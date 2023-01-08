CASEY: Help solve the mystery of a Marine's portrait in a folded flag

There’s a long story behind the mystery that led to this column. It centers around a United States flag that once resided in Roanoke’s Garden City neighborhood.

We can answer some of the outstanding questions, namely:

How did it wind up in northern California nearly two years ago? Why were two spent casings wrapped into the folded banner? And, why’s the flag making news in Roanoke now?

But the central questions remain unanswered: Who’s the U.S. Marine in the portrait-snapshot that was also tucked into the folded flag? Where is he buried? And, who are that serviceman’s surviving relatives?

Mike Carling is hoping this newspaper’s readers can assist with answering those questions. That might help him return family mementos to their original owner, assuming they want them. At the least, it will add important details surrounding the flag’s history.

Carling, 62, is a former industrial-arts teacher at Salem High School. It’s been some time since he lived in Virginia, though. He last taught in Salem in 1984. Then he moved to South Carolina, earned a master’s degree from Clemson University and later moved to California.

These days, he lives in Marysville, north of Sacramento. In the 1840s and 1850s it was prime Gold Rush territory, and for a while it was the largest city in California. Today, with a population of less than 13,000, Marysville is the normally sedate seat of Yuba County. (Population-wise it’s roughly the size of Martinsville.)

Carling now works as a training and employment counselor.

“I help people find jobs,” he told me. But right now he’s trying to find out who owned the flag that his wife, Mary, bought at a yard sale in 2021.

She and Carling were visiting Virginia that April, one of a number of visits they’ve made to the Old Dominion in the intervening decades. During the 2021 vacation, Mary went on a yard-sale excursion with two girlfriends, Sara and Yvonne.

Somehow, the trio wound up on Hartsook Boulevard in Garden City. And one of the friends purchased a large dog-carrier for $5, on the tidy street’s 900 block.

While at the sale, Mary Carling noticed another item for sale, the U.S. flag. It was carefully folded triangular-style. She bought it for her husband, who has an interest in military memorabilia. She gave it to him months later. Carling told me Mary paid $5 or $10 for it.

Roughly a year passed before Carling unfolded the flag. When he did, he found the Marine’s photograph tucked inside along with the two casings. The casings (but not the photo) were sealed in a plastic bag.

Carling checked with some veterans he knows, and learned the flag was quite possibly one that had draped the coffin of a military veteran during funeral services.

Often, Carling learned, former service members are buried with a three-gun salute. Casings from the salute are typically given to surviving family members. And they’re often folded into a flag with a photo of the departed.

Carling also emailed a snapshot of the Marine’s portrait with the casings that were tucked into the flag. The snapshot-portrait appears to have been printed in the 1960s or 1970s, Carling said.

“I want to honor him by knowing who he was, where he served, where he is buried,” Carling told me. “I’m assuming the family doesn’t want it, but if they do, I will give it back to them.” (He next expects to be in Virginia in April, for a Civil War conference.)

Carling said his wife recalled the specific address of the yard sale as 937 Hartsook Blvd. S.E. But its current residents didn’t live there in April 2021. So Carling wrote five letters to potential neighbors on the street, including his phone number and email address.

Three went unanswered; two were returned by the U.S. Postal Service with “no such address exists” notifications. Next, Carling said, he reached out to a local Veterans of Foreign Wars post, but “but they were not as enthusiastic as I thought they might be about helping.”

A friend of Carling’s who still lives here — Clinton Scudder — suggested reaching out to me. So Carling sent an email, seeking clues on the serviceman’s identity.

“I need boots on the ground knocking on doors, or anything else you might suggest,” he wrote.

I emailed Carling’s photo to John Wilburn, a gun expert I know in Christiansburg. Wilburn replied and said the casings appear to be the correct size of cartridges (or blanks) that are often fired in salutes at military funerals.

Next, I headed over to Hartsook Boulevard on Thursday afternoon and found the house in question. I knocked on the next-door neighbor’s front door, which is how I met Wanda Cobler, who had important information to share.

Cobler recalled the yard sale. At the time of that, the house was occupied by a woman named Pat Wheeler, Cobler told me. Cobler told me Wheeler sold her house at some point after the yard sale, and may have moved to a retirement community in northwest Roanoke.

I’ve been trying to track Wheeler down since then but it hasn’t been easy.

A background report I ran on Wheeler suggests she’s 75, assuming she’s still alive. Also, the report connects her to two different addresses in Boones Mill and three different addresses in southeast Roanoke. (Hartsook Boulevard was the most recent address listed.)

The background report also noted Wheeler has used a number of different surnames. But all of the men connected to those surnames are deceased, the reports notes.

Besides Wheeler, other last names listed in the background report are Hartman, Hawkins, and Scott. Wheeler’s middle name, or perhaps her maiden name, is listed as “Gale.” That appears multiple times on the report.

It also listed at least 10 different phone numbers for Wheeler or people connected to her. I called every one — both landlines and wireless phones. But each was out of service. The same goes for two different email addresses that the report connects to Wheeler.

So now both Carling and I are at dead ends. Which seems to leave the questions remaining entirely in the hands of readers.

Who’s the Marine depicted in the photograph? Where is he buried? And where are his relatives? Carling would like to contact them.

Probably his best shot is Patricia Wheeler, if she’s still alive. Do you know her? Or a Patricia Gale Hartman who’s in her 70s and lives in Roanoke?

If so, drop an email to dan.casey@roanoke.com, or give me a call at (540) 981-3423. Your information could help Mike Carling answer those outstanding questions, and perhaps reunite the flag, photo and casings with a deceased Marine’s loved ones.