she turned to yours truly. She sent me photos of the scammed cards, photos of her Walmart receipts and more. But so far, I haven’t been much help to Horn either.

Kevin Dixton wasn’t working in Bonsack on Thursday or Monday, when I attempted to reach him several times each day by phone. Finally Monday, I was able to leave a message for him. But he didn’t return that call.

Thursday, I also reached out to Walmart through their media relations department, but nobody there responded. And I emailed Walmart executives directly, but they didn’t respond either.

I also did a bit of online sleuthing, searching with the terms “Walmart Visa gift card scam.” That proved productive.

Turns out, what happened to Horn has been going on for at least five years, since 2018, and perhaps earlier. Back then, a Missouri woman, Debbie McCoy, had almost the exact same experience as Horn, when McCoy purchased a $25 card at Walmart for her niece.

Just like the experiences of Horn’s offspring, McCoy’s niece found the $25 balance was gone by the time she tried to use the card. McCoy subsequently filed a class-action lawsuit against Walmart. There are many, many similar news accounts of identical Walmart gift-cards scams in Florida, Canada and elsewhere.

Although McCoy’s lawsuit survived court challenges by Walmart on the federal appeals level, I couldn’t find news of any resolution. It’s possible McCoy’s lawsuit is still proceeding through the courts. By now, it’s certainly cost the retailer more than $25.

Horn has yet to file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau of Western Virginia, but that may be her next best move.

Gift cards are a gigantic industry. According to a 2022 report from the Federal Trade Commission, the global gift card trade roughly totals about $440 billion annually. Here in the United States, the FTC tallied nearly 65,000 complaints involving scammed gift cards, and estimated total losses at $233 million. Not all of those involved Walmart.

“Gift cards are a big business — for crooks, unfortunately,” said Julie Wheeler, who operates the BBB chapter here.

Used to be, years ago, that “naked” gift cards hung on racks in every major retailer. Wheeler said crooks soon realized they could access gift card balances and spend the money by photographing easily visible bar codes on the backs of the cards, or a card’s number on the front, or both.

Wheeler said card issuers have grown far wiser since those days.

“All of the big issuers — Amazon, Visa, Mastercard and Amex — started putting cards in fully enclosed packaging,” Wheeler said. That packaging obscures all of a gift card’s relevant information.

However, that hasn’t stopped scammers from furtively stealing batches of sealed gifts cards from retailers and carefully opening the paper packaging to disclose card numbers. Then they reseal the packages and sneak the resealed cards back onto store racks, and wait for them to be sold with a balance. Then they steal the money loaded on them.

In some cases, scammers have set up fake websites offering phony gift-card balance information. Those sites prompt unsuspecting card holders to enter card and PIN numbers into the fake website. That gives scammers all the information they need to drain a card’s balance.

And some crooks have even figured out ways to remove and replace security tape from a card’s back, where it conceals a card’s PIN number. That’ll give a crook access to any future balance it holds, too.

For that reason, the BBB advises gift card buyers to examine closely any gift cards they intend to purchase while they’re still in the store — and before they buy the card or load money on it.

“We always tell people to double- and triple-check the packaging, to make sure it hasn’t been tampered with,” Wheeler said. If the packaging in any way looks awry, don’t buy it.

Here’s another idea, courtesy of me: Don’t buy any gift cards whatsoever, anywhere. Although they seem great for convenience, they’re inconvenient as hell if the money has been drained off a card before the giftee can use it.

When consumers stop buying cards, retailers will stop selling them, and then that scam will end. And that could save American consumers alone an estimated $233 million per year (at least) lost to gift-card scammers.

I’ll let you know when and if the world’s largest retailer ever responds about the $316.32 it accepted from a grandmother in Hardy for what turned out to be worthless gift cards. But don’t hold your breath.

In the meantime, cash or a check might be a safer alternative.