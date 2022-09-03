CASEY: Helicopters flying over Read Mountain are driving residents nuts

In recent days, I’ve been hearing from readers about thundering helicopters swirling over Read Mountain. The “barrage” went on all last week, they said, occasionally beginning before 8 a.m. and lasting through the afternoon.

“It’s been about a week now (every day but Sunday) that I’ve awakened to the sound of helicopters — as early as 7:40 — sometimes sounding like they are hovering directly overhead,” Jane Brown wrote me in an email Thursday.

She lives on the mountain’s U.S. 460 side, in eastern Roanoke County.

“I think they are moving trees but no one I have spoken with seems to know,” Brown wrote. “Everyone I talked to passed the buck. The Roanoke County Police suggested I call permits at Roanoke County administration which suggested I call the [Federal Aviation Administration] tower at the airport which never returned my call.”

Glen Cassell has lived in that area for 58 years. His house is across the street from the 17th tee at Ole Monterey Golf Course. It’s a stone’s throw southeast of the mountain, which straddles the boundary of Roanoke County and Botetourt County.

“There’s two that have been up there for four or five days, flying back and forth,” he told me in a voicemail. “If you have an answer, I’d appreciate it.”

Early Friday it was a mystery to me, too. And you know how information vacuums tend to work on the human psyche — they encourage our imaginations to run wild.

Another person I spoke to described one of the helicopters as “black.” That seemed like an especially ominous clue.

The last time we heard much about black helicopters, it was in connection with Operation Jade Helm 2015. Remember that alleged federal martial-law scheme back during the Obama years?

Official sources called Jade Helm “a routine” National Guard exercise in southern states. But the conspiracy wing of the America news media had a sexier and more fear-provoking explanation.

Radio talker Alex Jones told his “Infowars” listeners Jade Helm was a plan by the Obama administration for a military occupation of the southern United States. Jones theorized that conservatives would be rounded up and moved to concentration camps.

Have you met a survivor of one of those concentration camps? Or seen one on TV? Surely if there were any, Tucker Carlson would have interviewed them live on Fox News. Hasn’t happened.

Another possibility: The copters are part of a reinvigorated hunt for the Beale Treasure. People have been searching for that booty ever since the Civil War.

So far as anyone knows, nobody has ever even looked in eastern Roanoke or southern Botetourt counties. (Most of Bedford County has already been plumbed with a fine-toothed comb.) It could be on Read Mountain.

Or perhaps the FBI believes ex-president Donald Trump buried some classified White House documents up there. The remote peak would be a much better hiding place than Trump’s desk drawer in his ex-president’s office at Mar-a-Lago.

Maybe the FBI got a search warrant for the mountaintop, and that explains the black helicopters. The possibilities seem endless.

The tower at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport was little help when I called. A guy there referred me to a FAA public information line in New York.

The next person I dialed was Appalachian Power Co.’s spokeswoman, Teresa Hall. She provided an explanation that was — in a word — mundane.

Hall said the helicopters are owned by a contractor hired by the electric utility. They’re removing an old power line that hasn’t been used in decades, and the poles that support it, she said.

The Cloverdale-Huntington Court 34.5-kilovolt line runs from near Interstate 81’s exit 150 to the Huntington Court neighborhood along Hollins Road. By the map, the distance appears to be roughly 5 miles.

The line was built in the 1940s or 1950s and has not been used for approximately 20 years, Hall said.

“The line we’re removing is in a remote area, and using helicopters minimizes the environmental impact,” Hall told me in an email. “With helicopters, we do not need to clear trees and cut roads to access the location. Even the crew performing the work is flown to the location.”

Between Cloverdale and Huntington Court there are 55 poles, each taller than five stories, which support the discontinued power line. Work on the project began Aug. 12 and is expected to conclude in mid-September, she added.

Cassell had wondered whether it could be an electric utility project, and told me he had searched the power company’s website for a notification but couldn’t find any.

Hall said the utility notifies customers in advance of planned electric service interruptions, or operations that have the potential to cause private property damage. But neither of those fits the bill for the line-removal project.

Brown said the noise is freaking out the mountain’s wildlife.

“When the helicopter flies overhead the birds retreat to as near the tree trunks as they can go, the squirrels run down the trees, and my outdoor cats hide under the deck … I’ve lived in this house since 1981 and have never been assaulted with so much noise, Brown wrote.

“Would you mind telling Apco that using crews would be much nicer for the people and other animals living under the helicopters?

“In lieu of that perhaps in the future Apco could explain what they are planning to do — in the newspaper, on TV, or by direct mail — before releasing the choppers,” Brown added.