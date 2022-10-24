CASEY: He couldn’t pass the background check to be a library volunteer

Sidney Fuchs has tried to live an upstanding life. We’ll get to the details below, but he spent most of his 74 years in New York City. After retirement, Fuchs (which is pronounced “fewks”) moved from the Big Apple to Roanoke County. That was three years ago.

One of the ways Fuchs stays busy is through volunteer work. And that’s why he joined Friends of the Library this past spring, paying the group’s $15 dues by check.

In August, Fuchs learned the group would hold a semi-annual used-book sale this fall. He volunteered to help. That’s when Fuchs learned he would first have to pass a background check through the Virginia Department of Social Services in Richmond.

The county library system began requiring background checks for all volunteers in July 2021, said Amy Whittaker, a spokeswoman for Roanoke County.

“Our top priority is ensuring the safety of the individuals being served. This is not an unusual practice for a library system to do,” Whittaker wrote in an email. “At any given time volunteers may be in the presence of children and teens visiting the library, or handling money, such as during the annual book fair. Volunteers working within any of the County’s public facing departments complete a background check.”

To begin the background-check process, Fuchs had to fill out a two-page form at the Roanoke County government headquarters on Bernard Drive, which he did by appointment one day in August, before the watchful eyes of a proctor.

The form asked for his full name, address, prior addresses, driver’s license number, Social Security number, date of birth and some other information such Fuchs’ sex and race. Dutifully, he wrote down all that information.

Another question inquired about Fuchs’ marital status. He checked the box indicating “divorced.” He and his wife were divorced in 2017, just short of 40 years of marriage. They had one daughter, who now 35.

The form also noted: “If married, list current spouse. If previously married, list all previous spouses. If you have never been married, write N/A.”

Fuchs listed his ex-wife’s name. But he didn’t include her date of birth in the space allotted for that information.

Roughly a month passed, before the Office of Background Investigations for the Virginia Department of Social Services in Richmond sent a letter to Roanoke County’s Human Resources department on Bernard Drive.

It rejected Fuchs’ background-check application citing an “error.”

What was the error? The DSS letter said Fuchs had omitted his “Spouse Date of Birth” on his background-check application form.

The library system notified Fuchs of the glitch in an email that included a copy of the DSS letter. So Fuchs called and spoke to a woman in DSS’ Office of Background Investigations.

“I said that it was not an error. As I stated in the application, I am divorced. Therefore, I do not have a spouse,” Fuchs noted.

“She did not seem to understand the difference between a spouse and an ex-spouse,” Fuchs wrote me in an email, adding “She should ask any lawyer.”

When the woman asked for his former spouse’s date of birth, Fuchs demurred.

“I said that I had no right to give out my ex-wife’s date of birth because it could subject her to identity theft,” Fuchs said he replied.

When the woman on the phone disagreed, “I asked her for her date of birth,” Fuchs said. “As I expected, she refused to give it to me. I was quite surprised, however, when she suggested that I say that I did not know my ex’s date of birth.

“I told her I would not lie on the application. She then transferred me to her supervisor who did not take my call and did not return my voicemail.”

And that’s where things now stand.

Officially, Fuchs failed to get Richmond-level clearance to work as a volunteer for a used-book sale at a Roanoke County library. Because he didn’t list his ex-wife’s birthday on that background-check application form, because Fuchs refused to (inaccurately) claim he’d forgotten it.

He turned to yours truly, in an email that began, “Dear Mr. Casey, I hope you will help me qualify for volunteer work.”

Fuchs acknowledges the humor of the situation, which includes a bit a cynicism about bureaucrats and their operations. But he noted “there’s a serious part to it. The fact that I applied for clearance and didn’t get it is concerning.”

What will happen, Fuchs wondered, if at some point in the future he’s asked if he’s ever been denied clearance in a background investigation?

“That’s the kind of question that can come up,” Fuchs noted. At this point, he believes he would have to truthfully respond “yes.” And that could raise a whole bunch of other red flags and cause even deeper investigations.

Who knows where that could end?

So I decided to help Roanoke County, by performing my own background investigation on Sidney Fuchs. That began with a phone call and a later interview in his southwest county apartment. Below are the results.

Fuchs grew up in the Queens borough of New York City. He graduated from Far Rockaway High School in 1965.

As a kid, he joined the Boy Scouts of America. Fuchs rose through the scouting ranks from Tenderfoot to Second Class Scout and then First Class Scout. After that, he either dropped out or aged out of the organization. Subsequently, he returned to scouting as an Explorer.

After high school, Fuchs served in the National Guard, which involved months of active-duty training, during which he said he was granted certain “confidential” security clearances. He also attended college, graduating from Hofstra University.

Eventually he enrolled at Brooklyn Law School, where he earned a Juris Doctor degree in 1975.

“I graduated sixth in my class — out of seven,” Fuchs told me. “I was a solid C-student.”

Peggy Swisher, a spokeswoman for Brooklyn Law School, confirmed Fuchs earned a law degree there in 1975.

Fuchs said that as a college student, he joined a service fraternity that operated used-textbook sales. Later, as an adult, he also volunteered with a Cub Scout pack that served youngsters hospitalized for lengthy stretches.

An electronic background check I performed on Fuchs listed a treasure-trove of information.

Over 14 pages, it detailed Fuchs’ eight former addresses, all in New York. And Fuchs’ voter registration information, relatives’ names and addresses and the assessed value of his former home in the city for real-estate tax purposes.

Notably, it listed zero criminal charges, zero civil judgments and zero bankruptcies connected to Sidney Fuchs. From that report, it appears Fuchs has never even had a traffic ticket, or been caught jaywalking or littering or spitting on a sidewalk.

Fuchs was admitted to the New York Bar in 1976. Subsequently, he opened a private practice, handling mostly matrimonial law issues. He also handled general civil cases, worker’s compensation filings and a handful of criminal charges, too.

Among the latter, Fuchs told me he won acquittals for clients in two of the three criminal cases that went to trial.

After 13 years of private practice, Fuchs left the law to manage pension and health funds for a union. And after six years of that, he sought a job in New York State’s civil service.

He must have passed New York’s background check, because the state hired Fuchs — to be an administrative law judge. He had to pass an exam for administrative law judges, too.

Fuchs held that gig for 22 years. For most of that career, he handled drivers-license and vehicle-registration revocations and suspensions for the New York Department of Motor Vehicles. He conducted hearings and levied fines when appropriate.

So for the sake of accuracy, perhaps we should be addressing him with the proper honorific, as “Judge Fuchs.”

Who, by the way, is unable to pass the background check to volunteer for a book sale by Roanoke County’s library system. For lack of sharing his ex-wife’s birthday.

Go figure.